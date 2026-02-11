Fandango Offers $14 Off Two IMAX Tickets for Wuthering Heights

Moviegoers looking to experience Wuthering Heights on the biggest canvas have a timely incentive: Fandango is offering $14 off when you buy two IMAX tickets with the promo code YEARNFORIMAX. The discount applies at checkout and is available for a limited time while supplies last.

Given that IMAX pricing often ranges from roughly $16 to $30 per ticket depending on location, theater, and showtime, this deal can shave a meaningful chunk off the total—potentially approaching half off in lower-priced markets. It’s an easy win for anyone eyeing a premium screening without paying full freight.

How the $14 IMAX discount works when buying two tickets

The mechanics are straightforward: select an IMAX showtime for Wuthering Heights on Fandango, add two tickets to your cart, and enter YEARNFORIMAX before you pay. If eligible, the $14 savings will automatically appear in your order summary. Availability, participating theaters, and inventory vary by market, so plan ahead—prime seats and evening showtimes tend to go first.

Discounts of this type typically apply once per transaction and exclude taxes or online convenience fees, which may still be added by the ticketing platform or the exhibitor. If the code doesn’t trigger, double-check that you’ve selected an IMAX format and exactly two tickets, then try a different showtime or participating location.

Why IMAX suits a moody classic like Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights leans on atmosphere—sweeping landscapes, brooding interiors, and a soundscape that can sell every storm. IMAX auditoriums emphasize scale and clarity with towering screens, precision-tuned multi-channel audio, and laser projection in many locations. Even when a title isn’t shot with IMAX-specific cameras, the format’s presentation can elevate contrast, detail, and immersion compared to standard auditoriums.

Premium Large Format screens continue to punch above their weight at the box office. The National Association of Theatre Owners and industry analysts have consistently noted that PLF auditoriums command higher per-screen averages and strong audience preference during event releases. In other words, if you’re going to lean into spectacle—or, in this case, a richly cinematic adaptation—the upgrade is where audiences are already voting with their wallets.

Extra perks and fine print for Fandango’s IMAX offer

Fandango has also promoted a companion perk for this title: buyers of Wuthering Heights tickets can receive an exclusive discount on Charli XCX’s companion soundtrack on vinyl, distributed via a follow-up email from Fandango that includes a code for 15% off at the artist’s online store. As always, promotions can change, and quantities may be limited—look for the offer details on your confirmation page and in your inbox.

Standard exclusions apply. The $14 discount is valid only on two IMAX-format tickets for the specified film, is not redeemable for cash, and generally cannot be stacked with other offers or group rates. You may need a free Fandango account to complete the purchase and receive any follow-up perks.

Quick math on the savings you can expect with this deal

Example 1: If your local IMAX charges $18 per ticket, two seats would normally cost $36 before fees. Apply YEARNFORIMAX, and you pay $22—about 39% off the pre-fee total.

Example 2: In a major-market IMAX priced at $25 per ticket, two seats run $50. The code drops that to $36, a 28% reduction before fees.

Example 3: At a premium location charging $30 per ticket, two seats are $60. With the discount, you pay $46—still a solid $14 saved that easily covers concessions.

Tips to lock in the deal and avoid issues at checkout

Verify the IMAX label on the showtime page before adding tickets, then enter YEARNFORIMAX at checkout and confirm the discount appears prior to payment. If you encounter an error, try a different theater, showtime, or browser refresh—inventory can shift quickly as seats sell. Booking earlier in the day can reveal more available rows and better sightlines in steep stadium-style IMAX halls.

Finally, keep your confirmation email handy. If the soundtrack perk is active in your area, that’s where the 15% code typically arrives. Between the ticket savings and an add-on discount for the vinyl, this is one of those rare bundles that makes a premium night at the movies feel like a deal.