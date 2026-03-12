Galaxy S26 Ultra Teardown Reveals Clever Zoom Camera

A fresh teardown of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has pulled back the curtain on Samsung’s most intriguing camera upgrade in years: a redesigned periscope telephoto that rethinks how light reaches the sensor. The video, published by JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson, also surfaces practical hardware changes—bigger cooling, cleaner repairability, and a smarter S Pen bay—that hint at a flagship refined from the inside out.

Inside the new ALOP periscope telephoto design

Samsung’s telephoto rethink is built around an approach it calls ALOP, short for All Lenses On Prism. Traditional folded optics place a prism in front of a lens stack, which can partially choke incoming light. In the S26 Ultra, the lenses sit directly on the prism itself, shortening the optical path and clearing the way for more photons to reach the sensor.

The numbers tell the story. The 5x telephoto retains a 50MP sensor and optical stabilization, but the aperture widens from f/3.4 to f/2.9. That’s roughly a 37% increase in light intake based on the square of the f-number ratio, a change that should materially improve low-light shots and reduce motion blur at longer focal lengths. Nelson also notes the module is about 22% shorter than before, giving Samsung valuable space savings without sacrificing reach.

It’s a pragmatic solution to a classic periscope trade-off: the tighter you fold light inside a phone, the harder it is to keep the system bright. By moving the lenses onto the prism, Samsung eases that bottleneck. Expect cleaner 5x night portraits, steadier indoor zoom, and more reliable hybrid zoom between 5x and 10x—areas where telephotos typically struggle.

Real-world imaging gains from a brighter 5x telephoto

In photography, more light generally means a higher signal-to-noise ratio and faster shutter speeds. On a 50MP sensor, that gives computational pipelines more high-quality data to work with before multi-frame exposure stacking even begins. Paired with optical stabilization, the wider aperture should reduce the need for aggressive noise reduction, preserving detail and micro-contrast that often get smeared in low light.

Samsung has touted “Nightography” for several generations, but a lens-level improvement like this is foundational—it benefits everything from 5x stills to stabilized 4K and 8K zoom video. Historically, labs such as DXOMARK and publications that run controlled scene tests have shown that brighter telephotos materially lift texture retention and face detection at range. The S26 Ultra’s design appears purpose-built to move those needles.

Bigger vapor chamber for cooler sustained speed

The teardown also reveals a roughly 15% larger vapor chamber. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy pushing dense AI and GPU workloads, heat spreading is table stakes for sustained performance. A larger chamber increases the effective surface area for phase-change cooling, which typically translates to slower thermal saturation during long gaming sessions or AI-assisted photo processing.

Independent benchmarks like UL’s 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test have shown in past flagships that improved vapor chambers can narrow performance throttling by meaningful margins over 20-minute loops. While formal S26 Ultra tests will decide final numbers, the internal real estate Samsung has dedicated to cooling suggests a clear priority on consistency, not just peak scores.

Repairability and smart design details throughout

Good news for tinkerers: the back panel comes off cleanly with heat, and the battery is designed for straightforward removal—aligning with ongoing right-to-repair momentum advocated by groups such as iFixit and reflected in evolving EU guidelines. It’s a small but meaningful shift that can lower the barrier for out-of-warranty battery replacements.

Samsung has also fully isolated the S Pen silo from the rest of the chassis. That separation should reduce the risk of liquids finding a shortcut into the mainboard through the stylus opening, complementing the phone’s ingress protections. One caveat: last year’s stylus is slightly thinner and doesn’t seat properly in the new slot, so cross-compatibility is limited.

Another neat touch shows up in the speakers: tiny internal balls inside the housing act as passive dampers to temper the “tinny” resonance common to small drivers. It’s the kind of incremental acoustic engineering that doesn’t grab headlines but can add up to a fuller sound profile at higher volumes.

Privacy display and coatings change to cut peeking

The S26 Ultra debuts a new Privacy Display that subtly narrows viewing angles to reduce shoulder surfing. Nelson speculates the change may have influenced Samsung’s approach to anti-glare coatings compared to prior models, a trade-off manufacturers sometimes make to balance reflections, clarity, and privacy. Samsung hasn’t publicly confirmed those interactions, but the hardware shift signals a stronger emphasis on screen discretion.

Why this zoom matters for mobile photography users

Periscope cameras have been a hallmark of ambitious Android flagships, from early multi-reflection systems to Apple’s recent tetraprism. Samsung’s ALOP approach is a clean, engineering-led refinement: same reach, more light, less space. If future rivals adopt similar “lenses-on-prism” layouts, we could see a new baseline for telephoto brightness across premium phones.

For users, the takeaway is simple. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s zoom isn’t just about higher megapixels or flashy AI—it’s a smarter optical path that lets the sensor work with better input. In mobile photography, that’s often the difference between a usable shot and a throwaway. This teardown suggests Samsung knows exactly where those gains still live: deep inside the camera module.