If you’ve been unable to be heard on calls or voice notes lately, you’re not alone. With billions of active Android devices in use, even minor software toggles or a pinch of pocket lint can shut off a microphone. Happily, the great majority of cases do not need a repair bench. Here’s how techs and power users do it when they need to fix the problem fast — and you can too.

Begin with the obvious hardware checks and cleaning

Examine the mic ports — usually a small hole near the USB port and another near the top edge. Those little openings can get smothered by cases, dust, or a wayward screen protector. Gently clean with a dry soft brush or wooden toothpick; avoid liquids and metal tools. At the repair shop, uBreakiFix by Asurion is constantly addressing “no‑audio” walk‑ins, often resolved by clearing lint from the bottom microphone grille.

Make sure you’re not muted in the Phone app, then raise the in‑call volume. Check your mute toggle and call volume slider, and verify media volume if voice notes are quiet. Sometimes all that’s needed to clear up temporary audio glitches is a quick restart.

Check for Bluetooth routing issues and accessories

Audio is often routed to a wireless earbud, car stereo, or smartwatch. Turn off Bluetooth and make a test call. If it works, re‑pair any accessories and remember to select the proper audio source during a call. With the advent of true wireless earbuds, this is more relevant than ever, as there isn’t a wire to give you an immediate visual clue when sound is being misrouted.

Look at Android’s privacy toggles and permissions

Since Android 12, a system‑wide switch for the microphone resides in Quick Settings. If it’s turned off, apps can’t hear you and a mic‑off icon will display. Flip it on, then keep an eye out for the green privacy light that illuminates whenever the mic is in use.

Next, audit app permissions. In Settings > Privacy > Permission Manager > Microphone, make sure calling, recording, and messaging apps have “Allow while using” enabled. If you’re using a Work Profile, enterprise policies can prevent mic access for some apps — this is one of the restrictions that IT admins frequently set on corporate devices.

Test each microphone path with recorder and camera

Today’s phones sport multiple mics — one for calls, others to muffle noise and shoot video. Record a normal voice note with the phone to your mouth, using a voice recorder app. Then open the Camera app and film a quick selfie video, followed by one from the rear camera; these will likely engage different mics. If one clip sounds clear and another sounds silent, you’ve discovered which microphone (top or bottom) or audio path is at fault.

Be mindful of your environment. Excessive ambient noise can confuse noise cancellation. On Pixel and Galaxy phones, for example, multi‑mic beamforming helps eliminate constant hum. If a case or finger is blocking a vent hole, the algorithm could misunderstand your voice and mute it. Test again in a quiet room and with the case off.

Fix app conflicts and review voice and call features

If one app has gone deaf, clearing its cache and storage, rechecking its permissions, and updating it may help. The audio input can be occupied by call recorders, equalizers, voice changers, or screen recorders. Try temporarily removing or disabling them to see if the mic comes back.

For instance, try deactivating “Hey Google” Voice Match by navigating to Settings > Google > Google Assistant > Hey Google & Voice Match. Background hotword listening can cause the microphone to get stuck on certain devices. Also check in‑call options such as Noise Reduction or Wi‑Fi Calling — enabling or disabling them could fix one‑way audio problems that sound like a dead mic.

Safe mode boots only system apps, which is one of the first steps Google recommends to identify third‑party conflicts. If your mic works in safe mode, uninstall any recently added apps that requested microphone access. Then update Android, the Phone app, Carrier Services, and any OEM audio components through Settings and your app store.

If you notice that system services are locked up, reset app preferences (Settings > Apps > Reset app preferences). This will not erase data but returns you to default permissions and handlers, which may restore microphone routing after a misconfiguration.

Run built‑in diagnostics from your phone’s support apps

Many manufacturers build in their own suites: Samsung Members has Diagnostics, the Pixel Support app from Google uses interactive tests, and others like Xiaomi and OnePlus offer service menus through support apps. Run a mic test to help confirm whether the issue is hardware or software so support or repair centers can take appropriate action.

When it’s hardware: damage, moisture, and replacements

A mic can be defective after drops or water damage. And while a device may be water‑resistant, lingering moisture in the mic mesh can make sound murky until the mics dry. If testing points to a hardware issue, contact an authorized service provider. Replacing the mic module is usually easier and cheaper than mainboard repair; a technician will also check for liquid contact indicators and connector damage.

Prevent future microphone issues with simple habits

Keep up a few simple practices to avoid repeat problems:

Keep ports clear of pocket lint and avoid placing the phone sound‑hole down on dusty fabric.

Regularly review which apps have microphone permission and uninstall any you don’t use.

Remember the Android 12+ mic toggle — a quick switch that often explains “no mic” moments.

If you’ve followed these steps and the microphone still fails basic recorder and camera tests, back up your data and consult a service center. For everyone else, the fix is generally something as easy as unblocking a port, toggling a privacy setting, or removing an app that jumped ahead of others to use the mic.