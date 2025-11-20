First Bose QuietComfort Ultra Discount Lands for Black Friday

Black Friday has delivered the first discount on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen, reducing the flagship cans from $449 to $399. That 11% discount is nothing to write home about, by holiday blowout standards, but it’s worth a mention because half-soon-to-be-thankful-premium headphones almost never get initial markdowns. For consumers in the market for best-in-class active noise cancellation and comfort-first design, this is the first true open door to buy at a price other than full freight.

Why This Deal Is So Bedazzling for Early Buyers

Traditionally, elite ANC styles maintain list through their first selling season. Market trackers at Circana indicate that deeper discounts for previous-year models are generally the norm and that brand-new flagships tend to see single-digit into low double-digit-ish shavings. In that universe, an 11% break is huge — especially for a line that has long been the gold standard of noise cancellation on planes, trains, and open offices.

It also comes as travel and hybrid work roles continue to fuel demand for noise-blocking gear. Cabin noise on a commercial flight averages around 80–85 dBA; the right ANC headset not only adds comfort but also minimizes listening fatigue during long-haul slogs. Early access to a markdown on Bose’s latest might convince the holdouts among frequent travelers and commuters.

What’s New In The 2nd Gen QuietComfort Ultra

It’s a model that doubles down on Bose’s core strengths: comfort and cancellation. Customizable ANC profiles allow you to choose between varying degrees of strength whether at work, traveling, or just looking for a walkaround pair, and the company’s Immersive Audio processing hopes to add spatial breadth to music and movies without the “hollow” artifacting that comes with virtual surround effects.

There’s also a practical tip of the hat to contemporary devices. You’ll get lossless wired audio over USB-C when linked to a compatible source, as well as traditional analog sound via the included cable. Bluetooth 5.4 provides reliable wireless with multipoint pairing so you can jump between a laptop and your phone. Integration perks such as Spotify Tap and Google Fast Pair lower the friction for your day-to-day listening.

Battery life, though, is where this update quietly jumps ahead. Bose’s own numbers will give you about 30 hours with ANC on, and that figure will stretch to 45 hours with cancellation off. A fast-charge option comes in handy when you’re short on power; it can work while charging, so a drained battery won’t leave you hanging during your commute.

Real-World Reception So Far from Reviewers and Users

Audio reviewers have waded in, albeit positively so far. The specialists at SoundGuys called this generation an improvement over the previous one — high praise considering how well received the earlier models were. User sentiment mirrors that trajectory: initial customer reviews on big resellers average about 4.5 stars, with continued praise for comfort, ANC strength, and call clarity.

For years, independent laboratory testing has put Bose on the hot seat as one of the best in passive low-frequency attenuation — think engine rumble and HVAC hum. When paired with a lighter clamp than many competitors, the result is that the Ultra line usually takes the crown for comfort over long sessions — a real bonus on transatlantic flights or marathon workdays.

How It’s Playing This Week Against Close Competitors

At $399, Bose is facing competitors in the ring at that weight class, who are also looking for holiday pricing. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 usually drop to around $300 for Black Friday, prioritizing value and a wide array of features. Apple’s AirPods Max normally sit above the $400 mark in price, sacrificing portability for an aluminum build and deeper ecosystem integration. Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 often undercuts them all on sale, and appeals to listeners who value long-lasting battery life and a neutral-leaning tuning.

Bose’s pitch is the same as ever: best-in-class ANC, comfort that vanishes on your head, and a sound profile tuned for clarity and easy listening rather than thumpy bass. The transition to Bluetooth 5.4 also locks these headphones into the ever-evolving world of LE Audio features that the Bluetooth SIG is excited about, but this support will be contingent on firmware as well as what kind of source device you use.

Who Should Pounce On The Initial Discount

If you take regular flights, work in a noisy environment, or need an outside-world-blocking “just put it on and go” experience, this is the most buyer-friendly moment we’ve yet had to adopt these new Ultras. The adjustable ANC makes them a good all-day companion, and USB-C audio, multipoint, and quick-charge tick most of the boxes for modern users.

Color choices — including special editions — are a draw and may be the first to go during the holiday crush.

Delivering a first-time 11% price reduction, positive early reviews, and a feature set that caters to audiophile boxes and everyday convenience alike make this Black Friday deal put Bose’s new flagship within striking distance without making you feel like you’re selling out just to save some coin.