Experts Say Most Shoppers Should Buy Last-Gen Phones

A growing wave of analysts and veteran reviewers is making a simple, money-saving case: for most people, the best phone to buy is a brand-new, sealed device from last year’s lineup. With prices rising and upgrades shrinking, the value proposition has tipped decisively toward last-gen models.

Price Drops And Depreciation Tilt The Math

Retailers routinely slash prices on outgoing flagships to clear inventory when the new generation lands. In recent cycles, steep promos have cut 20–40% off top Android models, with some Ultra-tier phones dropping by as much as $500 days before their successors hit shelves. We’ve seen similar cuts on Google’s flagships, with standard and Pro models discounted by hundreds.

The financial logic doesn’t end at checkout. Phones lose the biggest chunk of value in the first year. SellCell’s depreciation snapshots have consistently shown many Android flagships shedding 40–60% of their launch value in 12 months, while iPhones tend to fare better but still drop around 20–30%. Buying at the one-year mark means most of that cliff is already behind you. If you later resell, your loss in year two is typically far smaller than the carnage in year one.

This matters more as prices climb. Industry trackers like IDC note that average selling prices continue to rise, especially in the premium tier. Paying less for 95% of the experience is no longer just frugal—it’s rational.

Minor Upgrades Make Waiting for New Models Easy

Year-over-year hardware gains have become incremental. The latest flagships often deliver a slightly faster chip, small camera tuning improvements, marginal battery tweaks, and a handful of software extras—many focused on AI. In day-to-day use, last year’s premium silicon and sensors remain overkill for typical tasks like messaging, photography, streaming, and gaming.

Crucially, many headline software features trickle down. Brands increasingly backport AI tools, camera modes, and system enhancements to previous-gen flagships through updates. And sometimes the new model even takes a step back: one recent Ultra phone reduced stylus functionality by dropping Bluetooth from its pen, a reminder that “newer” doesn’t automatically mean “better for you.”

Software longevity was once the best argument for buying new. Not anymore. Google and Samsung now promise up to seven years of OS and security updates on their flagship lines. Pick up a device that launched last year and you’re still looking at roughly six years of patches and platform upgrades—longer than most people keep their phones.

Counterpoint Research reports that replacement cycles in markets like the US have stretched beyond three years as consumers hold onto devices longer. That means a last-gen flagship bought new today will likely stay secure and feature-rich for the entire period you actually use it.

Early Production Woes Typically Get Ironed Out

Day-one buyers are de facto beta testers for both hardware and firmware. Early production runs can surface teething issues—from display banding and camera processing quirks to overheating and erratic charging. While most units are fine, the risk is real, and fixes often arrive weeks or months later via patches or revised manufacturing batches.

Buying the same model a year later lets the brand quietly address defects and refine software. You’re more likely to receive a stable, mature device rather than a headline-grabbing outlier.

When the Latest Flagship Still Makes Real Sense

There are legitimate reasons to go current-gen. If a must-have feature debuts—such as a new periscope camera, significantly better modem efficiency, or device-specific AI capabilities tied to a new NPU—the upgrade can be justified. Heavy mobile gamers chasing the newest GPU, professionals needing on-device generative AI, or buyers leveraging unusually generous trade-in credits may also benefit.

But those are edge cases. For mainstream users, last year’s premium phone already exceeds performance needs and delivers excellent cameras, battery life, and displays—now at far more approachable prices.

How to Buy Smart When Going One Generation Back

Target sealed, new-in-box units from authorized retailers to preserve the manufacturer’s warranty. Confirm how many years of OS and security updates remain; a last-gen flagship from brands with seven-year pledges still has a long runway. Compare storage and RAM tiers—discounts often make a higher-capacity variant affordable.

Double-check carrier band support, especially if switching networks. Consider total cost of ownership: accessories you already own may fit the older model, and your resale value a year from now will likely be steadier than if you buy the latest at full freight.

The bottom line is simple. A one-year-old flagship bought new delivers roughly 90–95% of the experience for 20–40% less money, with years of updates and fewer early-batch surprises. That’s not a compromise—it’s the smart default.