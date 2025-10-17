Galaxy S26 Plus Listing Leak Suggests No Edge Variant

Samsung could be shaking up its next flagship family once more. A new listing on the GSMA IMEI database has put the Galaxy S26 Plus back onto the roadmap, and it appears that the rumored Galaxy S26 Edge may not be happening. The database listing, listed under model number SM-S947B, is the clearest indication yet that Samsung plans to go for another Base–Plus–Ultra combo over resurrecting the Edge moniker.

IMEI listing points to Galaxy S26 Plus model

Spotted by Smartprix, the IMEI record is for a device—referred to as SM-S947B, which many believe could be known as the Galaxy S26 Plus. That same identifier had been bandied about previously in “Edge” chitter-chatter, but regulatory-grade listings belong to pretty concrete product planning. IMEI listings generally pop up months before launch, so it’s a sign that component sourcing and regional SKUs are being nailed down.

(It is also worth noting that the IMEI databases confirm existence and family placement, not features.) Nonetheless, they’re part of a tried paper trail for high-volume phones, which (as is the case with this one) usually leads to Bluetooth SIG, FCC and regional certification sightings in the run-up to launch.

Why the Galaxy S26 Edge variant might be off the table

“Edge” used to mean something specific in Samsung-land: dramatic curves of glass, as on the ponderous Galaxy S6 Edge and svelte Galaxy S7 Edge. As curved panels became the norm and flat displays staged a comeback among fans, the Edge name lost strategic focus. Today, the Ultra houses most of Samsung’s design experimentation while Base and Plus models offer clean flat fronts and practical battery life.

Market dynamics also favor simplification. The S series profit stack is increasingly anchored by the Ultra tier, while budget-aware buyers are clustered at around base model or A-series level. It could make things messy if you throw an Edge variant in there instead of the mid-tier Plus, just when Samsung’s high-end stable is back click-clacking like clockwork.

What the Galaxy S26 Plus model number reveals

Samsung’s most recent flagship codes follow a regular pattern: the base, plus and ultra badges consist of four numbers that remain constant while regional letters determine chipset and radio differences. Spotting SM-S947B suggests this is the mid-tier slot in the range, matching a Plus device. The “B” suffix suggests an international model (actual meaning: worldwide availability, not niche build or carrier brand, from what I can tell).

But don’t count on the IMEI entry to give the goods on silicon or cameras, though history is a rather good indicator. A Plus model usually means a larger display and battery than the base phone, faster charging that largely equals Ultra when possible, and some fraction of the best camera features minus periscope or a supremely binned sensor. The S26 series should also build on-device AI capabilities that are already discreetly present in all of the current lineup, regardless of eventual branding.

Galaxy S26 series launch window may shift slightly

Samsung’s heartland flagship line is typically released in the early months of the year, but a report from Techmaniacs indicates that its next Unpacked event could be pushed back later than Samsung’s regular rotation to finalize development and design tweaks. As usual, take scheduling rumors with a grain of salt; these change as suppliers, software and regional approvals align.

What a Plus model return would mean for buyers

If the Plus comes back as rumored, you can probably expect a pretty well-rounded flagship: large screen, long battery life and premium materials for less than Ultra. You can expect regional chipset splits to continue and for Samsung to even more heavily invest in long-term software support where it has been competitive with extended update policies that also add a nice resale value bump.

Just as significant, though, is what a missing Edge means. If you see curved glass at all, it would probably stay a design affectation for the Ultra while the Plus keeps an eye on usability and durability with a flat panel. For a lot of people, that is the sweet spot: The best of Samsung’s mainstream flagship experience without the Ultra’s size, weight and price premiums.

Everything indicates Samsung will continue with its three-model approach. Now that we have the IMEI crumb, keep an eye out for certification filings and early benchmarks that help fill in the story around the S26 Plus.