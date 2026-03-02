Galaxy Phones Now Unlock Doors With Samsung Wallet

Samsung is turning Galaxy phones into door keys. A new Digital Home Key feature in Samsung Wallet lets compatible devices unlock select smart door locks using NFC or, on supported models, ultra-wideband (UWB) for hands-free entry. It’s a notable step beyond payments and passes, and it leans on a fresh industry standard designed to end the chaos of incompatible smart locks.

How the Digital Home Key Works on Galaxy Phones

With Digital Home Key, you can tap your Galaxy phone to an Aliro-enabled smart lock to open the door, much like tapping to pay. If your device includes UWB hardware, simply approaching the door can unlock it automatically, no screen taps required. Credentials are stored in the device’s secure element and guarded by Samsung Knox, and if you misplace your phone, you can remotely disable access through Samsung’s Find service.

Functionally, this mirrors how digital car keys already work in Samsung Wallet, but it’s tuned for residential and building access scenarios. In practice, that means quick unlocks at home and the potential for broader use in apartments, offices, and shared facilities as compatible locks come to market.

Built on Aliro for Access Interoperability Across Brands

The standout detail is Samsung’s adoption of Aliro 1.0, a new unified access control standard from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the organization behind the Matter smart home spec). Aliro defines how phones and readers communicate using technologies like NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy, and UWB, with a goal of making mobile credentials work across brands and platforms.

If you’ve wrestled with smart locks, you know the pain: proprietary apps, limited phone support, and clunky setup. By aligning with Aliro instead of building a closed system, Samsung positions Wallet to plug into a wider ecosystem. The CSA counts hundreds of member companies, including major access providers and lock manufacturers, which should accelerate real-world compatibility as firmware updates and new hardware roll out.

Why that matters: the global smart lock market has been growing at a double-digit clip according to industry researchers such as Grand View Research, but fragmentation has slowed mainstream adoption. A common language for mobile credentials is the missing piece that can connect device makers, lock brands, and property managers at scale.

Device and Lock Compatibility for Samsung Wallet Keys

Any recent Galaxy model that runs Samsung Wallet should support tap-to-unlock via NFC once a compatible lock and credential are provisioned. For hands-free entry, you’ll need a UWB-equipped phone—typically select flagship S series and Fold devices. As always, the lock matters: manufacturers must implement Aliro, either through new products or updates to existing readers and door hardware.

Expect early support from enterprise and multi-family access vendors first, where mobile credentials already have traction, followed by consumer-focused brands as the standard matures. Established names in access control that participate in CSA initiatives, such as ASSA ABLOY and dormakaba, are well positioned to bring Aliro-compatible options to market, though timelines will vary by region and product line.

Security and Reliability Under the Hood for Mobile Keys

Samsung’s implementation relies on hardware-backed security to store keys, with on-device biometrics gating use. Because Aliro is designed for professional access systems, it supports strong cryptography, time-bound credentials, and reader validation to mitigate cloning or relay risks. UWB adds extra spatial awareness, making it much harder for attackers to trick a lock from a distance compared to traditional RF systems.

Crucially, mobile keys must work when connectivity is spotty. Aliro supports offline validation paths, so a phone can present a credential to a reader without a live internet connection, while still allowing back-end systems to manage permissions and revocations in the background.

Travel Tie-In With American Airlines Adds Wallet Passes

Samsung is also expanding Wallet’s travel credentials: American Airlines now offers direct boarding pass integration, the first such partnership with a major US carrier. You can add passes from the airline’s app and receive live gate changes, seat details, terminal info, and notifications without juggling screenshots or separate apps.

There’s a neat ecosystem angle here, too. You can associate a Galaxy SmartTag with your boarding pass in Wallet to monitor baggage location alongside flight details. Travel info can sync to Samsung Calendar, and newer One UI builds surface upcoming trip cards in the phone’s assistant panels for glanceable status.

What It Means for Digital Wallets and Smart Access

Digital wallets are steadily absorbing daily essentials—payments, IDs, car keys, transit passes, and now front-door access. Apple, Google, and Samsung are all chasing this convergence, but tapping into an interoperable access standard could give Samsung an edge in places where cross-vendor compatibility is non-negotiable, like apartment complexes, offices, and campus environments.

If lock makers embrace Aliro at scale, the experience of arriving home or entering a building could soon feel as routine as tapping a card reader. For Galaxy users, the message is simple: your phone is not just your wallet, it’s the key to the door.