FedEx Plans Refunds After Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

If you imported goods into the US using FedEx and paid special duties linked to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, you could be in line for a refund. Following a Supreme Court ruling that those tariffs were unlawful, FedEx says it intends to pass any recovered funds back to “shippers and consumers who originally bore those charges.” The catch: timing and the exact process remain unsettled and will depend on government and court guidance.

Who Might Get Money Back From Unlawful IEEPA Tariffs

This development primarily affects importers that used FedEx as a customs broker for direct shipments into the US. That includes small businesses, e-commerce sellers, and entrepreneurs who sourced products abroad and were billed by FedEx for duties, taxes, and brokerage fees at the time of import. It is unlikely to help everyday retail customers who purchased items domestically and saw higher prices attributed to tariffs, since they did not directly pay the assessed duties at entry.

What FedEx Has Said So Far About Potential Refunds

FedEx has publicly stated it plans to refund eligible charges once it receives the money back, signaling those refunds will flow to the original payers. Expect specifics—such as whether you must submit a request or if credits will be automatic—to hinge on forthcoming instructions from Customs and Border Protection and the courts. In many cases, carriers like FedEx advanced duties to the government at clearance and then invoiced the importer, so any repayment will need to reconcile records on both sides.

The Legal Backdrop and Scale of Potential Refunds

The Supreme Court found the IEEPA-based duties unlawful, but it did not lay out a playbook for refunds. Reporting from AP News highlighted concerns from some justices that unwinding the collections could be “a mess,” given the complexity and the volume of transactions. Analysis by the Cato Institute of US Customs and Border Protection data indicates IEEPA duty collections have been vast—CBP’s ledgers point to totals well into the hundreds of billions—raising the prospect that tens of billions might need to be processed and returned across thousands of importers.

How to Check If You Qualify for a FedEx Tariff Refund

Pull your commercial invoices, FedEx duty invoices, and air waybills for shipments you imported directly. Look for line items tied to duties, taxes, or government charges that reference emergency powers tariffs or similar designations.

Confirm who paid. If FedEx billed you for duties at entry (often shown as “Duties and Taxes” or an advancement fee plus duties), you may be the original bearer of the charge.

Match entries to commodity codes. Some goods carried elevated rates—often in double digits and in some cases up to 25%—depending on their tariff classification. Documentation tying the duty to those rates will help establish eligibility.

Monitor your FedEx account and communications. FedEx has indicated the process and timing will hinge on official guidance; importers may receive instructions on claims or see automatic credits once funds are released.

What to Do Right Now to Prepare for Possible Refunds

Organize records. Keep shipment details, invoices, and proof of payment in one place. If you use a customs broker or trade software, export a report of impacted entries.

Verify contact details. Make sure your FedEx billing profile, EIN, and addresses are current to avoid missed notices or misapplied credits.

Be wary of third-party solicitations. Experts warn that mass-refund events can attract scams. Avoid firms demanding upfront fees or asking for sensitive credentials without a clear mandate.

Consider professional help for edge cases. If you re-invoiced customers, imported under multiple entities, or filed protests or drawback claims, consult a licensed customs broker or trade counsel to map out the cleanest path to reimbursement.

Not Just FedEx, as Other Carriers May Follow Suit

FedEx is among the first major carriers to publicly commit to passing refunds along. Separately, well-known brands—including Dyson, Brooks Brothers, and units of L’Oréal—have pursued legal action to recoup tariff payments. Other carriers and logistics providers may follow suit, but many are waiting on clearer instructions from federal agencies and the courts.

The Takeaway for Importers Navigating Potential Refunds

Refunds could bring welcome cash back to small importers that absorbed steep, sudden duty hikes. However, the process will likely take time given the sheer number of entries, the need to match payments to specific importers, and the absence of a prescribed refund framework. For now, keep meticulous records, watch for official notices from FedEx and CBP, and be ready to verify that you were the party that ultimately paid the tariff. The money may not land quickly—but for many FedEx importers, it may eventually land.