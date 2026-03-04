Galaxy A37 And A57 Leaks Reveal Specs And Pricing

Samsung’s next midrange duo appears to be an open book. A flurry of credible leaks has outlined the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 in striking detail, including colorways, near-complete spec sheets, and European prices — leaving little mystery ahead of an official unveiling.

Renders And Colors Point To Wider Palette

Veteran leaker Roland Quandt reports that both phones will ship in five finishes, continuing Samsung’s playful “Awesome” branding. For the A37, expect Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Grey Green, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome Navy. The A57 allegedly comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Grey.

YTECHB has published renders covering most of these options, revealing clean, minimalist slabs with the familiar triple-lens vertical camera stack. The images indicate a soft-matte aesthetic that should resist fingerprints better than high-gloss panels — a small but meaningful win for everyday use.

Specs Roundup From Multiple Reports And Leaks

According to reporting from Android Headlines, the Galaxy A37 is set to feature Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display at 120Hz with FHD+ resolution, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging. Connectivity reportedly includes dual SIM with eSIM, Wi‑Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The A37’s camera setup is tipped to include a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro, plus a 12MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Memory options are said to span 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy A57 appears to raise the ceiling with an Exynos 1680, Wi‑Fi 6E, and what one report curiously lists as Bluetooth 6.0 — a specification that has not been formalized, so treat that particular detail with caution. Otherwise, it mirrors the A37 on the essentials: 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED, 5,000mAh with 45W charging, dual SIM with eSIM, and the same 50MP+12MP+5MP rear and 12MP front camera configuration. The A57 is rumored to standardize on 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage tiers.

If confirmed, 45W charging across both models would be a notable upgrade for the A series, narrowing the gap with premium devices and outpacing many rivals in the €400–€600 bracket. The shared 6.7-inch canvas also suggests Samsung is prioritizing a larger viewing experience across its midrange, where streaming and gaming are key use cases.

European Pricing And How It Stacks Up Against Rivals

Pricing chatter from tech analyst Sudhanshu Ambhore pegs the Galaxy A37 at €439 for 6GB/128GB and €539 for 8GB/256GB. That’s a step up from the Galaxy A36’s European debut at €379 and €449 respectively, reflecting increases of roughly 16% for the base model and 20% for the higher tier.

The Galaxy A57 is rumored to start at €539 for 8GB/128GB and reach €609 for 8GB/256GB, positioning it as Samsung’s upper-midrange workhorse. European pricing includes VAT, and historical data from price trackers like Idealo shows Samsung’s A-series often sees early retail promotions, with street prices dipping within the first few months. Expect similar dynamics here if the leaks hold.

Battery Life Hints From EU Labels And Certifications

Newly surfaced European energy labels for both phones point to stronger endurance than their predecessors. While exact metrics aren’t yet public, pairing 5,000mAh cells with more efficient Exynos silicon and 120Hz AMOLED panels typically yields solid longevity. For context, independent lab tests have historically rated recent A-series models above the 100-hour endurance mark, signaling all-day reliability for mixed use.

What To Watch Before Launch: Final Details To Track

As with any prelaunch cycle, details remain provisional. Keep an eye on whether optical image stabilization is confirmed on the 50MP main camera, Samsung’s software support policy for each model (recent A-series phones have received as many as four Android OS updates and five years of security patches), and final connectivity specs — particularly that anomalous Bluetooth listing on the A57.

With renders, specs, and pricing now largely in the open, certification activity and energy label sightings suggest an official announcement is close. If Samsung’s track record is any guide, the A37 and A57 will anchor the brand’s midrange lineup with bigger screens, faster charging, and broader color choices — and likely become two of the most widely shopped Android phones in Europe this year.