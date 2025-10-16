Free Jackery Explorer 290 Plus With Purchase of Explorer 1000 V2

Consumers who have had their eyes on a mid-size portable power station now have an additional reason to make the move. The current Amazon offer adds a free Jackery Explorer 290 Plus to your cart when you purchase the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2, essentially making it a two-station kit that’s at home for both household backup and ultra-portable uses.

How the Amazon Promotional Offer for This Bundle Works

Eligibility: Add a qualified Explorer 1000 V2 from the promotional page to your cart, then select the Explorer 290 Plus offer listed under “benefit or bonus items” and add it to your cart. The additional unit will appear at no cost during checkout. That can change, but the 1000 V2 is heavily discounted at the moment, and as of right now, so is the 290 Plus — which frequently sells for around $100 in renewed condition — and it comes free with this package.

What Comes With the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Package

The Explorer 1000 V2 is an all-around portable power station for use at home, on road trips, or job sites. It boasts a 1,070Wh battery, a continuous AC output up to 1,500W (3,000W surge with headroom), and practical port locations: three pure sine wave AC outlets, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a 12V car socket, in addition to onboard lighting. At around 24 pounds and with an integrated handle, it’s still lift-worthy for a single person.

Charging speed is a standout. Leveraging the companion app’s high-speed mode, the 1000 V2 can charge from empty to full in about an hour via AC, though a normal rapid mode puts that closer to 1.7 hours. Teamed with compatible solar panels, you can anticipate a full recharge in about 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight on a 200W array, while real-world times vary depending on sun conditions and the angle adjustment of your panel.

For specific examples of scenarios, the 1000 V2 could power a coffee maker or air fryer, cycle a compact fridge on and off during an overnight outage, or charge phones, laptops, camera gear, and a router all at once.

It’s ample for lights and some induction cooking in short bursts — and, for campers, it is fine for a CPAP machine if power needs are managed effectively.

What the Compact Explorer 290 Plus Adds to This Bundle

The Explorer 290 Plus, meanwhile, is the cordless grab-and-go half of this package. It’s a lightweight unit of about 7 pounds with a battery of around 290Wh, two AC outlets, one 12V car port, and USB-A and USB-C ports for small appliances and everyday electronics. It’s great for day trips, tailgates, and remote work-from-anywhere situations where odorless, noise-free power is better than going in search of an outlet.

Keep in mind that the bonus 290 Plus is listed as refurbished in many listings. That usually means a factory-inspected device with a limited warranty. Be sure to look at the listing’s warranty terms and return window so you know exactly what coverage you’re getting with that fresh 1000 V2.

Why This Jackery Explorer Bundle Is a Strong Value

Battery power stations have exploded as a quieter, less maintenance-heavy option to gas generators. Consumer Reports has highlighted advantages like no exhaust and little maintenance, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has tracked hundreds of carbon monoxide deaths linked to gasoline generators in the last decade — threats battery models would circumvent altogether.

You’re basically getting two tiers of capability: a 1kWh-class workhorse capable of powering through most home outages or RV hookups, and a super-compact unit designed for mobile use.

That flexibility is important as weather-driven outages grow less predictable; federal energy analyses document the increasing stress on the grid during extreme events, and the right-sized tool for the moment can stretch your backup options without giving you more than you need.

What to Consider Before Buying This Jackery Bundle

Solar panels are not included; “solar generator” means that these stations can be used in tandem with photovoltaic panels for off-grid charging, too. And if you intend to add panels, make sure your connectors match and that the wattage adds up. Jackery’s panels are plug-and-play with their stations, and third-party panels can also power the station via a special adapter.

Check port needs for your gear (USB-C PD wattage for laptops, 2.4-amp minimum USB ports) and total load if you want to run heaters or high-surge appliances.

Check reviews for cycle life and warranty; newer lithium iron designs can have longer lives, and warranties vary between new and renewed.

Bottom Line on the Explorer 1000 V2 and 290 Plus Offer

Value-wise, in bundles, you really can’t beat the Explorer 1000 V2 for less a la carte, with a free Explorer 290 Plus included. One station stays put in your home or RV setup, while the other goes into a backpack. If you’ve been comparing a mid-size power station beside a lightweight companion, this offer effectively crosses both off the list in one cart — and for everyday convenience as much as the next outage.