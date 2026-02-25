Galaxy Buds4 Pro First Listen Puts Rivals On Notice

I spent time listening to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds4 Pro, and the takeaway is simple: these buds finally feel like a flag planted in rival territory. The sound is cleaner, the features are smarter, and the spec sheet reads like a wish list for audio nerds. If Apple and Google were counting on status quo, these earbuds should make them a little uncomfortable.

Sound That Leans Into Real Hi-Res Audio Delivery

Samsung’s pitch centers on Ultra High Quality Audio. Paired with recent Galaxy phones and tablets, Buds4 Pro can stream up to 24-bit/96kHz via the proprietary SSC UHQ codec. They also support SSC HiFi, AAC, SBC, LC3, and Auracast, plus 360 audio and direct multi‑channel playback. Translation: with the right source and files, the ceiling is higher than you get from most mainstream buds.

That’s notable because Apple’s AirPods Pro lineup remains largely tied to AAC over Bluetooth, and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro family has stuck to AAC/SBC without an equivalent hi-res pipeline. The Bluetooth SIG has been pushing LE Audio and LC3 for broader, more efficient streaming, and Samsung is clearly trying to lead on implementation, not follow the pack.

Two Drivers Pay Audible Dividends In Daily Listening

Hardware matters, and the Buds4 Pro don’t shy away. They use a dual driver array—an 11mm “super wide” woofer paired with a 5.5mm planar tweeter—versus the single dynamic driver in the standard Buds4. In back-to-back listening, the Pro model delivered bass that dug deeper without bloat and highs that stayed crisp when tracks got dense. Single-driver designs can sound great, but the Buds4 Pro’s separation and extension are clear advantages when you push them with complex mixes.

On the same test playlist, AirPods Pro 3 still impress with natural, lively tuning, but the Buds4 Pro’s added resolution with UHQ sources narrows the gap. Compared directly with Pixel Buds Pro 2, Samsung’s buds offered cleaner treble detail and more textured low end, particularly on acoustic recordings and live jazz.

Smarter ANC With Real-World Awareness For Safety

Both Buds4 and Buds4 Pro carry three microphones per ear, adaptive EQ, and ambient modes that adjust on the fly. The Pro model layers on voice and siren detection: when you speak, ambient sound lifts so conversations aren’t muffled; when a siren or alarm triggers, the buds elevate outside noise to keep you situationally aware. Apple and Google offer strong transparency modes, but Samsung’s scene-aware approach is the kind of incremental intelligence that makes ANC practical outside of airplanes and offices.

As with any in-ear ANC, seal is king. The silicone tips ship in three sizes. Fit is personal, and in my first session the default tips didn’t lock as securely as Apple’s foam-lined silicone solution in AirPods Pro. Pixel Buds Pro 2 also tend to nail sizing for many ears. Expect great noise reduction with a proper seal; without it, even the best algorithms are on the back foot.

Battery, Durability, And The Everyday Math

Battery life is competitive but not class-leading. Buds4 Pro are rated for about 6 hours with ANC on (7 with it off), with up to 26 additional hours from the case with ANC on. The non-Pro Buds4 are a touch lower at 5 hours with ANC and 24 extra from the case. Apple and Google both claim longer single-charge times with ANC, so heavy commuters should note the trade-off. The charging case is compact enough at roughly 1.1 by 2.0 by 2.0 inches, though a bit boxier than the smoothest designs from rivals.

Durability is a bright spot. Buds4 Pro carry an IP57 rating for dust and water, meaning they can shrug off heavy rain and a rinse under the tap. The standard Buds4 land at IP54 for splash and sweat resistance. AirPods Pro 3 match IP57, while Pixel Buds Pro 2 typically stick to IP54. These ratings apply to the buds, not the case, but it’s still a meaningful nod to gym and outdoor use.

Why This Puts Apple And Google On Alert Right Now

Counterpoint Research repeatedly shows Apple leading the global true wireless market by revenue, with Samsung, Sony, and others vying for the next slots and Google trailing with a smaller share. To move that needle, a challenger has to deliver a clear benefit you can hear and features that respect how people actually use earbuds day to day. Buds4 Pro check both boxes: higher headroom for audio quality and smarter safety-aware transparency, wrapped in tight Galaxy ecosystem integration.

That ecosystem angle matters. Seamless switching among Samsung phones, tablets, and watches, plus exclusive UHQ on newer Galaxy devices, is the same playbook Apple has used so effectively. If you live on Galaxy hardware, Buds4 Pro feel like the obvious default, and even cross-platform users get LE Audio building blocks such as LC3 and Auracast that are poised to spread in venues and TVs.

Early Verdict After First Listen To Galaxy Buds4 Pro

In a first listen, Galaxy Buds4 Pro sound like a serious escalation—cleaner detail, weightier bass control, and a features list that anticipates how you actually move through the world. Battery life could be longer, and tip fit will make or break ANC performance for some ears. But on sound quality and smart design alone, these buds earn their spot in the top tier. Apple and Google aren’t outclassed, but they finally have a Samsung rival that makes the choice genuinely difficult—and that’s good news for anyone who cares about audio.