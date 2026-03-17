Galaxy S26 Adds Fingerprint Accuracy Boost

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup quietly introduces a small but consequential upgrade to biometric unlocking: a built-in Improve accuracy option for fingerprints. The toggle lets users rescan an already-enrolled finger multiple times to refine matching, addressing one of the most persistent irritations with under-display sensors—those occasional, inexplicable failures.

What the new fingerprint accuracy toggle does

Early hands-on reports show a new Improve accuracy control within the fingerprint settings that prompts you to scan the same saved finger 10 additional times. Rather than forcing you to create a second, duplicate profile, the phone supplements the original template with more data points—angles, pressure variations, and contact patterns that tend to vary in everyday use.

Think of it as a training pass for your sensor. More diverse samples typically help reduce false rejections without loosening security thresholds. Biometric vendors like Qualcomm and Goodix have long noted in technical briefs that multi-sample enrollment improves reliability, particularly when skin is dry, damp, or slightly misaligned on the reader.

Why it matters for everyday unlocks and reliability

Under-display scanners are far better than their earliest iterations, but they can still falter when you leave the gym, step into the cold, or slap on a fresh screen protector. The long-standing workaround—registering the same finger twice—did help, but it also created clutter and didn’t always deliver consistent gains. Samsung’s new, unified approach cleans that up and puts the optimization where it belongs: inside a single, richer template.

Even small improvements in false rejection rate (FRR) translate into a noticeably smoother unlock flow. Industry testing cited by sensor makers shows FRR dips as the sample set grows, because the matcher gets better at recognizing your finger across minor variations. If that saves you one or two retries each day, the net effect is significant.

Security and accuracy implications of improved fingerprint scans

Crucially, more training does not have to mean weaker security. Modern systems balance FRR and false acceptance rate (FAR) by tuning thresholds and matching algorithms. For context, Apple has publicly cited a 1-in-50,000 FAR for Touch ID and 1-in-1,000,000 for Face ID, illustrating industry guardrails. Samsung’s implementation should preserve strong FAR while trimming FRR by enriching the template rather than relaxing criteria.

Biometric templates remain on-device in a secure enclave, consistent with FIDO Alliance guidance and Samsung Knox protections. The Improve accuracy pass simply augments the enrolled data; it doesn’t send your fingerprint off the phone or expose it to apps.

How to use the new fingerprint accuracy option on Galaxy S26

On Galaxy S26 phones, go to Settings > Security and privacy > Screen lock and biometrics > Fingerprints. Select a saved fingerprint and choose Improve accuracy, then follow the prompts to add more scans of the same finger.

For best results, capture a mix of real-world conditions: slightly dry skin, a light press, then a firmer press, and small angle changes. This mirrors guidance seen in other biometrics over the years—Microsoft’s Lumia iris setup and Windows Hello both encouraged varied samples to boost reliability, and Apple’s Face ID Alternate Appearance serves a similar purpose.

The capability appears rooted in software and could, in theory, extend to more models via a One UI update. Whether Samsung enables it broadly may hinge on sensor type. Ultrasonic readers, such as those powered by Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic tech, already capture depth and are resilient through oils and some protectors, whereas capacitive side buttons and optical under-display sensors behave differently. The Improve accuracy approach should help across the board, but final compatibility will depend on Samsung’s testing and policy.

It would be a welcome addition on recent Galaxy flagships and foldables, as well as midrange devices with side-mounted scanners. The concept is simple, and it aligns with how users already try to fix misses—except now it’s supported, transparent, and easier to manage.

Bottom line: a smarter path to more reliable unlocks

The Galaxy S26 series finally bakes in a smarter way to make fingerprint unlocks more dependable. It’s a small switch that answers a big, everyday pain point, and it does so without compromising security. If Samsung rolls it out more widely, expect fewer failed taps, fewer backup PIN entries, and a biometric experience that better reflects how we actually use our phones.