Expert Backs Underdog Apps Over Big Names

Tech users are rethinking their defaults, and a new wave of underdog apps is making a persuasive case to switch. From browsers to music, notes, AI research, and task management, niche tools are maturing fast and often outpacing mainstream rivals on privacy, features, and polish. The appeal is simple: less bloat, more control, and a sharper focus on the jobs we actually need done.

It’s not just taste. Independent measurements back the opportunity for change. Chrome still commands roughly 65% of global desktop share, according to StatCounter, Spotify leads music streaming subscribers at around 31% per MIDiA Research, and big-name AI chatbots dominate mindshare. Yet these market leaders aren’t always best in class. Here are the standout underdogs earning a permanent spot on our devices.

A Browser Built for Power Users Who Crave Control

Vivaldi is the rare browser that treats customization as a core feature, not a hobby. Built on Chromium, it runs your favorite extensions and syncs smoothly, but adds pro-grade controls mainstream options often bury or skip. Speed Dial boards for quick launch, per-site privacy settings, reader view, tab tiling on desktop, and a configurable toolbar are not gimmicks; they’re everyday accelerators.

Where Chrome trends toward uniformity, Vivaldi leans into personal workflows. Power users can create work and travel “sessions,” assign gesture shortcuts, and stick a Translate button or capture tool right on the UI. If you care about privacy and ergonomics without abandoning the web’s backbone, this is the smarter default.

Offline-First Notes That Respect Privacy

Anytype is a compelling alternative to cloud-centric note apps. It embraces a local-first architecture, keeping your data on-device by default with end-to-end encryption and optional sync. That aligns with the local-first principles advanced by research groups like Ink & Switch, which argue for apps that work reliably without connectivity and remain resilient against server outages.

Functionally, Anytype blends structured documents, interlinked pages, and a knowledge graph reminiscent of Notion and Obsidian, but it avoids the “everything lives on someone else’s server” trade-off. There’s a learning curve — power comes with complexity — yet once your workspace is modeled, the payoff is a fast, private system that works on planes, in tunnels, and everywhere in between.

Smarter Music Discovery Without The Clutter

Deezer may not own the spotlight, but it nails the listening basics and adds discovery that feels human. Flow, its endlessly adaptive mix, blends your favorites with new picks in a way that consistently lands. The interface is clean, lyrics are tightly synced, and extras like SongCatcher for audio recognition and editorial playlists are refreshingly practical rather than performative.

There’s heft behind the library, too, with a catalog in the tens of millions and lossless options available. Context matters: IFPI reports that streaming drives the majority of recorded music revenue worldwide, so discovery is where services win or lose. In side-by-side testing, Deezer’s recommendations and lighter UX reduced my “tap fatigue” compared with heavier mainstream apps.

Research-Grade AI With Receipts and Reliable Sources

Perplexity reframes AI from a chat toy into a research instrument. Answers come with citations up front, so you can evaluate claims and follow the trail in seconds. Its Copilot-style guided queries help refine prompts into focused investigations, cutting through the ambiguity that often leads to hallucinations. That matters: academic groups, including Stanford HAI and Berkeley researchers, have highlighted the persistence of fabricated facts in large language models.

For power users, the Pro tier provides access to multiple top models from leading labs within a single interface — valuable when you care about accuracy, not brand. On mobile, fast page previews and source cards make it easy to verify while reading. If your work depends on being right, not just sounding confident, this is the pragmatic pick.

A Human-Centered To-Do App That Scales Gracefully

Superlist, created by the team behind the beloved Wunderlist, focuses on swift capture, thoughtful organization, and frictionless collaboration. Natural language input makes quick work of “Fri 3pm call Sam about Q2 deck,” while sections and subtasks keep complex projects tidy. Shared lists feel conversational rather than corporate, which boosts follow-through in small teams and families alike.

What sets it apart is restraint. Instead of turning into a bloated project suite, Superlist keeps the core loop — capture, clarify, complete — fast and pleasant. Cross-platform apps, tasteful notifications, and reliable sync deliver the kind of invisible competence that busy people actually need. If your current to-do app feels like managing a second job, this is a calmer path.

How to Switch Without Losing a Step or Your Data

Plan the move category by category. For browsers, sign into both and import passwords, extensions, and bookmarks; run them in parallel for a week. For notes, export existing notebooks to Markdown or CSV where possible, then rebuild your structure intentionally — don’t blindly replicate clutter. For music, migrate playlists with a reputable transfer tool and give the algorithm 1–2 weeks of daily listening to calibrate.

For AI and tasks, set clear roles: Perplexity for research and verification, your to-do app for decisions and deadlines. Measure success with simple metrics — fewer taps to accomplish a task, better recommendations, or time saved each week. If an underdog beats your baseline by even 10–15%, keep it. If not, revert without guilt. The win is choosing tools that earn their spot, not just ride their logo.