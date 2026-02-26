Gemini Can Now Search Google Chat History

Google is rolling out a powerful upgrade to Workspace that lets Gemini comb through your Google Chat history and answer questions directly from past conversations. Instead of scrolling through days of threads, you can ask for the latest deadline mentioned in a space, who owns a task, or a recap of your unread messages—and get an instant, contextual response. The feature is off by default and available to eligible Workspace customers in both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

How It Works Inside Workspace and Google Chat

Gemini uses retrieval-augmented generation to pull relevant snippets from chats you can access, then generates a natural-language answer with cited context. It draws on message content and metadata (such as space names and participants) to disambiguate similar topics and filter to the most recent mentions. In practice, that means you can ask, “Who is the marketing lead for Project Clover?” or “Summarize what I missed in Design today,” and Gemini will read across your spaces and DMs to respond.

Early examples mirror the most common workplace needs: surfacing owners and decisions, extracting dates and deliverables, and producing crisp summaries of long threads. Because much of a project’s ground truth lives in chat rather than documents, this closes a key gap in Gemini’s Workspace memory—previously limited to sources like Gmail and Drive.

What Gemini Can and Cannot See Across Your Chats

Access respects your existing Workspace permissions. Gemini only searches messages in spaces and DMs you’re allowed to view, and it honors your organization’s retention, legal hold, and data loss prevention rules in Google Admin and Vault. According to Google’s Workspace commitments, customer data from enterprise features is not used to train general models outside your organization without consent, and admins can enable or restrict capabilities by group or OU.

Practically, that means Gemini won’t surface content from private rooms you can’t join, external tenants you’re not part of, or messages expired by retention policy. If you rely on Drive for attachments, Gemini can reference files you have access to, but it won’t override file permissions.

Getting Started and Key Prompts to Try in Chat

The feature is off by default. In Google Chat, open Settings and look for Gemini or AI features; if your admin has allowed it, you can turn it on. You can also invoke Gemini in Chat directly and follow the on-screen prompt to enable access. If you don’t see the option, check with your Workspace administrator.

Useful prompts to try:

“Summarize my unread messages in Engineering since this morning.”

“What’s the latest launch date mentioned for Project Atlas?”

“Who committed to writing the customer FAQ in the Support space?”

“List action items assigned to me in the Sales chats this week.”

For precision, add space names, date ranges, or people: “In the Roadmap space last week, summarize decisions about mobile login.”

Why This Matters for Productivity and Daily Work

Knowledge workers spend a staggering share of time hunting for information. McKinsey has estimated that employees devote roughly 19% of their workweek to searching and gathering knowledge, while IDC reports an average of 2.5 hours per day lost to looking for the right file or message. Bringing Gemini directly into Chat targets one of the noisiest, fastest-moving sources of truth and can compress that search time to seconds.

This upgrade also brings Workspace closer to rivals that already mine chat for answers. Microsoft’s Copilot in Teams can recap meetings and threads, and Slack AI offers channel summaries and semantic search. Google’s advantage is end-to-end context across Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and now Chat, which strengthens answers by linking discussions to documents and decisions.

Admin Controls and Rollout Notes for Workspace

Admins manage access in the Admin console, where they can enable Gemini features for specific groups, enforce data regions, and monitor usage through audit logs. Existing security controls—like Vault retention, DLP, and context-aware access—continue to apply. A best-practice rollout is to pilot with a few high-collaboration teams, gather prompt patterns that work well, and publish short internal guidance.

The feature is available now to organizations on both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release tracks. For employees, the quickest test is to ask Gemini for a recap of unread messages in a key space. If it returns a coherent summary with references, your tenant is enabled and you’re ready to build it into daily workflows.

The Bottom Line on Gemini Searching Google Chat History

Gemini’s new ability to search Google Chat history turns scattered conversations into an on-demand knowledge base. If your team lives in Chat, this is one of the most impactful Workspace upgrades yet—less scrolling, faster answers, and fewer missed decisions.