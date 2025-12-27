Get the Internxt 10TB cloud storage for just $270

A good-sized cloud storage option just got a whole lot cheaper. Internxt has a 10TB plan available for approximately $270, which is a much rarer sub-$300 finishing line in double-digit terabytes and a real play for anyone looking to move away from the recurring toward the privacy-conscious.

What the $270 Internxt 10TB cloud storage plan includes

The story here is capacity: 10TB is enough space for sprawling photo libraries, multiyear project folders, and full-device backups.

In real-world usage, this could be around 200,000 50MB RAW still images or a handful of codecs and bit rates for 4K projects.

Apps from Internxt are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android—if not, you can use a browser-based interface to get in. Highlights are device sync, folder and link sharing, non-mandatory password protection and expiration on shares, checked with two-factor authentication. It looks and feels like a regular cloud drive, but is built even more around the security-first approach.

How the price compares with Google, Apple, and Microsoft

So at $270 for 10TB, you’d be looking at a one-time cost of around $27 per terabyte. For comparison, Google One 10TB is listed at $49.99 a month, or around $600 per year. Apple offers iCloud+ for $29.99 per month for 6TB and $59.99 monthly for 12TB, while Microsoft 365 includes just 1TB with its personal plan at around $69.99 a year.

Assuming you usually pay for 2TB at $9.99 a month, that would mean you’re spending around $120 a year for a fraction of the capacity. Long-term math is starker at higher tiers. For heavy users who anticipate keeping multi-terabyte libraries for years, the early outlay is hard to beat compared with fees you pay forever.

The deal is advertised as offering more than 90% off the list price, a much higher figure that shows just how aggressively storage providers and deal marketplaces alike are now bundling capacity in order to snare long-term users. As with anything like this, shoppers should check the terms of the plans and what “one-time” or “lifetime” access means under the provider’s current policies.

Security and compliance credentials of Internxt’s service

Internxt is a security-focused competitor: files are encrypted on your device (client-side, end-to-end), split into shards, and scattered about so only you retain the keys. This “zero knowledge” approach is supposed to ensure that the service itself, even if compromised at some level of the provider’s stack, cannot access your content, which should make the system more secure and better aligned with best practices for privacy recommended by organizations like the Cloud Security Alliance.

The company touts the open-source, independently audited nature of its apps, as well as GDPR compliance that is crucial for users who are working with data originating from or within the EU. Openness doesn’t solve everything, but public code and third-party audits can make a real contribution to transparency over closed, black-box systems.

Who a 10TB cloud storage plan is best suited for

It’s often creators and the smallest businesses that burn through space quickest. They also are super high bitrate (100Mbps or 60Mbps depending on the setting), and a single hour of ProRes 422 footage is going to be north of 100GB at max output—even highly compressed stuff closer to a UHD Blu-ray might push ~45GB/hour. Photographers capturing 45MP RAW images (each around 40–60MB) can quickly amass multiple terabytes over a couple of seasons. Centralization of assets into one behemoth plan that can threaten the broker’s continued operational existence—and doesn’t need to be tidied up constantly—removes friction, he thinks.

Families hoarding years of smartphone photos and home videos also win. And you can do it with cross-platform apps and link-centric sharing, bringing all the media together and exposing select folders to relatives but not their own credentials or a subscription of their own.

Key considerations to review before you buy this storage

Deep-discount storage is enticing, but you’ll want to read the fine print.

Fair-use restrictions

Maximums on file size or bandwidth

Versioning and retention guidelines

Consequences for exceeding your quota

Whether the plan is associated with a single account

How upgrades function

The period of time the provider commits to support this offering level

Performance will vary based on your connection and proximity to the provider’s servers. For voluminous initial uploads, think night or multi-day syncs. And don’t forget the 3-2-1 backup rule recommended by data protection pros: have at least three copies on two different media, with one off-site. Cloud storage may be the off-site piece, but a single copy of your irreplaceable data should not live there.

Bottom line: is Internxt’s 10TB cloud storage deal worth it?

If you’ve been reluctant to go larger than 2TB because of the recurring costs, a 10TB plan for about $270 is a good deal.

Throw in that security posture—client-side encryption, zero-knowledge design, open-sourced code, and GDPR alignment—and Internxt’s offer emerges as a rare mix of scale and privacy for a price that has few parallels among popular monthly plans.