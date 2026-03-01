Galaxy S23 Owners Urged To Skip S26 Upgrade

If you’re still holding a Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus, the new Galaxy S26 line probably won’t move the needle. After three generations, Samsung’s mainstream flagships feel more like refinements than reinventions, and for most people that doesn’t justify a pricey swap.

Yes, the S26 family adds a faster chipset and bigger batteries, but the practical experience for everyday users remains surprisingly familiar. The headline story is AI; the day-to-day story is sameness.

Hardware Gains Are Incremental, Not Transformative

Line up the S23 and S26 spec sheets and the similarities jump out. The camera array sticks to a familiar triple setup with limited optical reach, and the selfie camera hardware is unchanged. If you were hoping for a major zoom or sensor leap, it’s not here.

Displays inch up rather than leap forward: roughly 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches on the standard model, with the Plus also getting a resolution bump. Batteries grow from about 3,900mAh to 4,300mAh on the base model and 4,700mAh to 4,900mAh on the Plus. Welcome improvements, but not transformative.

Charging speeds stay stuck at 25W for the S26 and 45W for the S26 Plus. That’s tough to celebrate when rivals have normalized far faster top-ups. OnePlus has offered 80W in the US, and brands like Xiaomi and Honor routinely hit 90W to 120W internationally. In 2026, 25W looks dated.

RAM nudges up from 8GB to 12GB, and base storage increases, which helps longevity. But as with the modest battery and display tweaks, these are quality-of-life refinements more than must-upgrade breakthroughs.

Real-World Speed Feels Similar For Most Users

On paper, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy is a serious step beyond the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the S23. Qualcomm touts large gains in AI inference and efficiency. In practice, if your routine is messaging, maps, social feeds, and photos, the S23 already feels snappy and stays that way.

Where you will notice the S26’s extra muscle is in edge cases: on-device AI features, complex video edits, heavy multitasking with DeX, and sustained gaming sessions. For most users, those are occasional use-cases, not everyday blockers.

Software Support Still Favors Staying Put

Samsung pledged four generations of Android upgrades for the S23 line, along with long security coverage. That carries S23 owners through another full OS cycle, which eases the urgency to jump. Meanwhile, newer flagships like the S26 continue Samsung’s extended support trend introduced with the S24 series, stretching software lifespans further.

The catch is feature-gating. Some One UI capabilities debut on newer devices and never fully trickle back. But if you prioritize core OS and security updates over splashy extras, the S23 remains well supported for the near future.

AI Hype May Not Translate To Real-World Value

The S26 launch story leans into AI, including more “agentic” tools designed to take actions on your behalf. It’s compelling on stage. In the real world, these features can be inconsistent, and many still depend on cloud services that also run on older phones.

Plenty of headline features originate with partners like Google, and history shows they often land across multiple Android phones over time. Meanwhile, research groups and standards bodies have flagged ongoing concerns around prompt injection and data handling, which tempers the promise of AI-as-a-reason-to-upgrade today.

Charging And Battery Remain The Bottleneck

The easiest way to feel an upgrade is faster charging or all-day endurance. The S26 family does extend battery capacity, but the persistent 25W and 45W caps blunt the benefit. Long-term users care about time-to-80% and turnarounds between errands; here, Samsung trails several competitors.

Independent lab testing from organizations like GSMArena and AnandTech over recent years has routinely shown that higher-wattage systems, when managed well, deliver faster top-ups without catastrophic battery health trade-offs. Samsung’s conservative stance is safer, but it also feels slow.

Better Value Paths Exist Beyond A Straight Upgrade

If you want new-for-less, the wider market is rich with options. Google’s value-tier Pixels typically undercut mainstream flagships while offering lengthy software support, and midrange “FE” models from Samsung itself often land near the sweet spot after launch discounts.

Trade-ins are the notable exception. If you can stack a strong carrier or manufacturer credit, or your S23 has a cracked screen that’s costly to fix, moving to an S26 could make financial sense. Otherwise, waiting for mid-cycle sales often yields a better upgrade ROI.

Bottom Line: Most Galaxy S23 Owners Should Hold Off

For most Galaxy S23 owners, the S26’s story is incremental hardware, conservative charging, and AI features that don’t yet change daily life. Unless you live in heavy on-device AI, DeX, or pro-grade video workflows, the smarter play is to keep the S23, enjoy its remaining updates, and reassess when Samsung meaningfully advances cameras, endurance, or charging.