Galaxy S22 Owners Report Boot Loop After Update

Reports are mounting that the latest monthly security update is sending some Galaxy S22 units into a persistent boot loop, with affected phones stuck on the splash screen, overheating, or cycling through repeated restarts. User accounts suggest the problem can render devices effectively unusable and, in some cases, difficult to recover without a computer.

Posts across Reddit and Samsung’s Community forums describe a similar pattern: after installing the update and rebooting, the phone either freezes on the Samsung logo or restarts before reaching the lock screen. Some owners also note abrupt performance slowdowns and elevated temperatures during the failed boot sequence, classic symptoms of a crash loop that triggers the system watchdog.

Attempts to fix the issue are hit-and-miss. Several users say that wiping the cache partition from recovery momentarily helps but doesn’t always stick. Factory resets have restored some devices, but others fall back into loops shortly after setup, suggesting a software component is failing early in the boot process. A handful of reports indicate that updating One UI Home (the system launcher) via the Galaxy Store breaks the loop, hinting at a dependency or version mismatch with the updated system framework.

Reports Suggest It’s Not Limited to One Model or Market

The complaints span multiple S22 variants, including base and Ultra models, and appear across regions. That breadth points away from a single-carrier configuration and toward a system component shared across the S22 line. It’s also notable that many owners report no issues at all, indicating the rollout is not universally problematic but severe for those who are impacted.

While Samsung has not provided technical details, the symptoms align with a core service crashing at boot—often the system UI or a privileged app—which can trigger repeated restarts. Another possibility is a mismatch between updated framework files and an older component (for example, the launcher or a system library) that fails to initialize. In rare cases, a corrupted Dalvik/ART cache or a vendor partition inconsistency after the update can also lead to loops.

When the system stalls early, thermal spikes can occur because the device is repeatedly initializing radios and processes without reaching an idle state. That explains why some users report rapid warming even though they never reach the home screen.

Workarounds Users Have Tried to Break the Boot Loop

Clear cache partition: Boot to recovery and wipe the cache. This can resolve stale compiled data that conflicts with fresh system files. It’s safe and preserves user data, but it hasn’t helped everyone.

Boot to recovery and wipe the cache. This can resolve stale compiled data that conflicts with fresh system files. It’s safe and preserves user data, but it hasn’t helped everyone. Safe Mode boot: If the phone briefly reaches the lock screen, booting into Safe Mode can disable third-party apps that might be exacerbating the crash. Some owners report regaining access long enough to update system apps.

If the phone briefly reaches the lock screen, booting into Safe Mode can disable third-party apps that might be exacerbating the crash. Some owners report regaining access long enough to update system apps. Update One UI Home: Several reports say installing the latest One UI Home from the Galaxy Store stops the loop. That supports the theory of a launcher–framework mismatch. This requires getting the device stable enough to launch the store or using an APK sideload, which is not ideal for most users.

Several reports say installing the latest One UI Home from the Galaxy Store stops the loop. That supports the theory of a launcher–framework mismatch. This requires getting the device stable enough to launch the store or using an APK sideload, which is not ideal for most users. Emergency recovery via PC: Samsung’s Smart Switch includes an emergency software recovery option that can reapply firmware. It’s more approachable than manual flashing and can preserve data in certain scenarios, though results vary.

Samsung’s Smart Switch includes an emergency software recovery option that can reapply firmware. It’s more approachable than manual flashing and can preserve data in certain scenarios, though results vary. Service center reflashing: If nothing else works, an authorized service center can reflash stock firmware. This is the most reliable fix but typically wipes data. Backups via cloud services or Smart Switch are critical before attempting any reset or repair.

Echoes of a Previous S22 Debacle Resurface

S22 owners have been here before. A prior One UI update for the series was paused after causing severe stability issues, and a lawsuit filed in the United States—documented by ClassAction.org—alleges devices were bricked by that rollout. The recurrence, even if affecting a smaller share of users this time, raises uncomfortable questions about regression testing and staged deployments.

Official Response and Next Steps for Affected Owners

As of now, there is no broad public advisory from Samsung acknowledging the boot loops or offering a definitive fix. Carriers sometimes halt a package mid-rollout if defect reports rise, so availability may vary by region and operator. If your S22 has not yet installed the update, consider pausing automatic updates until an official statement or revised build lands.

For those already affected, prioritize data preservation: attempt a cache wipe, try Safe Mode to update system apps (especially One UI Home), and use Smart Switch’s recovery tools before resorting to a full reset. If the device remains unstable, seek an authorized service center and document the failure. Keeping a record of symptoms and steps taken can expedite support and, if necessary, bolster warranty claims.

Monthly patches are essential for closing security gaps flagged in the Android Security Bulletin, but reliability is non-negotiable. For complex devices like the S22, rigorous staged rollouts, telemetry-driven halts, and ensuring critical system apps (like the launcher) are version-matched with framework changes can prevent incidents like this. A swift, transparent response—and a fixed build—will go a long way toward restoring confidence.