Galaxy S26 Ultra 1TB Price Soars In South Korea

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be far pricier in its home market than buyers expected, with local reports pointing to a steep premium for the 1TB model compared to last year’s flagship. While most regions may see familiar sticker prices, South Korean shoppers could be footing a meaningfully larger bill for the maxed-out variant.

Leaked Pricing Puts 1TB Model In The Crosshairs

According to South Korean outlet Chosun Biz, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 1TB configuration is slated to land at roughly 2.545 million won, or about $1,767 at current exchange rates. That figure represents an increase of around $290 over the equivalent 1TB version of the previous generation in Korea—an unusually sharp jump for a single storage tier.

Broader leaks from Korean media suggest the S26 family will see price bumps of 5–20% in the country across various models and storage options, marking the first meaningful rise since the S22 era. Crucially, the 1TB Ultra appears to bear the brunt of the hike, signaling that memory-heavy SKUs are where costs are pinching hardest.

If those numbers hold, the S26 lineup in Korea could even eclipse US pricing, before accounting for duties or logistics—an uncommon reversal for a flagship born in Seoul.

Why Korea May Pay More For The S26 Cycle

The central culprit is memory. Contract prices for DRAM and NAND have been on an upswing, with industry trackers such as TrendForce documenting double-digit increases through 2024 as suppliers curbed output and AI demand soaked up capacity. When you scale from 256GB to 1TB, you’re not just adding parts—you’re multiplying the most volatile line item on the bill of materials.

Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh has acknowledged ongoing supply tightness in public comments, without naming specific models. That aligns with what’s playing out: base configurations can be buffered by promotions or regional subsidies, but ultra-high storage tiers are less elastic. In other words, when memory costs spike, the 1TB version feels it first and most.

Currency fluctuations and local channel dynamics can magnify the effect. If carriers and retailers in Korea opt for slimmer subsidies on top-spec devices, the retail price will reflect more of the true component cost than in markets where OEMs swallow volatility to defend headline MSRP.

Global Buyers May Be Spared From Price Hikes For Now

Multiple reports indicate that outside South Korea—particularly in the US—Samsung is likely to hold the line on launch pricing for the S26 series. The company has historically used trade-in credits, storage-upgrade promos, and carrier partnerships to keep entry points stable even when parts costs creep up.

The risk, of course, is durability. If memory prices remain elevated into the next cycle, or if component scarcity broadens, price discipline could become harder to sustain globally. For this generation, though, the pain looks localized, with the 1TB Ultra in Korea acting as the canary in the pricing coal mine.

What This Means For Buyers Comparing Storage Options

In South Korea, the calculus is simple: unless you genuinely need 1TB of onboard storage, stepping down to 512GB could yield substantial savings with minimal day-to-day compromise—especially given robust cloud options and the lack of a microSD slot on Ultra models. For power users who shoot 8K video or lean heavily on RAW photography, the 1TB tier still earns its keep, but it now carries a premium that warrants a hard look.

Elsewhere, prospective buyers should watch for familiar launch bundles that effectively erase the price delta between 256GB and 512GB. Those promos, if offered, can blunt the need to jump straight to 1TB while still future-proofing storage for large app libraries and offline media.

Bottom Line: Korean 1TB S26 Ultra Faces Steep Premiums

The headline is clear: the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 1TB variant looks set to be dramatically more expensive in South Korea, a reflection of higher memory costs and tighter supply. Most global buyers may escape immediate sticker shock, but the Korean market offers a preview of where premium smartphone pricing could head if component pressures persist.