Fairphone 4 Receives Android 15 in a Staged Rollout

Owners of the Fairphone 4 are now having Android 15 slap them in the face, a welcome occurrence after a long ass wait. The upgrade is being rolled out gradually and, as per company members on the Fairphone Community Forum, a larger chunk of users are already getting it early than indicated in the original time frame. The download is approximately 1.6GB and it also contains the most recent Android security patch, along with a lengthy list of system improvements in addition to the aforementioned headlining features.

Fairphone 4 Takes a Clean Leap Over Android 14

And in an interesting twist, the Fairphone 4 is bypassing Android 14 altogether and jumping straight over to Android 15. Fairphone has said it made the decision after technical obstacles demanded coordination with Qualcomm on the platform level. That decision puts the device back in line with the brand’s more recent models, and is part of a larger effort to keep older hardware up to date without making it unstable.

What Fairphone 4 Owners Should Expect With Android 15

Android 15 brings privacy and security improvements that you’ll actually want to use. We’ve also added the ability for sensitive apps and data to exist behind another lock (within the already password- or biometrically protected app), and brought native passkey support, helping secure authentication across websites and apps. Theft Detection features — made available via Google’s security stack — can secure access if a device is grabbed or meddled with.

Android 15 also brings a handful of quality-of-life enhancements. Users also get partial screen recording (for when you only need to share one app), the ability to archive apps to free up space without losing their data, and a Bluetooth control panel for interactive device switching. The default home screen search bar can be removed, Wi-Fi connections no longer have to include device name details for privacy, you can set up a preferred wallet app for tap-to-pay payments and there are new contrast options that help people with low vision see their screens.

Behind the scenes, Android 15 introduces more efficient resource management and better processes for managing tasks in the background — translation: smoother performance on aging devices. Out in the real world, results will vary, but initial user reports on Fairphone’s forum indicate a smoothish install experience and snappier app launches once they’ve been optimized overnight post-update.

Early Feedback and Known Quirks From the Rollout

Community feedback has been mostly positive, and many Fairphone 4 users have already completed a smooth upgrade. Several mentioned their Bluetooth devices went missing from the paired list after upgrading. Fairphone moderators have confirmed the feedback, saying that it’s been noted internally. For most people, re-pairing peripherals or temporarily turning off Bluetooth did the trick — if not, easily reset network settings.

As with all phased rollouts, device timing will vary by market and/or operator. The update will be available to some users immediately, while others will receive it in the upcoming waves. Staged releases enable companies to catch the edge-case problems early and minimize the risk of a buggy response across the board.

Why This Fairphone 4 Android 15 Rollout Matters

For a brand whose business is rooted in longevity and devices that can be repaired, this kind of update was more than just another minor patch — it was evidence. Fairphone’s model has frequently been hailed by repair advocates and sustainability researchers as one that could help reduce e-waste through longer-lasting support. That ambition can be technically difficult in the Android world, where vendor components and chip-level drivers are moving targets. Overcoming those hurdles to bring Android 15 to the Fairphone 4 helps keep faith with a base of users who value long-term ownership.

Industry watchers say while some of the marquee Android brands have broadened their software commitments in recent cycles, many devices still receive only a couple operating system updates. In a context like that, Fairphone’s continued active support for older hardware is noteworthy — as it will make used and refurbished units longer-lived by also shrinking the feature gap with newer models.

Prior to installing Android 15, make sure to back up important phone data, free up at least several gigabytes of storage, and charge the device.

Be sure to connect to Wi‑Fi, so you don’t use up your mobile data downloading the ~1.6GB update file.

To see if the update is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the prompts.

After the upgrade is installed, the device may take a little time to optimize apps; slight battery and performance fluctuations occurred for a day or so after we updated our test devices and are generally normal behavior.

If you use Bluetooth audio or devices a lot, check your pairings following the reboot and re-pair if necessary.

If you rely on tap-to-pay, you can fix this in settings by selecting your preferred wallet app to prevent being asked to pay the first time you authenticate after updating.

Android 15 rolling out to the Fairphone 4 early is a rare sliver of good news for patient owners. The release brings parity with newer models, a few significant privacy and usability enhancements, and emphasizes the company’s long-term support. If the early feedback is any indication, this is one of those rare major updates that’s at once ambitious and reassuringly stable.