Fairphone Gen 6 Gets Android 16 This Spring

Fairphone’s latest handset is moving up the Android ladder soon, with Android 16 slated to begin rolling out to Fairphone Gen 6 owners this spring. It marks the first of the seven major platform updates the company pledged at launch, a notable commitment from a smaller OEM that has built its reputation on longevity and repairability.

What Android 16 Brings To Fairphone Gen 6

Android 16 adds quality-of-life changes that will be immediately useful. Live Updates notifications surface ongoing activities — think sports scores, ride-hailing ETAs, or delivery trackers — with glanceable, persistent cards that don’t demand constant app switching. It’s the kind of system-level polish that makes everyday tasks feel lighter.

There’s also an expanded dark theme option that applies a system-driven dark mode to apps still lacking native support. For users who live in low light or just prefer the look, this reduces jarring transitions between dark and bright screens and can shave off a bit of battery drain on OLED panels.

Fairphone’s build includes a handy shortcut tweak: you can remap the power button’s double-press to launch Google Wallet. On phones where that gesture traditionally opens the camera, this is a meaningful convenience upgrade for tap-to-pay routines without digging through menus or widgets.

Rounding things out, expect the usual batch of new emoji approved by the Unicode Consortium, along with under-the-hood security and stability improvements that ship with each platform release from Google.

The update begins as a phased over-the-air rollout in the coming weeks. Most users will see a notification automatically, but you can check manually under Settings, then System, then Software Update. As with any major OS upgrade, back up your data, free up several gigabytes of storage, and plug in during installation to avoid interruptions.

Regional variants and carrier-certified models typically receive the build in waves. If your device doesn’t show the update immediately, that’s normal — staged deployments help catch last-minute bugs and ensure a smoother experience across different networks and configurations.

Longevity Promise And How It Compares To Rivals

Fairphone committed to at least seven Android version upgrades and security patches through 2033 for the Gen 6, an ambitious promise that puts it alongside industry leaders. Google and Samsung now advertise 7-year OS and security support for their latest flagships, and Fairphone matching that bar underscores how far software longevity has come beyond the biggest brands.

The company’s track record supports the claim. Earlier models received unusually long software support by Android standards, with Fairphone 2 staying updatable years beyond typical chipset lifecycles. For a small manufacturer that prioritizes modular parts and easy repairs, extending software life is a core pillar of reducing the need to replace hardware prematurely.

Fairphone has not shared timing for Android 16 on previous-generation devices. Historically, older models depend on vendor support for their chipsets, which can complicate major OS upgrades even when a manufacturer is willing to do the work. In practice, users can expect ongoing security maintenance, with major version updates assessed device by device.

Every additional year of viable software keeps phones in pockets and out of drawers, reducing resource demand for new devices. The United Nations’ Global E-waste Monitor reports that electronic waste continues to climb worldwide, and extending product lifespans is one of the most effective levers to curb that trend. Fairphone’s approach — long updates, modular components, and spare parts — aligns closely with emerging right-to-repair policies in Europe.

For Gen 6 owners, Android 16 isn’t just a fresh coat of paint. It’s an early signal that Fairphone intends to deliver on its support roadmap, pairing practical features with a clear, long-haul software strategy. That combination is increasingly rare, and increasingly valuable.