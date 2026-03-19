ExpressVPN Battles Proton VPN Across Five Crucial Metrics

Two heavyweight VPNs keep topping recommendation lists for very different reasons. If you’re torn between ExpressVPN and Proton VPN, here are the five make-or-break factors—price, privacy, speed, streaming, and features—that determine which one deserves your money.

Both services are mature, well-audited, and battle-tested in tough markets. The better pick comes down to what you value most: raw performance and polish, or maximal privacy and overall value.

1. Price and overall value: free tiers, plans, limits

Proton VPN wins on affordability and breadth. Its free plan famously offers unlimited data (rare in the VPN world) with a limited set of countries—useful for casual privacy and coffee-shop Wi‑Fi. The paid Plus plan typically undercuts ExpressVPN month-to-month and includes up to 10 simultaneous connections.

ExpressVPN is the pricier option, generally around the $12–$13 monthly mark, with 8 simultaneous connections. You do get premium touches like highly refined apps and consistent performance, but there’s no permanent free tier. Both companies offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re building a privacy stack, Proton’s broader ecosystem is a value kicker: Proton Mail, Proton Pass, and Proton Drive bundle with its higher tiers, giving you encrypted email, a password manager, and end-to-end encrypted cloud storage without juggling multiple vendors.

2. Privacy, jurisdiction, audits, and trust signals

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction with no mandated data retention. Its RAM-only TrustedServer tech means servers reboot to a clean state, reducing the risk of data persistence. Multiple independent audits, including work by PwC and Cure53 on its systems and the Lightway protocol, have examined ExpressVPN’s claims and code.

Proton VPN operates from Switzerland, where privacy laws are among the world’s strongest. All of Proton’s apps are open source and have undergone third-party reviews by firms such as Securitum, and the company publishes regular transparency reports. Features like Secure Core (multi-hop through hardened servers in privacy-friendly countries) and Tor over VPN target users who want defense-in-depth.

Ownership and trust matter in this category. ExpressVPN’s parent company has drawn scrutiny in the past, which the VPN has answered with repeated independent audits and detailed technical disclosures. Proton is owned by Proton AG, known for privacy-first services. Both accept anonymous payment methods, and both have clearly stated no-logs policies.

3. Speed, protocols, and real-world performance

ExpressVPN’s edge is its Lightway protocol, built on the wolfSSL cryptographic library. It connects fast, roams gracefully between networks, and often posts excellent download retention in independent tests from major tech outlets. For travelers bouncing between hotel Wi‑Fi and mobile hotspots, Lightway’s quick handshakes and stability are standouts.

Proton VPN leans on WireGuard and OpenVPN, pairing them with 10 Gbps servers in key regions. In day-to-day use, Proton is brisk on nearby hops and consistently stable on long-haul routes, though multi-hop Secure Core paths naturally add latency. Power users can fine-tune protocols and ports to squeeze better results from congested networks.

Bottom line on performance: ExpressVPN is often a step ahead on quick connects and streaming-friendly speeds, while Proton is more than fast enough for 4K streaming and big downloads, especially if you stick to single-hop WireGuard.

Both routinely access major platforms such as Netflix libraries in multiple regions, Disney+, Max, and BBC iPlayer, though success can vary by day and server. ExpressVPN’s long-running reputation for reliable streaming is well earned, aided by fast nearby servers and SmartDNS (MediaStreamer) for devices that don’t support VPN apps.

For bypassing network blocks, ExpressVPN deploys automatic obfuscation on all servers, reducing trial and error in restrictive countries. Proton’s Stealth protocol is designed to blend in with regular TLS traffic, which helps in deep packet inspection environments. Freedom House continues to report rising global internet censorship, and both vendors invest in tooling to adapt when platforms or governments tighten controls.

Pro tip: If a stream won’t load, switch protocols (e.g., Lightway to OpenVPN TCP on Express, WireGuard to Stealth on Proton) and change locations within the same country before giving up.

5. Servers, apps, and advanced features across platforms

ExpressVPN lists 3,000+ servers across roughly 100+ countries, prioritizing geographic reach. Its apps are exceptionally polished, with a clean one-click connect and consistent UX across desktop, mobile, and TV platforms. Notable extras include split tunneling, a reliable kill switch, Threat Manager (tracker and malware domain blocking), and a router app—with the company even selling its own VPN router for whole-home coverage.

Proton VPN’s network spans 90+ countries with thousands of servers, including many 10 Gbps locations. The apps are feature-rich yet approachable: Secure Core multi-hop, NetShield DNS filtering, custom profiles, and broad WireGuard support. Linux and privacy enthusiasts will appreciate Proton’s open-source clients and detailed configuration options. Torrenting is allowed on many servers for both providers; speeds are strong on each.

Numbers change frequently as providers add or retire nodes, so prioritize where you need coverage rather than raw server counts. Both companies use a mix of physical and virtual locations; each discloses how virtual sites are labeled, which is important if accurate geolocation matters to you.

The takeaway: Choose ExpressVPN if you want the most consistently fast, polished experience for travel and streaming, plus seamless router support. Choose Proton VPN if you want stronger overall value, open-source transparency, multi-hop security, and the rare safety net of an unlimited-data free tier. Either way, you’re getting a top-tier service—with a 30-day refund window to test before you commit.