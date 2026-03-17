Galaxy Watch 9 And XR Glasses Battery Specs Leak

Fresh battery details for Samsung’s next wearables suggest a measured upgrade cycle rather than a headline-chasing leap. According to information surfaced by SamMobile from regulatory and parts databases, the Galaxy Watch 9’s larger variant is set to keep the same battery capacity as its predecessor, while Samsung’s debut “Galaxy Glasses” with XR capabilities appear to target a compact, glasses-first footprint over all-day power.

The takeaway: Samsung seems content to optimize endurance through silicon and software this round, not sheer milliamp-hours — a familiar playbook in maturing product categories where comfort and thermals can matter more than raw capacity.

What the latest battery leak reveals about Samsung wearables

The leak points to a 435mAh cell inside the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 — effectively mirroring the 44mm Galaxy Watch 8’s rating. The smaller 40mm model’s capacity wasn’t listed, and details around the next Galaxy Watch Ultra remain under wraps. On paper parity doesn’t mean status quo, though. Real-world endurance on Samsung watches has historically swung widely with settings like always-on display, continuous heart and SpO2 tracking, and GPS workouts.

Two factors could meaningfully shift runtime without touching capacity: platform efficiency and display tech. Samsung has already signaled a move to Qualcomm’s latest wearable silicon, which is positioned to improve power efficiency while enabling richer on-device AI. Add in maturing OLED panels and smarter power management, and a “same size” battery can still translate to steadier day-and-a-half performance for mixed use, or longer standby between charges.

XR glasses battery capacity and compact form factor explained

On the glasses side, the filing highlights a 245mAh battery with part number EB-BO200CAY. That sits squarely in the smart glasses comfort zone: roughly comparable to Meta’s Ray-Ban Gen 2, widely believed to use a 248mAh cell. Earlier chatter referenced a smaller 155mAh pack for Samsung’s XR effort, hinting at two distinct SKUs — potentially one with a display element and another more focused on audio, camera, and notifications.

Specs rumored for the more ambitious model include a 12MP camera and support for Google’s Android XR interface, with a live feed tie-in to an on-device assistant. That feature set is power hungry. Even with conservative optics and compute, smart glasses rely on tiny cells to preserve weight and balance, so manufacturers typically lean on charging cases and quick top-ups to cover a full day. Ballpark math underscores the trade-off: a ~245mAh cell at ~3.8V holds under 1Wh of energy, which is plenty for intermittent capture and notifications but not for hours of continuous video without help from a case.

Why Samsung Might Keep Specs Conservative

In wearables, bigger isn’t always better. A few extra milliamp-hours can add noticeable thickness to a watch or tip the weight balance of glasses forward — impacting comfort, skin temperature, and even antenna performance. Battery chemistry and safety certifications further constrain how aggressively OEMs can push capacity in tight shells that live on the body.

That’s why the smarter route is often efficiency: new chipsets, refined Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi radios, adaptive refresh on displays, and machine learning that schedules sensor polling more intelligently. Samsung has also improved charging throughput across recent generations, making short, opportunistic top-ups more practical. Taken together, modest capacities can still meet or beat last year’s endurance in typical use, even if spec sheets don’t wow.

Tablet side note on Galaxy Tab S12 Plus battery capacity

The same report tags the upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 Plus with a 10,500mAh battery — a step up from the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at 10,090mAh. That’s roughly a 4% bump, the kind of incremental gain that pairs best with a more efficient SoC and display to translate into noticeable battery life improvements for video streaming and multitasking.

What to watch next as Samsung’s wearable launches approach

Expect more breadcrumbs from certification databases and component listings before launch. For the Watch 9, watch for details on display power draw, GPS efficiency, and whether the new chipset meaningfully reduces idle drain. For the XR glasses, the big questions are case capacity, charge times, thermal limits during continuous capture, and clear privacy indicators around the onboard camera.

If the leak holds, Samsung’s 2026 wearables look set to prioritize comfort and reliability over spec-sheet fireworks. That may not dazzle at first glance, but in devices you wear for hours at a stretch, “quietly better” can be the upgrade that matters most.