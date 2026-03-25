Friday Night Baseball Is Back on Apple TV+: How to Watch

Friday Night Baseball is back on Apple TV+ with exclusive rights locked in through 2028, bringing a predictable end-of-week showcase to a sport that’s otherwise scattered across regional networks and multiple streamers. The first half of the season features 28 games arranged as 14 Friday doubleheaders, available without local blackouts in dozens of countries. Here’s how to watch, including legit ways to try it free.

How to Watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

You watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app. A standalone Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99 per month, or you can get it in the Apple One bundle for $19.95 per month alongside Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and expanded iCloud+ storage. The Apple TV app works on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV streaming boxes, many smart TVs, game consoles, Android phones and tablets, and via any modern web browser.

Apple’s broadcasts emphasize high production values with pregame and postgame coverage, modern graphics packages, and a rotating booth that includes Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Rich Waltz, Heidi Watney, and Tricia Whitaker. Inside the app, you’ll also find recaps, highlights, classic games, and player interviews to catch up fast.

Free and discounted ways to stream Friday Night Baseball

New to Apple TV+? First-time subscribers can activate a seven-day free trial—enough to sample a full Friday doubleheader without paying. Buying a new Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV typically unlocks a three-month Apple TV+ trial, which can carry you through a big chunk of the early schedule.

Apple Family Sharing lets up to six people in a household share one Apple TV+ subscription at no extra charge, a simple way to spread the cost. If you already pay for Peacock, an Apple TV+–Peacock bundle can trim up to 30% off combined pricing, depending on current offers.

No blackouts and broad availability in many countries

Unlike local games on MLB.TV, Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ is not subject to regional blackout rules. That means you can watch the featured matchups regardless of your home market. The package streams across roughly 60 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea, making it one of the most accessible weekly MLB showcases.

What you’ll see each Friday on Apple’s MLB showcase

Apple’s first-half slate delivers 28 games as 14 doubleheaders, giving fans a predictable Friday destination that cuts through the usual rights maze. Expect national-level production, on-field access, and in-depth analysis that highlight the league’s biggest moments—towering home runs, surgical strikeouts, and highlight-reel defense—without juggling multiple channels.

The viewing experience benefits from the sport’s faster cadence. MLB’s adoption of the pitch clock trimmed average game time by roughly 24 minutes, according to league reporting, a change that makes back-to-back games far more watchable for cord-cutters settling in on a Friday night.

Device setup and picture tips for the best experience

For the smoothest action, consider enabling your TV’s motion-smoothing or “sports” mode during live games, then turn it off afterward to avoid the soap-opera look with movies and shows. If your streaming device supports it, turn on frame-rate matching so fast pitches and line drives look natural. Check audio settings for surround sound to make crowd noise and crack-of-the-bat effects pop.

Do you need a VPN to stream Friday Night Baseball?

In most cases, no. Because Friday Night Baseball streams without local blackouts and is widely available, there’s little reason to spoof your location. If you’re traveling or permanently outside Apple’s coverage area, a reputable VPN may help, but compatibility can change as services update their network defenses. Always review your streaming service’s terms before attempting location workarounds.

Where Friday fits in the larger MLB.TV streaming puzzle

MLB rights remain fragmented across regional networks and national partners like ESPN, Fox, TBS, and others. Apple’s weekly window provides a simple, repeatable appointment: open the Apple TV app on Friday and stream two nationally available games. If your goal is full-season coverage of a single team, you’ll still need your regional provider or an MLB.TV subscription for non-Apple games, but Friday Night Baseball is the clearest, least-complicated piece of the puzzle.

Bottom line: If you want a high-quality, blackout-free MLB showcase to anchor your weekend, Apple’s Friday doubleheaders are back—and with free trials, family sharing, and bundle discounts, sampling them is easier than ever.