Firefox Adds AI Kill Switch in the Browser

Firefox is introducing an AI kill switch, giving users a single, decisive way to turn off current and future AI features in the browser. The capability arrives with Firefox 148 and reflects a growing demand for simple controls over where and how AI shows up in everyday software.

What the New AI Controls Do in Firefox 148

Mozilla says Firefox 148 adds a dedicated AI controls section in Settings with a master toggle that disables generative features across the browser. Flip it on and Firefox will block existing AI tools and stop prompting you to try new ones down the road.

At launch, the list of affected features includes:

Automatic page translation

AI-generated alt text in PDFs

AI-assisted tab grouping

Link previews that summarize pages before you open them

The optional chatbot in the sidebar

Importantly, preferences persist across updates, so you won’t need to reapply them after each release.

For early adopters, the controls appear first in Firefox Nightly builds before landing in the stable channel. Once available, users can revisit the settings at any time to re-enable specific tools or keep everything off by default.

Why a Browser-Level Opt-Out Matters for Users

As AI features have spread from search to email to document editing, many users have struggled to find consistent, trustworthy opt-outs. A single browser switch is a pragmatic solution because it operates at the point where people already manage security and privacy preferences.

Public sentiment backs the move. Surveys from Pew Research Center have found that a majority of Americans report being more concerned than excited about the growing use of AI, with one study showing 52% leaning toward concern. Giving people a clear, durable choice inside a widely used app is a direct response to that caution.

How It Compares to Rivals in Chrome, Edge, and Safari

Competing browsers have taken varied approaches. Chrome has introduced an “Experimental AI” panel and scattered toggles for features such as tab organization and writing help, but there isn’t a universal kill switch that covers new AI integrations by default. Microsoft Edge integrates Copilot throughout the interface; consumers can hide or limit it, while enterprises rely on policy controls to disable it more completely. Apple’s approach centers AI on the device level, with opt-in Apple Intelligence features across the system, and Safari keeping a relatively light touch inside the browser itself.

Firefox’s control stands out for its scope and simplicity: one setting to neutralize AI capabilities today and ignore invitations to try them tomorrow. That removes guesswork and reduces the risk of feature creep for users who want a traditional browsing experience.

Privacy and Compliance Implications for AI Features

Regulators are increasingly signaling that meaningful user choice is a foundational expectation for AI. In Europe, the GDPR has long required clear consent for data processing, and the emerging AI Act emphasizes transparency and user control for AI-enabled services. In the United States, state privacy laws and guidance from agencies such as the FTC underscore that opt-outs should be easy to find and hard to subvert.

A browser-level kill switch aligns with that direction. It reduces accidental data sharing with AI systems, decreases dark pattern prompts, and sets a baseline companies can reference when demonstrating responsible deployment of assistive features.

What Users Should Expect When Firefox 148 Arrives

When Firefox 148 arrives, users will find a new AI section in Settings where they can either fine-tune individual features or shut everything off with one decision. If you enable the master switch, Firefox will also suppress future nudges that ask you to try AI features, bringing welcome quiet to the browsing experience.

Mozilla has been clear it isn’t abandoning AI entirely; translation, accessibility aids like PDF alt text, and smarter tab management can be genuinely useful. The difference now is that these tools won’t be inevitable. With Firefox’s kill switch, the choice is unambiguous and yours to keep.