Firefox Introduces a Browser-Wide AI Off Switch

Mozilla is building a rare escape hatch from the AI-everywhere web. The company is adding a dedicated off switch in Firefox that lets people block current and future generative AI features across the browser with a single setting, giving users explicit control at a time when many platforms make AI the default.

The new control, labeled “Block AI enhancements,” centralizes AI preferences in one place while still allowing granular configuration for those who want specific tools. It is an opinionated stance from an open-source browser that has long marketed privacy and user choice as differentiators.

What the Firefox AI Off Switch Actually Does

Firefox’s AI controls introduce a master toggle that shuts off generative features built by Mozilla, along with a dashboard to review and manage individual options. In practice, that means you can keep translation helpers while disabling chat, or turn off everything with one click.

Mozilla says the panel will govern a growing set of capabilities, including translation prompts, automatic alt text for PDFs, AI-assisted tab grouping, smarter link previews, and an optional sidebar chatbot. The “off” position blocks these features and is designed to extend to future AI additions so users aren’t surprised by new behavior after updates.

Notably, the control applies to Firefox features, not to third-party websites. If a site embeds its own AI assistant or summary panel, those elements are still managed by the site itself. But inside the browser proper, the default becomes your choice rather than the platform’s.

Why It Matters for Privacy, Safety, and Control

Browser makers increasingly ship AI by default—often without a simple global opt-out. That can introduce new data flows, interface clutter, and the risk of model “hallucinations” in sensitive contexts. A single control that decisively says “no” addresses all three concerns.

Mozilla’s move aligns with its track record on user agency, from Enhanced Tracking Protection and Total Cookie Protection to anti-fingerprinting defenses. It also taps into public sentiment: research from the Pew Research Center has found that a majority of Americans report feeling more concerned than excited about the spread of AI, a gap that has widened as generative tools have become more visible in daily life.

For accessibility, safety, and productivity, generative features can be valuable—automatic alt text and translation are clear examples. The difference with Firefox is that those features are opt-in at the feature level and opt-out at the system level, so the browser reflects the user’s threshold rather than assuming it.

How Firefox’s Approach to AI Differs From Rivals

Elsewhere, AI is being woven deep into operating systems and browsers. Microsoft’s Edge promotes Copilot prominently and integrates it into the sidebar and new-tab experience. Google is infusing Chrome with Gemini-powered writing help and link previews while experimenting with AI-generated summaries in search results. Samsung has branded its latest devices around “Galaxy AI,” bringing generative features to phones and even home appliances.

These efforts often offer per-feature toggles but rarely a universal off switch. Enterprise admins may enforce policies, but everyday users are left to chase settings across menus. By contrast, Firefox’s approach makes “no AI” a first-class configuration, and “some AI” a series of explicit, reversible choices.

For people who simply prefer the classic, uncluttered web—or organizations with strict compliance requirements—this design could reduce friction and audit overhead, while still accommodating teams that want targeted AI tools.

What to Watch as Firefox’s AI Controls Roll Out

Mozilla plans to ship the controls with Firefox 148 on desktop. Expect the setting to appear as an “AI controls” section in the browser’s preferences, with the master toggle and a list of individually managed features. Mozilla has also published a short demo to show the setup flow, which looks intentionally simple: one switch to block everything, and per-feature switches beneath.

Two caveats are worth remembering. First, the off switch governs Mozilla’s features, not the broader internet—AI elements built into websites, extensions, or operating systems are outside its scope. Second, some AI features may rely on system-level services when available; turning them off in Firefox won’t alter those services elsewhere.

Still, the signal is unmistakable. In a market racing to add AI into every corner, Firefox is formalizing the right to say “not here”—and to keep saying it as new features arrive. If that resonates with users, it could pressure rivals to offer a comparable global control rather than scattering opt-outs across settings pages.

The bigger question is whether a more deliberate, opt-in model yields better trust and adoption over time. If AI is truly useful, people will choose it. Firefox’s new off switch is a bet that choice—not ubiquity—wins.