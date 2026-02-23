Galaxy S26 Ultra hands-on shows no Bluetooth S Pen

An early hands-on video of what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra points to a disappointing turn for stylus loyalists: the S Pen once again lacks Bluetooth. For fans who relied on remote camera shutters, presentation controls, and motion gestures, this suggests the feature set introduced years ago with the Note series still isn’t coming back on Samsung’s next Ultra flagship.

What the early hands-on video reveals about the S Pen

Tech creator Sahil Karoul claims to have purchased a Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of launch in Dubai for roughly $3,268. In a video demonstration, he repeatedly presses the S Pen’s side button while holding the stylus a short distance from the phone. Nothing happens—no Air Actions, no camera trigger, no UI response. On Bluetooth-enabled models like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the same action typically “wobbles” Air Command or triggers app-specific controls.

The behavior strongly implies the S26 Ultra’s in-box S Pen is an EMR-only stylus (inductive, powered by the display’s digitizer) without a Bluetooth radio or onboard power storage. That aligns with last year’s move to strip Bluetooth from the S Pen on the Ultra line, a reversal of the approach that began with the Galaxy Note 9, which equipped the stylus with a tiny supercapacitor to power a BLE module for remote commands.

Why Bluetooth matters for S Pen power users

Bluetooth transformed the S Pen from a precise writing tool into a short-range remote. Earlier BLE-enabled pens allowed users to click the side button to snap photos on a tripod, advance presentation slides, control media, and perform Air Actions—wave-like gestures mapped to app shortcuts. Samsung historically touted practical numbers for those pens: fast recharging in the silo and enough standby time and clicks to cover a meeting or photo session without worry.

Without Bluetooth, the S Pen remains excellent for low-latency handwriting, sketching, and UI precision—thanks to Wacom EMR, hover detection, and pressure sensitivity—but it stops being a remote. For content creators, classroom presenters, and field workers who leaned on those wireless tricks, that’s a real downgrade in flexibility.

Possible reasons behind the change to the S Pen

Samsung hasn’t explained the rationale, but industry watchers point to a few plausible drivers. Removing Bluetooth simplifies the pen’s internal design—no supercapacitor, coil, or contacts—potentially improving long-term durability and waterproofing within the phone’s pen silo. It also reduces component cost and complexity amid tighter supply chains. A simpler pen may marginally free internal space and eliminate the need for periodic charging when docked.

There’s also a platform consideration: maintaining consistent Air Actions support across apps, OS updates, and regional SKUs adds software burden. If Samsung’s usage analytics show most buyers prioritize note-taking over remote controls, the company could be choosing focus and reliability over niche features.

What it means for upgraders considering the S26 Ultra

If Bluetooth controls are must-haves, the safe move is to hold onto a device that supports them (for example, Ultra models before the Bluetooth removal). Third-party or alternative Samsung pens with Bluetooth won’t guarantee a fix if the phone’s software no longer implements Air Actions hooks, so waiting for official confirmation is wise.

For everyone else, the core S Pen experience—writing, annotating PDFs, quick selection, and precision editing—remains intact. EMR pens don’t need charging for basic input, which many users actually prefer. But the trade-off is clear: fewer party tricks, fewer remote workflows.

The bigger hardware picture for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra

Beyond the S Pen development, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely tipped to land with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, faster 60W wired charging, and incremental camera refinements. If those forecasts hold, the device could deliver sizable gains in CPU/GPU performance and charging convenience—areas where year-over-year improvements are felt daily.

Still, the S Pen is part of the Ultra’s identity. For a subset of professionals and creators, Bluetooth made Samsung’s stylus unique among mainstream phones. Unless Samsung surprises with an alternative accessory or a software toggle at launch, the early hands-on points to a continued focus on pen-as-input rather than pen-as-remote.

Bottom line on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its Bluetooth S Pen

An early Galaxy S26 Ultra hands-on strongly suggests the in-box S Pen lacks Bluetooth, mirroring last year’s controversial shift. That’s bad news for fans of remote shutters and Air Actions. The rest of the package may be compelling, but stylus power users should wait for official specs before deciding whether to upgrade—or keep their Bluetooth-capable Ultra a little longer.