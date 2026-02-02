Five New Android Apps Worth Trying This February

February’s Android lineup leans into ambitious ports and sharp indie ideas, with a privacy-first keyboard and four striking games that feel purpose-built for phones. It’s a reminder of how quickly mobile is maturing: StatCounter estimates Android powers well over two-thirds of smartphones globally, and analysts at data.ai continue to note that games drive the majority of mobile consumer spending. If you try only a handful of new titles this month, make it these five.

Urik Keyboard puts privacy first without predictions

This stripped-back typing app is a rare win for people who care more about privacy than predictive bells and whistles. Urik says it collects no user data, avoiding the network hooks and telemetry that often accompany cloud-driven suggestions in mainstream keyboards. If you’ve been meaning to de-Googlify your phone or trim permissions, this is a compelling start.

Despite its minimal settings, Urik covers the essentials: accurate swipe typing, a persistent clipboard for quick pastable snippets, and a handful of punchy retro-modern themes that make the keyboard feel fresh. It’s early days and best as a secondary input for now, but the foundation is strong. In a market where convenience often trades against control, it’s refreshing to see a keyboard pick a side and execute cleanly.

Tomb Raider’s 2013 reboot arrives as a premium mobile port

The acclaimed 2013 reboot lands on Android with a careful mobile treatment from Feral Interactive, a studio known for high-quality ports. Expect a cinematic origin story, dense exploration, and set pieces that still hold up on small screens. Touch controls are thoughtfully mapped, and gamepad support means you can snap a controller onto your phone and play like a handheld console.

Premium console-to-mobile conversions are trending because phones can finally handle them; recent Snapdragon and Tensor chips deliver GPU performance that would have seemed fanciful just a few years ago. If you’ve been waiting for a full-fat single-player epic that respects your time and doesn’t nickel-and-dime, this is the one to install.

Silt turns deep-sea puzzles into a stark monochrome adventure

Imagine Subnautica’s sense of isolation reimagined as a black-and-white art piece, and you’re close to Silt. You play a lone diver unraveling abyssal mysteries while evading creatures that feel lovingly lifted from a marine biologist’s nightmares. The puzzles ask you to think laterally, and the game’s wordless storytelling rewards observation over brute force.

Silt is free to try with a one-time purchase to unlock the full journey, a model that fits mobile well. The short-session rhythm makes it perfect for commutes, but its atmosphere sticks with you long after you surface.

Warframe brings fast co-op action and deep builds to Android

After years of anticipation, Digital Extremes’ co-op action phenomenon finally fits in your pocket. Warframe on Android brings the high-speed parkour, slick gunplay, and staggering build depth that have kept the community engaged for a decade. It’s approachable for newcomers yet endlessly deep for tinkerers who love min-maxing loadouts.

The big questions for veterans are cross-progression and crossplay; the studio has supported both on other platforms, so watch for feature parity as updates roll out. Either way, the free-to-play model remains generous by genre standards, and the bite-sized mission structure translates naturally to mobile. If you’ve been looking for a living game that respects your time and lets you squad up on the go, this is the month to jump in.

RGB trains your eye with a minimalist color-matching challenge

A minimalist color-matching puzzler with surprising depth, RGB tasks you with aligning red, green, and blue sliders to recreate a target shade under pressure. It sounds simple until you realize the space spans more than 15 million possible combinations, and your eye has to carry you where hex codes can’t.

The beauty here is how quickly it sharpens your color intuition. Designers will feel right at home, but anyone can enjoy the calm focus it induces between meetings or late at night. It’s the rare mobile game that makes you tangibly better at something in the real world.

Taken together, these five represent where Android shines right now: privacy-first tools, faithful blockbuster ports, artful indies, and long-tail live games that bridge platforms. With Android’s massive installed base and maturing hardware, expect more console-grade experiences and focused utilities like these to become the norm rather than the exception.