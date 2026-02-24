Galaxy Unpacked Nears As S26 Ultra Design And Price Leak

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked is almost here, and the spotlight is squarely on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Fresh leaks point to a redesigned camera layout, new charging hardware, and higher prices across the lineup. Here’s what to expect, what’s credible, and how to watch the reveal live.

S26 Ultra Design Leaks Gain Momentum With Camera Revamp

Multiple dummy-unit photos suggest the S26 Ultra shifts from Samsung’s floating lenses to a vertical camera island with rounded corners—a change that echoes recent iPhone prototypes while keeping Samsung’s industrial, squared-off silhouette. Well-known tipsters including Sonny Dickson and Ice Universe have also pointed to core colorways in black, white, blue, and an ultraviolet/purple finish.

A subtle materials twist may be coming, too. Leaker chatter indicates Samsung could move from titanium back to aluminum for the frame on at least some models, potentially trimming weight and cost while relying on Gorilla Glass or Armor upgrades for durability. Expect familiar sizes across the family, with reports pegging the Ultra around 6.9 inches and a modest bump on the smallest model to roughly 6.27 inches. One intriguing display rumor is a built-in privacy layer that dims off-axis viewing, a quality-of-life feature business users have long asked for.

AI And Software Strategy Takes Shape Across One UI

Samsung’s recent phones have leaned on Google’s Gemini, and Bloomberg reports the company is exploring a tighter integration with Perplexity, including preloading the app and weaving its answer engine into Samsung Internet. A Perplexity-infused Bixby is also said to be in testing with One UI 8.5. Out of the box, expect Android 16 with One UI 8 or 8.5, continuing Samsung’s push to make on-device and hybrid AI feel like part of the daily toolkit rather than a novelty.

Performance And Thermals With Snapdragon And Exynos Chips

At the high end, all signs point to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powering the S26 Ultra globally. Qualcomm’s internal numbers tout a 20% CPU uplift and 35% better power efficiency versus the prior generation, which should translate to snappier app launches and longer screen-on time under mixed workloads. In some regions, Tom’s Guide and other outlets expect Exynos 2600 in the S26 and S26 Plus; early Geekbench traces indicate performance surprisingly close to Snapdragon’s latest, provided Samsung keeps thermals in check.

RAM remains a point of contention. One camp says the trio starts at 16GB, while Ice Universe counters with a 12GB baseline. Either way, memory bandwidth paired with faster UFS storage will be critical for AI features that juggle large models, camera pipelines, and multitasking.

Don’t expect a wholesale camera overhaul on the non-Ultra phones; leaks suggest a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto setup returning. The S26 Ultra, however, is tipped by Android Headlines to retain its 200MP primary sensor with a brighter f/1.4 aperture for improved low-light capture and faster shutter response. A new 24MP shooting option reportedly arrives via Camera Assistant, giving users a sweet spot between detail and file size for portraits and everyday shots.

Charging, Battery, And Accessories Including Qi2 Support

Qi2 is the wild card. Some leakers claim the S26 series adds magnetic alignment rings to enable full Qi2 speeds and accessory lock-on; others insist magnets won’t be built in and that Samsung will rely on cases. A magnetic puck resembling MagSafe has surfaced in leaks with up to 25W wireless output when paired with a 45W or higher adapter, and a 20W snap-on wireless battery pack reportedly sits in the wings at around $70.

On the wired side, Ice Universe expects the Ultra to climb from 45W to 60W, aligning with a new Samsung 60W adapter listing. Battery capacities are said to be 5,400mAh on the Ultra, 4,900mAh on the Plus, and 4,300mAh on the base model—modest but meaningful gains coupled with the more efficient silicon. Also watch for refreshed Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro; insiders such as SammyFans and SammyGuru point to head-gesture controls, camera shutter support, and a case that can help locate a misplaced phone.

Pricing Rumors Heat Up Amid DRAM Crunch And Trade-Ins

Memory supply is the story behind the story. Reuters quoted Samsung MX head TM Roh acknowledging an unprecedented DRAM crunch, and analysts at TrendForce have tracked multi-quarter DRAM price increases. South Korea’s fnnews reports that the S26 family could see list prices rise by $40 to $60 for 256GB tiers, implying ballpark tags near $850 for S26, $950 for S26 Plus, and $1,350 for S26 Ultra depending on storage and region. As usual, Samsung is expected to blunt sticker shock with aggressive trade-ins—up to $900 in some promotions—and preorder credits that reduce out-of-pocket cost on day one.

How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked Live Across Platforms

You can stream the keynote live on Samsung’s official press site, Samsung.com, and the company’s YouTube channel. Samsung typically posts a full replay shortly after the show ends, along with product deep dives and regional preorders through carrier partners and retailers.

What To Watch For During The Galaxy S26 Ultra Reveal

Three big tells will separate rumor from reality:

Whether Samsung adopts magnets for true Qi2

How aggressively it leans into Perplexity across One UI

Whether the camera tuning on the Ultra shows a visible step in low light and zoom consistency

If those land, the S26 Ultra won’t just be a spec bump—it’ll be the platform where Samsung’s AI ambitions and hardware decisions finally lock into place.

As always, these details remain unconfirmed until Samsung takes the wraps off. But taken together, the leaks form a coherent picture: familiar design with sharper utility, measured camera tweaks, faster and cooler silicon, and pricing shaped by a tight memory market—wrapped in a keynote you can watch from anywhere.