Former Apple Team Launches Acme Weather on iOS

The creators behind Dark Sky are back with Acme Weather, a consumer weather app that puts forecast uncertainty front and center and layers in playful, hyperlocal alerts. Built by alumni who helped Apple transform Dark Sky’s technology into WeatherKit, the new iOS app aims to surface multiple plausible outcomes alongside a primary forecast, turning the usual single-line prediction into a richer, more honest picture of what might happen.

A Forecast Built On Ensembles And Transparency

Rather than presenting one deterministic outlook, Acme Weather visualizes alternate scenarios derived from a blend of numerical weather prediction models, satellite inputs, radar mosaics, and ground observations. On its graphs, those “what-else-could-happen” paths appear as faint lines, giving users a quick read on confidence versus spread. If the lines cluster, conditions are likely; if they diverge, plan with extra margin.

This approach mirrors how professional meteorologists interpret ensembles from systems like the ECMWF ensemble and the U.S. GEFS, where model agreement is a leading signal of forecast confidence. The World Meteorological Organization has long noted that probabilistic guidance helps reduce false alarms and better communicates risk, particularly for precipitation type, timing, and convective events.

Short-range nowcasting still benefits from high-frequency radar and satellite cues, which is why apps built on rapid-update models can nail minute-by-minute precipitation windows. In the U.S., NOAA’s HRRR updates hourly at roughly 3 km resolution, an industry benchmark for near-term detail. By blending multiple sources and showing the spread, Acme Weather is effectively giving consumers a simplified ensemble lens usually reserved for pro tools.

From Dark Sky to a New Consumer Bet in Forecasting

Dark Sky’s minute-level rain alerts set a standard before the team joined Apple in 2020 and contributed to what became WeatherKit, the developer service behind Apple’s weather experiences. With Acme Weather, co-founders Adam Grossman, Josh Reyes, and Dan Abrutyn return to an indie cadence, emphasizing an in-house forecast stack so they can control models, maps, and experimentation without third-party constraints.

The team is currently bootstrapped and focused on consumers first. While Dark Sky once offered a paid API to developers, Acme Weather hasn’t committed to a developer roadmap yet—though the underlying architecture suggests that a data service could be viable if demand materializes.

Maps, Alerts, and Community Signals at Launch

At launch, the app includes radar, lightning, rain and snow totals, wind, temperature, humidity, cloud cover, and hurricane tracking maps. That breadth matters: wind maps and moisture fields often reveal timing shifts and frontal boundaries better than icons alone, while lightning proximity can be a lifesaver for outdoor planning.

Acme Weather’s notifications cover the essentials—precipitation, nearby lightning, and government-issued severe weather alerts—plus customizable triggers for wind, UV index, and rain probabilities over the next 24 hours. A dedicated Acme Labs section experiments with delightful but difficult predictions like rainbows and striking sunsets, which hinge on precise combinations of sun angle, cloud geometry, visibility, and localized showers.

There’s also a Community Reports feature that lets users submit real-time conditions. Crowdsourced signals have proven valuable in weather apps and research alike, especially for hyperlocal precipitation verification and sudden changes in surface conditions that radar can miss.

Pricing Data Costs And Competitive Context

Acme Weather costs $25 per year with a two-week free trial. That price reflects the real expense of aggregating and processing multi-model inputs and high-resolution radar and satellite feeds. While governmental data such as NOAA observations are public, fusing them with global models, quality control, and compute-intensive postprocessing adds nontrivial cost.

The consumer weather market is crowded—Apple’s built-in app is table stakes, and premium apps increasingly differentiate with customization, personality, or niche data layers. Acme Weather’s bet is that transparent uncertainty, fast updates, and focused experimentation will resonate with users who plan around the weather: parents juggling events, contractors watching wind and rain windows, cyclists and sailors monitoring gusts, or travelers gauging snow versus cold rain.

Why the Uncertainty View Matters for Everyday Use

Consider a borderline winter setup: surface temps hovering near freezing, warm air aloft flirting with a changeover line. A single icon can mislead, but a fan of plausible paths shows if most models keep snow through the morning or if a sizable minority push a later arrival and a switch to rain. That visual nudge can change when you leave, what you wear, or whether a school or venue preps for slush instead of ice.

For tropical threats, consumers are already familiar with “spaghetti plots” that convey track spread. Acme Weather brings a similar philosophy to everyday forecasts, but without jargon. It’s the same science, distilled into timelines and notifications that help you make decisions with confidence—and humility.

Acme Weather is available on iOS now, with an Android version planned. If the team eventually opens an API, expect interest from developers hungry for ensemble-aware endpoints that go beyond a single best guess.