Five Top Black Friday Carrier Deals From Mint and Visible

Black Friday carrier deals are already here, and the best promotions are by prepaid kingpins, not the big postpaid brands.

Below, we’ve combed through the early deals to bring you the five best wireless offers that are actually worth your attention today, including excellent options from Mint Mobile, Visible, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless and US Mobile.

Why Prepaid Is Winning This Black Friday

Prepaid carriers are slinging lower base rates, shorter commitments, and more of them than ever, while postpaid “free phone” deals are tied to 24–36 months of bill credits.

That trade-off matters: by industry pricing trackers and carrier disclosures, the average single-line postpaid unlimited bill is sitting north of $60 before taxes, while best-in-class prepaid Black Friday offers are coming in under $25 with taxes and fees frequently included.

Network quality has also brought them closer. Recent Opensignal and Ookla reporting indicates that T-Mobile leads in 5G availability and download speeds nationwide, while Verizon and AT&T have continued to make strides with consistent coverage. Since most prepaid brands are carried on these same networks, the value proposition this season leans hard in favor of MVNOs and sub-brands.

Mint Mobile Black Friday unlimited deal and phone savings

Mint’s doorbuster is back, and it’s even better: Unlimited for new customers now costs $15 a month on 3-, 6- or 12-month plans. As usual, Mint makes you prepay for the full term (three months in this case), and its Unlimited plan includes a set amount of high-speed data (usually 40GB) before throttling kicks in, as well as hotspot access limited to a reasonable amount. The big win here is flexibility — you no longer need to sign up for the headline price for a full year.

There’s also hardware value, too, if you’re switching. Mint is promoting stackable phone savings, which can include up to $450 off select models of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and extra trade-in credits on eligible devices. And while the upfront discount on the phone may not be as jaw-dropping as a postpaid “free” offer, the monthly service savings can eliminate that difference in just a year for most users.

Visible by Verizon cuts plan prices and bundles devices

Visible’s Basic plan has sunk to an incredibly low $19 a month with promo code (SWITCH26) and the carrier is advertising a 26-month price hold for new lines when using that code. Taxes and fees are added on top, but you get truly unlimited talk, text and data, as well as unlimited hotspot at 5 Mbps (good enough for light work and streaming on the go).

Power users can step up to premium tiers to tack on 5G Ultra Wideband access and prioritized data. For those who are device hunters, Visible has been bundling its annual Plus Pro plan with hardware perks like a free Motorola Razr 2024 or $400 off a Google Pixel 10. This is one of the safer Black Friday picks, thanks to Verizon’s wide coverage area, a guaranteed multi-year rate and predictable all-in pricing.

Metro by T-Mobile in-store phone deals and plan benefits

Metro is not discounting its rate cards as heavily, but in-store promotions on the phones it sells can be just as good if you need hardware.

Look for instant rebates for switchers, with entry-level Android phones essentially free after activation, and decent price cuts on popular midrange models. Taxes and fees are baked into Metro’s plans, which makes bills simpler for families.

Since Metro operates on T-Mobile’s network — the same one that appears at the top of many recent 5G speed and availability rankings — you can expect strong performance in urban and suburban areas. If you’re more comfortable with an online-only process, be mindful of availability — some of the best discounts for ordering via phone also require moving your number and activating in a store.

Google Fi Wireless holiday bundles and family plan value

Fi is sticking with device-led bundles and simple family pricing. The carrier has quite a bit on tap for its Black Friday festivities, including big bill credits on Pixels when you add a new line and keep service active during the promo period. In the past, Fi’s best seasonal deals have stacked very well with manufacturer discounts to net hundreds of dollars off Google flagships.

Service-wise, Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan is priced for direct competition at two to four lines, while frequent travelers can benefit from a generous allowance of international data that often costs extra when purchasing service elsewhere.

If you’re eyeing a Pixel upgrade for your household, Fi’s current credits are some of the simplest to turn into cash without strings attached.

US Mobile multi-line discounts and streaming perks explained

US Mobile remains the cheapo carrier to beat, with customizable plans on either Verizon or T-Mobile’s networks. This season, the company is advertising switcher credits and aggressive multi-line discounts that can cause per-line costs to fall precipitously — particularly if you agree to longer terms or bundle multiple lines under a single account.

One standout is its Perks system — bill credits for popular streaming, music, and entertainment services once you reach certain line thresholds — meaning an effective extra $10–$15 off your monthly entertainment spend. For those value-seeking families who aren’t willing to trade it for speed, US Mobile’s combo of high data offerings and perk credits is a power move on Black Friday.

Tips on how to seal the right Black Friday carrier deal