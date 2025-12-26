FolderFort Drops Price on 2TB Pro Plan to $99.97

If you’re on a tight budget but need significant cloud capacity, we’ve got good news. We’ve seen FolderFort’s 2TB Cloud Storage Pro listed for $749 in the past, and right now it’s on sale for roughly an 87% discount at just $99.97, putting it firmly within one-time purchase territory instead of another subscription service. That’s a headline-grabbing deal in the market; 2TB usually comes with a monthly fee for creators, small businesses, and families stacking photos, videos, and backups.

What Does the 2TB Pro Plan Cover and Include?

FolderFort runs in your browser, meaning there’s no software to install on a PC, Mac, or smartphone. The Pro plan provides 2TB of document, photo, media library, and system backup storage. It also adds unlimited workspaces — a value if you want to keep company files separate from personal ones (or departmental folders separate from client projects) — and the ability to invite an unlimited number of collaborators. Each person you add receives 1GB of personal storage at no additional cost — a useful spot for a client to deposit assets they need you to work with, without setting up their own paid account.

Sharing can be as simple as posting a public link or by allowing selected people access, and you always have the power to remove either one. If you do someday outgrow 2TB, FolderFort says you can upgrade without downtime, which should help with one of the biggest pain points about fixed-capacity “lifetime” deals.

How the Price Stacks Up Against Subscription Rivals

For most mainstream cloud-tier services, 2TB generally costs between $9.99 and $11.99 per month. Google One’s plan with 2TB hovers around $100 per year, Apple’s iCloud+ 2TB can come in around $9.99 per month, and Dropbox Plus with 2TB typically hits closer to about $120 per year. That’s an approximate total of $300 to $360 before taxes and any price hikes over three years — which readers said was also a known quantity that has driven them to alternatives when they pop up in one-time form.

That context is why $99.97 is interesting. If you intend to hold on to data for a year or longer, total cost of ownership can easily tip toward a one-time purchase plan. Still, a good rule of hygiene is to examine FolderFort’s value proposition as you would any non-subscription offer in the cloud: What’s the longevity of the provider; do they seem like they’ll be easy to migrate from; and — if you need more capacity down the road — how will upgrades work? Here, the deep discount is appealing because it neatly avoids one of the defining features of today’s mega platforms: subscription creep.

Security and Infrastructure Behind FolderFort Storage

FolderFort stores its data on Backblaze infrastructure with encryption, FolderFort says. As a host of other public cloud and private data center providers duplicate the “11 nines” marketing pitch in their promotional materials, Backblaze’s storage platform is known for transparent reliability reporting, as opposed to having the company slap another nine on its B2 cloud somewhere. The company’s past Drive Stats reports have tracked annualized failure rates frequently in the neighborhood of 1–2% for drive cohorts, and it’s now SOC 2 Type 2 compliant — signs that may provide confidence to users who might be matching little-known front-end apps against heavy-duty back-end vendors.

Performance will depend on your local bandwidth and latency, especially for large video libraries and archival uploads. For most, the browser-based method is back to being a plus: fewer installation hassles and availability on managed devices. In any case, you still want to follow security best practices — turn on two-factor authentication, be careful who you share with (make sure you can apply granular permissions by specifically allowing or denying access for others), and regularly audit your shared links.

Who This Deal Fits Best Among Teams and Families

Agencies and freelancers can use unlimited workspaces to silo client projects instead of having to spin up multiple accounts. The 2TB plan will let families share photo and video libraries in one place — around enough room for hundreds of thousands of 12MP photos or dozens of hours of 4K footage, depending on compression. Distributed teams that primarily work with links to documents and media will love the unlimited collaborator model, especially when onboarding short-term partners.

Highly regulated companies still need to check their residency and retention policies, compliance needs, and other requirements before taking the plunge. And anyone making petabyte-sized plans will outgrow 2TB in short order, even if the stated upgrade roadmap helps future-proof it.

Bottom line on FolderFort’s lifetime 2TB Pro plan deal

The 2TB Pro plan from FolderFort comes in at $99.97, underselling a year with many big-name competitors, and offers no-install access through the browser to encrypted storage on Backblaze equipment, all on infrastructure that’s been proven since 2007.

If you don’t want to get nickel-and-dimed by 2TB fees, and can live within that cap, it’s a spectacular value — especially for creative pros, small teams, and families that need predictable costs without compromising convenience or security.