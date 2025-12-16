Get 30% Off Worldwide Data with Nomad eSIM

Travelers wanting to avoid high roaming charges while on the road have new motivation to opt for digital connectivity. Nomad is taking 30% off for a limited time, offering an easier and cheaper way to get online while traveling internationally across trips without having to change out physical SIMs or hunt for local kiosks.

Why This 30% Off Matters for Travelers Abroad

Roaming still stings. Big US carriers normally charge about $10 a day for international day passes—more than $100 in fees on a 10-day trip—often with caps or deprioritization after a small high-speed allowance. (Travelers are warned against “bill shock” from roaming, especially with background apps quietly using up data as you meander through unknown cities.)

You connect straight to local networks via a transparent, prepaid plan when using an eSIM. According to the GSMA, hundreds of carriers now support eSIM, and things are happening even faster as newer phones come standard with it. When added to already competitive eSIM pricing, a decent discount makes all the difference for active travelers, digital nomads, and families traveling with multiple gadgets.

How Nomad eSIM Works for International Connectivity

Nomad provides data-only service on native partner networks in more than 190 countries. Plans cover options from a single country to a region—think Europe or Asia—and up to global for voyagers with multi-stop itineraries. Since these are data plans, they don’t come with traditional voice calling or SMS, and most travelers end up handling their calls and messages by using WhatsApp, FaceTime, Signal, or Google Voice over the data connection.

The big draw is flexibility. Purchase only the data you want, top up if your plans change, and use the same hardware everywhere. For longer adventures, regional or worldwide packages make crossing borders frictionless.

Setup and Compatibility for Popular Smartphones

Getting started typically takes minutes. Once you’ve bought a plan, you install the eSIM through a QR code or in-app instructions and enable it when you arrive. eSIM is compatible with many of the latest flagship phones, including iPhone XR/XS and later, Google Pixel 3 and newer models, and Samsung Galaxy devices from the S20 series. To use an eSIM from a third party, your device must be unlocked.

Dual-SIM management gives you the option to keep your primary number active for iMessage and authentication texts while routing data through Nomad’s plan. That’s right, you can still get those all-important codes from your bank or travel service while skipping the data charges back to your home carrier.

Coverage and Performance Expectations by Region and City

Nomad plugs you into established local carriers, which typically grant the same radio access as locals on 4G LTE or, where available, 5G, depending on city density and network quality. Independent analyses by companies like Ookla and Opensignal continue to reflect significant variances in speeds from country to country and carrier to carrier, but major centers in Japan, South Korea, the United States, and much of Western Europe typically deliver robust median speeds ample for navigation, streaming, and video calls.

As with any mobile service, speed can be influenced by coverage, congestion, and device performance. If you expect to work remotely, purchase more data and test your connection at the hotel or coworking space on day one.

What You Do and Don’t Get with Nomad’s Data-Only Plans

Also, because of the data-only nature of Nomad’s plans, prices are kept relatively low. That said, most modern travel experiences are already data-centric—maps, ride-hailing, translation services, transit passes, and mobile boarding passes. VoIP and messaging apps bridge the gap for voice and SMS for free or cheap. Tethering is enabled on many plans, although availability may vary by where you’re based and the network it partners with, so it’s worth checking the plan details if you need to use a laptop or tablet.

There’s also a practical win in terms of security. That cellular connection eliminates the risks of open public Wi-Fi at airports and cafés. For more sensitive work, like banking or logging in to work, consider installing a reputable VPN for additional security, a recommendation that has been reinforced by cybersecurity advisories from organizations including CISA.

Choosing the Right Plan for Your Travel Data Needs

Estimate your data realistically. Light travelers that make use of simple map or message systems and even the occasional social post can generally do with a bare minimum of 1–3 GB per week. Heavier users—video calls, cloud backups, streaming often—should aim for 5 to 10 gigabytes per week, if not more. If you are traveling to multiple nations, a regional bundle is easier than piecing together single-country plans, and, when visiting the planet’s varied geography in a round-the-world loop, the advantage of one global plan wins out.

Pro tip: Download offline maps and translation packs before you leave, and consider setting all your streaming apps to the lowest possible quality on cellular data. Making such small adjustments can multiply your budget many times over, and you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of your travels.

How to Redeem the Deal Online for 30% Savings

For a limited time, new users can save 30% on their plan with Nomad. Add your plan to the cart, select a country or region to purchase, and enter the promo code at checkout. Just be sure to check compatibility with your device, and read the plan notes—like hotspot availability or 5G access—before you purchase.

Bottom Line: eSIM Offers Predictable Pricing and Flexibility

If you desire predictable pricing and consistent connectivity in other countries, an eSIM is one of the easiest upgrades to make. Nomad makes the case even more compelling at 30% off: quick setup, wide coverage across countries, and pay-as-you-go flexibility without the bill shock of roaming. It’s generally the better way to stay connected from wheels up to wheels down when traveling internationally.