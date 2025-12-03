Five Ninja Gifts That Are Still On Sale For Cyber Week

Cyber Week is still going strong and some of the most giftable appliances from Ninja are still on sale across major retailers. If you’re putting together a practical, crowd-pleasing gift list, these five selections offer the best of both worlds with everyday usefulness and buzzy, want-to-open-under-the-tree appeal.

Why These Ninja Deals Matter for Holiday Cyber Week

Cyber Week is a category where it actually moves the needle: kitchen gear. Adobe Analytics’ holiday shopping reports have consistently revealed small appliance discounts hitting their apex within this window—usually in the 20–35% range, and with cardholders piling on more savings via store promos. Circana retail data has also illustrated the enduring popularity of countertop appliances as a gifting evergreen, inspired by the time-saving cooking and at-home beverage movements.

Ninja falls right in that sweet spot: there are many models on the market, they’re simple to use and widely available, and at least one remains a top performer in independent testing. Consumer Reports and other reviewers often mention Ninja for having a fine performance-to-price ratio in air frying—as well as blending—and its multi-cookers are known for easily adding touches of ease to weeknights, without an arduous climb up the learning curve.

Our Five Favorite Ninja Gifts Still on Sale

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: The best-selling gift no one saw coming. With push-button cycles, it transforms pre-frozen bases into ice cream, sorbet, or protein-rich “nice cream,” which is why it’s so rampant on social platforms. It’s not the quietest machine, and it needs to freeze overnight, but in exchange it yields café-style goodies on demand. You can usually find this model marked down by a substantial amount during Cyber Week, along with some bundle promos on extra pints—perfect for families or anyone with a sweet tooth.

How to Choose a Suitable Ninja Gift for Any Recipient

Match features to the recipient. The portable blender or compact air fryer is a sweet spot for college students or new apartment dwellers. For families, a DualZone air fryer or a Creami adds fun and capacity. The Speedi’s one-pot meal efficiency and the Power Blender’s dough and food-processing chops might appeal to serious home cooks.

Bottom Line: Why Now Is a Smart Time to Gift Ninja Deals

It is never not Cyber Week to pick up very useful Ninja presents at unprecedented prices. If you want pure delight-for-dollars, choose Creami for fun, DualZone air fryer for families, Speedi for quick dinners, Power Blender for styling meals your way, and Blast to be the life of leisure. With discounts in place and inventory still robust, this is an intelligent window to cross off your list.