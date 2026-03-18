Free Tool Exposes Sites Selling Your Data

A new wave of privacy tech is turning the tables on data brokers and ad networks. A free browser add-on called OptMeowt makes it remarkably simple to see which sites might be selling or sharing your information—and to tell them to stop. It works by broadcasting an industry-backed signal known as Global Privacy Control, then surfacing whether the site honors it and which third parties are in the mix.

What OptMeowt and Global Privacy Control Actually Do

OptMeowt is an open-source extension that automates “do not sell or share” requests at the browser level. Instead of hunting for a tiny link in a footer on every site, the tool sends a standardized Global Privacy Control (GPC) signal as soon as the page loads. That signal is delivered via an HTTP header and a JavaScript property, giving compliant sites a clear, machine-readable instruction to limit data sales and sharing tied to targeted advertising.

Importantly, GPC is not theoretical. The California Attorney General has recognized it as a valid opt-out under the California Consumer Privacy Act and its amendments, and Colorado’s privacy rules classify it as a Universal Opt-Out Mechanism. That means businesses covered by these laws are expected to treat the signal as a binding consumer preference.

Why This Matters Now for Data Privacy and Compliance

Most people underestimate the scale of third-party tracking. Independent research efforts like WhoTracks.me have documented that the majority of popular sites embed third-party services and that pages often trigger dozens of external requests. Academic work from Princeton’s Web Transparency project has similarly shown that dominant adtech and analytics scripts appear on a large share of the web.

Regulators are taking note. The California Attorney General secured a $1.2 million settlement with a major retailer for failing to honor GPC signals, sending a clear message that “do not sell or share” is more than a slogan. With more than 20 US states advancing privacy laws—many including rights to opt out of targeted advertising—the pressure on sites to respect browser-level signals is steadily rising.

How to Use the OptMeowt Tool in Just a Few Seconds

Getting started is uncomplicated. Install the OptMeowt extension in a supported desktop browser and pin its icon so you can see status at a glance. When you visit a site, OptMeowt automatically sends the GPC signal. Open the icon and you’ll see whether the signal was transmitted, if the site claims to comply, and which third-party domains are active on that page.

If you prefer to avoid extensions, some browsers—most notably Brave and DuckDuckGo—offer built-in GPC support. Privacy Badger from the Electronic Frontier Foundation can also send the signal while blocking many trackers outright. The best choice is the one you’ll actually use consistently across your devices.

What You’ll Learn on Popular Sites About Tracking

Within minutes, most users are surprised by two things. First, how many third parties are present on routine pages: ad exchanges, measurement vendors, recommendation engines, social widgets, and content delivery partners. Second, how inconsistent compliance can be. Some sites immediately acknowledge GPC and restrict data flows; others remain silent or appear to ignore the signal.

On ad-heavy news or shopping pages, you’ll often see familiar names in the adtech supply chain appear in the extension’s panel. That visibility matters. Even when a site isn’t yet honoring the signal, you gain a concrete inventory of who is in the loop—context you can combine with tracker-blocking tools or choices about which services you trust.

Limits, Compliance, and Security Considerations

No tool is a silver bullet. GPC depends on laws and enforcement; outside covered jurisdictions, some companies may treat it as optional. Even where laws apply, compliance is still catching up. That said, the legal trend line is unmistakable, and public enforcement has begun to translate signals into consequences.

As for extensions, OptMeowt needs permission to read network traffic and interact with pages so it can set the signal. That can sound intimidating, but it’s functionally required for GPC to work. If you’re cautious about add-ons, consider browsers with built-in support. Also look for cues like an extension’s open-source codebase, community oversight, and vetting in major browser stores.

The Bottom Line on OptMeowt and Browser-Level Privacy

OptMeowt brings transparency and control to a murky part of the web. It shows you which sites are selling or sharing your data and asserts your right to opt out—automatically, on every page, without chasing fine print. Combined with tracker blocking and privacy-respecting browsers, it’s a low-friction upgrade to your defenses that pays off immediately in visibility and, increasingly, in legal force.