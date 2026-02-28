Federal judge blocks Virginia kids social media law

A federal judge in Northern Virginia has temporarily halted SB 854, a first-of-its-kind state law that sought to cap social media use for children under 16. The preliminary injunction pauses enforcement while the case proceeds, siding with tech trade group NetChoice, which argued the measure likely violates the First Amendment and threatens user privacy through mandatory age checks.

What Virginia’s SB 854 Would Have Done to Social Media

SB 854 required platforms to limit minors to one hour per day on each social media service, absent verified parental consent to expand that window. It also compelled companies to use “commercially reasonable methods” to determine whether a user is under 16, and barred targeted advertising or profiling based on data from those users.

In practice, that kind of verification often means collecting government IDs, deploying facial-age estimation, or tapping third-party databases—steps that introduce new data flows and potential exposure of sensitive information about families and children. The law’s daily cap, applied per app, also would have required platforms to track and record time spent by young users more aggressively than many currently do.

The First Amendment And The Court’s Concerns

Granting an injunction typically requires showing a likelihood of success on the merits and the prospect of irreparable harm. Here, the court signaled that Virginia’s goals—protecting youth from potentially addictive features—do not automatically override free speech protections for minors or platforms. The judge recognized the state’s compelling interest but questioned whether the statute was narrowly tailored and whether less restrictive alternatives exist.

Supreme Court precedents loom large. In Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association, the Court rejected a state’s attempt to restrict minors’ access to speech (violent video games) absent strong evidence and narrow tailoring. In Packingham v. North Carolina, the Court described social media as the “modern public square,” underscoring constitutional sensitivities when governments limit access. Those guideposts make broad time caps and identity checks a high bar to clear.

Industry Pushback and the Privacy Risks of Age Checks

NetChoice—whose members include Meta, Google, X, Reddit, and Netflix—argued that SB 854 would force sweeping age verification, effectively building a vast repository of minors’ personal data. Security experts have long warned that such repositories become magnets for attackers. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported a record 3,205 publicly disclosed data compromises in the U.S. in 2023, illustrating the heightened stakes for any new troves of sensitive information.

Beyond breach risk, verification programs can be exclusionary. Families without government IDs, credit histories, or smartphones capable of biometric checks can be locked out. Civil liberties groups also worry about normalizing ID checks for everyday speech, which can chill participation by vulnerable communities.

How Virginia Fits Into A National Legal Fight

Virginia is not alone. NetChoice has secured injunctions against youth-focused social media laws in Ohio and Louisiana, and a federal judge blocked major parts of Arkansas’s Social Media Safety Act. States continue testing different approaches—time limits, design rules, and parental tools—but courts are scrutinizing each for constitutional and practical pitfalls.

Meanwhile, federal momentum is building. Lawmakers have floated measures like the Kids Online Safety Act to standardize protections and reduce the patchwork risk for platforms and parents. The Federal Trade Commission’s COPPA rule already restricts data collection from children under 13, and proposals to expand those protections are under discussion.

What The Data Says About Teens And Screens

Pew Research Center finds that 95% of U.S. teens use YouTube, 67% use TikTok, 62% use Instagram, and 59% use Snapchat. A notable share report near-constant use—roughly 19% for YouTube and 16% for TikTok. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned that social media can pose meaningful risks to mental health and has urged stronger safeguards and transparency from platforms.

Researchers emphasize nuance: time spent is only one factor. Content type, features that drive compulsive engagement (endless scrolling and autoplay), and family context all matter. That complexity is partly why courts have been skeptical of blunt caps and one-size-fits-all rules.

What Comes Next For Parents And Platforms

The injunction pauses enforcement while the case proceeds. Virginia can appeal, and the outcome could influence how other states craft or defend their own laws. Platforms, for their part, are likely to focus on measures that raise fewer constitutional questions: stronger default privacy for teens, clearer parental tools, time-management prompts, and independent audits of recommendation systems.

Parents do not need to wait for the courts. Device-level controls from Apple, Google, and Microsoft can set app limits, filter content, and restrict in-app purchases. Many services also offer teen accounts with tighter defaults and safety checkups. None of these tools replace thoughtful guidance, but they can make everyday habits healthier while policymakers and judges hash out the boundaries of online youth protection.