Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Fogging Reports Emerge

Early Galaxy S26 Ultra owners are flagging a disconcerting issue: internal condensation on the camera stack, even on pristine units. It’s uncommon but alarming, and it underscores a simple truth about water resistance—IP68 is robust, not invincible.

This isn’t unique to Samsung; similar fogging complaints have surfaced across premium phones from multiple brands. In nearly every case, rapid swings in temperature and humidity are the trigger, not a catastrophic failure of sealing.

Why Condensation Hits a ‘Sealed’ Smartphone Camera

Condensation is physics, not panic. Warm, humid air inside the phone meets a cooler surface—often the camera glass or a metal frame—and crosses its dew point, forcing water vapor to condense as microdroplets. For example, air at 25°C and 60% relative humidity has a dew point near 17°C; if your lens cover chills below that, fog forms.

Smartphones also aren’t hermetically sealed. Many devices use pressure-equalization vents made from ePTFE (the kind popularized by W. L. Gore & Associates) to protect against pressure changes while still allowing water vapor to pass. That keeps gaskets from failing during altitude or temperature shifts but means moisture can equilibrate inside over time.

Manufacturing adds another variable: phones are assembled in normal ambient conditions, so a small baseline of internal humidity is inevitable. In a tightly packed camera stack with tiny air volumes, even a trace of moisture can produce brief, visible fog when the exterior cools rapidly. Teardown experts have noted that newer Ultra models emphasize easier-to-service lens covers; design tweaks like this can subtly shift where ingress resistance is concentrated without indicating a defect.

What IP68 Really Guarantees on Modern Smartphones

IP68 is defined by IEC 60529: “6” means dust-tight, and “8” means water ingress protection under immersion conditions specified by the manufacturer. In practice, that’s often up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes—but importantly, the test is static, controlled, and cold.

IP ratings don’t cover steam, saunas, hot showers, high-velocity jets, or rapid thermal shock. They also don’t address humidity cycling, which is the domain of environmental standards like IEC 60068 or MIL-STD-810H (tests most phone makers don’t market). Brands also warn that seals and adhesives degrade with drops, heat, and age—meaning the rating reflects a device in like-new condition.

Common Triggers Owners Are Reporting for Camera Fogging

Frequent culprits include parking a phone against a car’s icy AC vent, using it in a steam-filled bathroom, stepping from winter cold into a heated room, or carrying it into a sauna. Even a rain-soaked pocket can create a localized humidity spike followed by condensation when you move into cooled air.

Typically, light fog fades as temperatures equalize—often within minutes, sometimes up to an hour. Persistent or repeat fogging, however, can hint at a weakened gasket, minor adhesive lift near a lens ring, or residue left behind from prior moisture events.

What To Do If Your Smartphone Lens Fogs

First, power down, remove the case, and let the phone rest at room temperature. Place it in a dry environment with desiccant packs (silica gel) for 12–24 hours; skip rice and avoid hair dryers or heaters, which can push moisture deeper and stress seals.

If the phone is new and the issue recurs, document it with photos and contact support promptly. Service centers can run pressure and leak tests and replace a lens gasket or camera module if needed. Repeated internal condensation can leave mineral spots on coatings or corrode sensitive components such as OIS actuators, degrading image quality over time.

How To Prevent Camera Condensation and Lens Fogging

Avoid steam rooms, hot showers, and direct blasts from AC vents. When moving between temperature extremes, give the phone 10–15 minutes to acclimate in a bag or pocket. Near pools, hot tubs, or the beach, use a sealed pouch; salt, soap, and heat all undermine gaskets far faster than fresh, cool water.

Stash a few silica gel packs in your car or gym bag, and dry the exterior thoroughly after rain. IP68 remains a strong safeguard against accidents, but it isn’t a blanket promise against condensation. Treat it as resilience, not immunity—and if your S26 Ultra keeps fogging, act early while warranty options are clear.