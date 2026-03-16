Fuse Raises $25M To Overhaul Credit Union Loan Systems

Fuse has secured a $25 million Series A to replace the aging loan origination systems that underpin lending at thousands of U.S. credit unions, betting that AI-native workflows can compress deployment timelines, unlock underwriting automation, and shave operating costs without sacrificing compliance. The round was led by Footwork, Primary Venture Partners, NextView Ventures, and Commerce Ventures.

Co-founders Andres Klaric and Marc Escapa, who previously built an auto lending startup, pivoted to Fuse after concluding that modern large language models could tackle the LOS itself—the system of record that guides an application from intake through decisioning and funding. The company says it already serves more than 100 customers and is targeting credit unions first, where multi-year contracts and legacy stacks often slow modernization.

To ease switching costs, Fuse set aside a $5 million “rescue” program that gives the first 50 qualifying credit unions free access until their current LOS contracts expire. The pitch: move to an AI-native platform without double-paying vendors during the rollover period.

Why Loan Origination Is Ripe For Disruption

For most lenders, the LOS is as essential as an ERP or CRM—integrating applications, documents, rules, credit data, and funding events across lines of business. But many credit unions still run on systems that take months to implement, are hard to customize, and require manual workarounds for exceptions and compliance checks.

NCUA data shows there are more than 4,600 U.S. credit unions serving over 137 million members and holding well above $2 trillion in assets. At that scale, even small process frictions compound into higher costs and slower member experiences. Industry analysts at Cornerstone Advisors have repeatedly flagged legacy cores and LOS platforms as top barriers to digital lending for community institutions, especially when connecting to modern KYC, fraud, income verification, and analytics tools.

The integration problem is as much organizational as technical. LOS rules hard-coded years ago are tough to unwind, and vendor switches can trigger re-training, model re-validation, and protracted data migrations. That is the inertia Fuse aims to crack.

What Fuse Promises for Credit Union Lending Overhaul

Fuse positions its platform as AI-native rather than AI-added. In practical terms, that means configurable decision agents that help underwrite, collect documents, summarize files, and draft compliant adverse action narratives—while keeping humans in the loop for governance. The company says deployments are measured in weeks, not quarters, with pre-built integrations into credit bureaus and common banking cores, and APIs for income, fraud, and e-signature providers.

If executed well, this can matter on the P&L. Consulting research has found that automation and advanced analytics can cut unit costs in credit operations by 20–30% and reduce turnaround times sharply, outcomes that are increasingly necessary as deposit costs pinch margins. For credit unions, faster cycle times on auto loans, personal loans, and HELOCs can translate into higher pull-through and better member satisfaction.

The “rescue” offer addresses a familiar pain point: many credit unions are locked into multi-year LOS contracts with steep termination fees. Fuse’s subsidy is designed to bridge that contract overlap while building a reference roster quickly.

Incumbents And Upstarts In The LOS Market

Fuse is stepping into a competitive arena. Incumbents such as MeridianLink and nCino are deeply embedded across consumer and small-business lending, and many credit unions also rely on Origence for indirect auto and member lending, or on ICE Mortgage Technology and Blend for mortgage-related workflows. New entrants including Casca and Glide are also pursuing AI-forward LOS designs.

Winning share will require more than slick models. Credit unions value vendor stability, robust audit trails, and proven integrations with cores like Symitar, Fiserv, and FIS. Migration strategies that allow parallel runs, rules mapping, and staged go-lives by product line are often prerequisites. Referenceable deployments at institutions over $1 billion in assets would be a meaningful signal.

Compliance And Model Risk Are Central to AI LOS

AI in underwriting brings regulatory obligations to the foreground. Credit unions must comply with fair lending rules under ECOA and Regulation B, maintain explainability sufficient for adverse action notices, and manage model risk consistent with banking guidance on validation and monitoring. The CFPB has warned that black-box models are not an excuse for opaque decisions, and the NCUA continues to emphasize third-party risk management for critical vendors.

For an AI-native LOS to succeed, it must embed controls like feature governance, challenger models, bias testing, and immutable decision logs. Lenders will expect granular permissioning, data lineage, and the ability to override or annotate AI recommendations. Fuse acknowledges these demands and says its agents operate with explicit guardrails and human review where required.

What This Means for Members at Credit Unions

If credit unions can originate loans faster with fewer manual handoffs, members feel it immediately—quicker pre-approvals at the dealership, same-day decisions for personal loans, and smoother HELOC processing during peak seasons. Lower operating costs can also create room to compete on rates and fees. Just as important, modern LOS tooling can unify data, helping frontline staff deliver more personalized service without jumping between systems.

What to Watch Next in the Credit Union LOS Space

Key markers of progress will include the pace of net-new deployments, breadth of integrations with core processors and data vendors, and third-party attestations for compliance and security. Case studies that quantify lift in decision speed, approval accuracy, and charge-off performance will carry weight with boards and examiners alike.

The LOS is one of the stickiest systems in banking. By coupling a migration-friendly business model with AI-native workflows, Fuse is making a direct run at that stickiness—one credit union contract at a time.