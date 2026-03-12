Gemini Adds Tools Button For Faster Access

Google is rolling out a new tools button in the Gemini overlay on Android, giving users one-tap access to creative and research features that previously took several steps to find. The change speeds up common tasks like generating images or launching Deep Research directly from the floating overlay that appears with a long-press of the power button or a corner swipe.

What’s New In The Gemini Overlay On Android

The update adds a dedicated icon—two stylized sliders—beside the attachments button in the Gemini overlay. Tapping it opens a compact launcher with shortcuts for Create Image, Create Video, Create Music, Canvas, Deep Research, and Guided Learning. If you’re enrolled in Search Labs, the same panel can expose experimental entries, including a toggle for the Personal Intelligence pilot on some devices.

This reduces the friction of hopping into the full Gemini app just to start a specific task. For instance, Deep Research previously meant leaving your current screen, opening Gemini, and drilling into a menu. Now it’s two taps from the overlay, no context switching required.

Why It Matters For Android Users Right Now

Discoverability is the Achilles’ heel of many AI assistants. Features multiply, but unless they’re a swipe away, most people won’t use them. By foregrounding a single tools hub, Gemini is addressing that gap with a UX nudge that encourages repeat use of high-value capabilities like image generation and research.

Consider everyday scenarios: drafting a storyboard while messaging a teammate, sketching concepts in Canvas during a video call, or kicking off a literature scan with Deep Research while reading an article in Chrome. The overlay-first approach lets those actions piggyback on whatever you’re already doing.

How It Works And Where It’s Showing Up On Devices

The tools button lives in the Gemini overlay that appears via the system gesture—press and hold the power button or swipe in from the display corner, depending on your settings. Early sightings suggest a broad rollout, with reports across recent Pixels, including the Pixel 9 Pro, and other Android devices. If you don’t see it yet, expect it soon as part of a server-side update.

The icon choice may trip up some users at first—sliders typically hint at settings rather than tools—but the placement near attachments keeps it within thumb’s reach. That balance matters on large screens where extra taps add up.

A Step Toward Cohesive AI Workflows On Android

Google has been converging Gemini’s creative and research stack since its rebrand and subsequent updates highlighted at company keynotes and product briefings. Features like Deep Research, which synthesizes information across sources and drafts citations, sit alongside creative tools that generate media and assist with learning. Bundling them under one launcher signals an intent to make Gemini less of a chat bubble and more of a system layer for getting things done.

On a platform with over 3 billion active devices according to Google’s public metrics, shaving seconds off core interactions compounds quickly. Reducing tap debt is a measurable way to lift engagement and satisfaction, especially for users who treat AI tools as companions to search, note-taking, and content creation.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals In Mobile AI

Competitors have been streamlining access to AI actions as well. ChatGPT on mobile surfaces GPT-specific shortcuts, and some assistants tie into platform-level quick actions. Gemini’s overlay advantage is its tight Android integration: it can float over any app, accept screenshots or selections as context, and now fan out into specialized tools without a mode change.

The addition of Guided Learning and Canvas in the same pane also hints at an on-device creative toolkit, not just a conversational agent. For creators and students, that’s a meaningful distinction.

Two threads are worth tracking. First, the evolution of Deep Research as Google expands availability and precision, particularly around sourcing and fact-checking—areas that industry researchers and newsrooms scrutinize closely. Second, the scope of the Personal Intelligence experiment, which aims to tailor responses based on preferences and context while honoring privacy controls announced in company documentation.

For now, the takeaway is straightforward: Gemini on Android just got tangibly faster. A small button in the right place can change how often people use AI—and what they use it for.