Free Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die tickets for AI layoffs

If you lost your job to artificial intelligence, the distributor behind the upcoming sci‑fi comedy thriller Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is offering a no-strings gesture: two free movie tickets for affected workers, while supplies last. The studio, Briarcliff Entertainment, is partnering with events platform Fever on a limited giveaway aimed squarely at people who were “replaced,” “optimized,” or otherwise sidelined by AI-driven changes at work.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 13 and stars Sam Rockwell as a messenger from the future warning of an AI-triggered catastrophe, with direction by Gore Verbinski and a supporting cast that includes Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, and Juno Temple. The promo is capped at the first 1,000 participants, each receiving a code good for two tickets.

How to claim your free tickets if you were displaced by AI

Start at the dedicated Fever promotion page for the film. You’ll be asked to sign in or create a free account using an email address or social login.

On the checkout screen, follow the prompt to briefly describe how AI cost you work or to share a professional profile link that reflects the change. The goal is to verify eligibility without a lengthy application.

Submit as soon as possible. The window closes Sunday, Feb. 8, and only the first 1,000 valid sign-ups will receive codes. If you make the cutoff, a digital coupon for two tickets should arrive within two days, redeemable at participating theaters once showtimes open.

Keep an eye on the email you used to register; that’s where the redemption instructions and any theater restrictions will land.

Who qualifies for the offer and what to share for verification

The promotion is designed for people who can point to AI as a material cause of job loss or loss of hours—think teams consolidated after generative tools were adopted, freelance work canceled due to automated content pipelines, or roles made redundant as AI copilots were deployed.

To keep your story clear and concise, focus on the basics:

Your role

The AI tool or process that replaced or reduced it

When it happened

If you prefer, a current résumé or LinkedIn profile highlighting the change can suffice.

Protect your privacy. Do not include sensitive personal data, internal documents, or client details. A short narrative—two to four sentences—usually does the job.

Why a movie is giving AI-displaced workers a perk

Studios routinely court audiences with themed promotions, but this one taps into a real labor story. The International Monetary Fund estimates roughly 40% of jobs worldwide are exposed to AI, rising to about 60% in advanced economies, where higher-skilled, white-collar tasks are most affected. The World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs report projected 83 million roles could be displaced by automation by 2027, with 69 million created, a net decline of 14 million roles.

For people caught in the transition, a free night out won’t fix a résumé gap, but it’s a timely acknowledgment. Briarcliff’s chief executive framed it as inviting those living the AI upheaval to see a story about it—without the ticket cost getting in the way.

Deadline to request: Sunday, Feb. 8. The sooner you submit, the better your odds.

Quantity: First 1,000 verified sign-ups receive two tickets each.

Delivery: Coupon codes sent within two days of successful submission.

Redemption: Valid for Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die at participating theaters after the Feb. 13 release; standard terms and blackout dates may apply.

Verbinski’s genre-blending feature follows a time traveler (Rockwell) attempting to derail an AI-led collapse before it starts, playing the scenario for both thrills and absurdity. With a cast known for sharp comic timing, the movie promises a cathartic take on a headline issue—one many audiences have felt in their paychecks.

If you miss the cutoff, ways to save on tickets and events

Check your theater’s discount days, matinee pricing, and loyalty club offers that can drop ticket costs significantly. Community organizations, workforce centers, and libraries occasionally partner on free cultural events—keep an eye on local listings around release week. And if future promotions ask for proof of AI impact, keep a short, privacy-safe summary on hand so you can respond quickly.

Bottom line: If AI trimmed your job prospects, this limited offer is a straightforward way to see a film about that very storm—on the house—so long as you move fast and keep your submission simple.