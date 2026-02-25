Galaxy S26 Debuts Three AI Agents With Deep Integration

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series doesn’t just pick an AI assistant and run with it. It ships with three distinct AI agents you can choose from and swap between on the fly, each handling different jobs and tapping into the phone’s system in different ways. The lineup consists of Perplexity, a reworked Bixby, and Google’s Gemini, and together they form one of the most ambitious multi-agent setups on any mainstream smartphone.

How Many AI Agents Are Onboard the Galaxy S26 Series

There are three. Perplexity features prominently as both a standalone agent and the backbone of Samsung’s new multi-agent architecture. Bixby returns with a major upgrade that focuses on practical device control and troubleshooting via natural language. Gemini is available as a third option for users who prefer Google’s ecosystem and background automation capabilities.

Perplexity Powers the System With Native App Integrations

Perplexity isn’t just another app tile. Samsung has integrated Perplexity’s Sonar API at the system level, enabling read and write hooks into core apps such as Notes, Calendar, Gallery, Clock, and Reminders. In practice, that means a query like “Pull my notes from this week and schedule a follow-up” can touch multiple native apps without clumsy copy-paste or manual hunting through menus.

You can invoke Perplexity with the “Hey, Plex” wake phrase or by long-pressing the side button if you assign it as your default. Crucially, Perplexity also acts as the infrastructure that coordinates the S26’s multi-agent model, so switching between agents feels native rather than bolted on.

Samsung’s revamped Bixby leans into what phones actually need all day: device control, settings changes, and quick fixes. Backed by Perplexity’s enhancements, Bixby can interpret natural-language requests and execute them without forcing you into the Settings maze. Ask it to keep the screen awake while you’re reading, disable a battery optimization that’s killing notifications, or walk through a connectivity issue, and it can apply the changes or guide you step by step.

This agentic behavior—understanding intent, deciding what system actions to take, then executing them—is where Bixby now stands apart from generic chatbots. It’s tailored to the phone itself, not just web search or text generation.

Gemini Handles Background Actions for Third-Party Tasks

Google’s Gemini rounds out the trio with a new trick: background actions. By long-pressing the power button, you can ask Gemini to book a ride home or reorder your last meal, then keep using your phone while it does the legwork in the background. Progress appears as notifications you can pause or cancel.

Google explains that Gemini runs these tasks in a virtual window, a sandboxed environment that limits access to only the apps it needs—initially focused on select food delivery, grocery, and rideshare services. The feature is rolling out first in the US and Korea and is also planned for Pixel 10 devices, with broader app support expected over time.

Switching and Customizing Your Default Assistant on S26

Samsung places agent choice in a straightforward settings panel. You can set your preferred default assistant and remap the side button’s long-press to invoke Perplexity, Bixby, or Gemini. That means you might rely on Bixby for on-device tweaks during the workday, then flip to Gemini for a quick grocery reorder on the commute home—without diving into app drawers or changing ecosystems.

Voice wake is equally flexible. If “Hey, Plex” is enabled, Perplexity responds instantly; disable it and rely on the hardware shortcut or your selected default. The goal is minimal friction, however you prefer to talk to your phone.

Privacy and Security Considerations for System-Level AI

Any system-level AI raises reasonable privacy questions. Samsung positions Perplexity’s Sonar integration as a way to securely route actions through sanctioned hooks in native apps, avoiding the need for broad, unchecked access. For Gemini’s background tasks, Google emphasizes the virtual window approach, which cordons the process off from the rest of the device and limits permissions to the task at hand. Users also retain direct control, with notifications providing visibility and the ability to stop actions midstream.

Why Three Agents Matter for Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Users

Most phones still funnel you into one default assistant. The S26’s tri-agent approach does the opposite: it invites competition and specialization. Perplexity acts as the connective fabric, Bixby focuses on device mastery, and Gemini excels at third-party task automation. The result is less one-size-fits-all AI and more choose-what-works-now utility.

For users, the upside is clear: fewer dead ends and less context switching. For developers and the industry, it signals where phones are headed—toward orchestrated, multi-agent systems that blend on-device control with safe, delegated actions. If Samsung and its partners deliver on reliability and expand app support, this could set a new baseline for how smartphones think and act on our behalf.