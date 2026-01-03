Four Google TV projectors to buy now for big-screen fun

Projectors have gotten quite a bit more grown up, and the advent of built-in Google TV is the tipping point. Between brighter light engines and faster setup times, plus the app parity that’s been whittled away on today’s TVs, a good Google TV projector can give you a 100- to 150-inch picture that feels like an actual living room upgrade without adding the footprint of a new TV. Android TV OS has passed 220 million monthly active devices, according to Google, a clear indication the platform is now mature, well-supported, and ready for prime time.

Why a Google TV projector right now makes sense

The models now are radically easier to live with. Autofocus, auto keystone correction, and fast boot times make setup feel TV-like, while licensed Netflix and a full Google TV app catalog remove the final excuse for a streaming stick. A lot of companies now quote ISO lumens (which is a standardized measure confirmed by the International Organization for Standardization) and that makes cross-shopping more fair than legacy ANSI claims. As a general rule, between 1,000 and 2,000 ISO lumens should do for mixed-lighting rooms; triple-laser engines cart wattage across to lift the color volume and HDR impact.

If you’re deciding between a second TV and a projector, consider this: SMPTE viewing guidelines call for wider fields of view for immersion, and mega-sizing to the 100–120-inch image at typical sofa distances handily reaches that sweet spot. Pop in a basic ambient light-rejecting screen, and you may be able to avoid those heavy curtains to maintain contrast in brighter living spaces.

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro: big brightness and standout value

And for performance that makes it easy to overlook another TV purchase, the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro is the standout value play. Its laser-phosphor light engine cranks out about 2,000 ISO lumens, enough headroom for breezing through daytime sports viewing and late-night cinema alike. A crisp 4K DLP image with HDR10+ compatibility helps to bring texture to streaming originals or live broadcasts, and Google TV features your accustomed home screen and voice search.

What distinguishes it in daily working life is polish. Autofocus and auto keystone correction snap the picture into place in seconds, the small form factor tilts and rotates for easy placement, and it has built-in speakers that are better than most all-in-one rivals at this price point. Nice touches like eye-protection dimming and one-click dust removal add to the feeling that this is a finished product, not a science project. If you want picture performance per dollar, this is where to begin.

XGIMI MoGo 4: a truly portable Google TV projector

If being able to take your second screen everywhere matters, the XGIMI MoGo 4 is it. It’s battery-operated, has a small footprint, and mounts on a 360-degree swiveling stand that makes it easy to point at a wall or ceiling. In dark rooms, movies and games look clean and colorful on its 1080p image, while the integrated speakers punch above their weight. XGIMI’s whimsical extras — magnetic ambient light filters and a Bluetooth speaker mode — make it handy when not in use for video.

Brightness is up to 450 ISO lumens, so it does well once the sun sets, but won’t overwhelm fully lit indoor spaces. If you want more punch, the MoGo 4 Laser variant bumps up to a triple-laser light source offering around 550 ISO lumens and richer color. Either way, Google TV makes streaming simple and consistent — whether you’re in different rooms around the home or on a camping trip or hosting movie nights outdoors.

Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus: decor-friendly performance

Design-forward, and living-room friendly, the Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus is a piece of gear that blends in more like decor. The midcentury-like chassis, wrapped in fabric, hides a 3LCD engine that avoids the rainbow artifacts some people see when using single-chip DLP. Epson’s 4K PRO-UHD pixel-shifting looks clean with normal content, and its 1,000-lumen color and white brightness spec helps sustain vibrancy even if there is some light in the room.

Setup is blissfully simple: There’s autofocus, automatic geometry correction, and baked-in Google TV for the apps you actually use. The built-in audio is optimized for everyday viewing — say, prestige dramas and streaming news broadcasts — but it sounds best with a soundbar in tow over HDMI ARC. As for a built-in battery, there’s none included, but the concept looks polished enough to work as an attractive daily driver for a big secondary screen.

XGIMI Horizon 20 Max: a TV replacement contender

For purchasers flirting with a full TV replacement, the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max is the heavy hitter. A triple-laser light engine is rated at 5,700 ISO lumens and delivers a bright, punchy 4K picture with convincing HDR in real rooms — not just blackout caves. Colors pop, the motion handling is strong, and Google TV integration makes for a seamless experience with your current ecosystem.

That isn’t toss-in-a-bag travel; that’s portable in the flexible-placement sense. Parked in a living room where you desire TV-like ease of use but theater-scale size, this projector feels most at home. Cinephiles in pursuit of perfect blacks will still want a dedicated dark room and an ALR screen, but for most households the brightness, color volume, and sheer spectacle make this the most movie-like TV option in the bunch.

Bottom line: picking the right Google TV projector

Choose the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro for performance value, the XGIMI MoGo 4 for genuine portability, the Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus for style and casual daily use — or, if you want living-room brightness that can credibly nudge a TV off its stand, the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max.

For a mixed-light environment, pair any projector with an ambient light-rejecting screen and ensure seated viewers stay within your cinematic viewing angles for the most dramatic sound and image. Packed with Google TV, all four provide that same app experience you already know, this time larger.