Ex Trenchant Boss Admits Selling Zero Days To Russia

A former general manager of L3Harris’s Trenchant unit has pleaded guilty to the theft of highly sensitive cyber exploits, selling them to a Russian broker, in a case that pierces the heart of the Western government hacking ecosystem and exposes how insider risk can trump even hardened “air-gapped” defenses.

What Prosecutors Say Happened Inside Trenchant and Beyond

Prosecutors say Peter Williams utilized “super-user” powers to loot Trenchant’s access-controlled repositories of zero-day exploits—previously unknown software bugs used for high-echelon intelligence operations. According to court filings, in total, eighty stolen tools were taken over multiple years as Williams moved code from secure networks in different offices to a personal device via a portable external drive.

Investigators allege the exfiltration was routed to a Russia-based broker—using a visible alias and foreign email services—via encrypted channels. Some of the stolen code was internally valued at about $35 million in aggregate potential worth; Williams received about $1.3 million in cryptocurrency after agreeing to $4 million in total deals, including support commitments to keep the exploits operational.

The case turned on Williams after an FBI interview and subsequent evidence confrontation; the defendant admitted identifying his own code later surfacing via a secondary broker operating abroad. According to the filings, Williams was even given full latitude to investigate an apparent leak stemming from a Trenchant expletive—an offhand joke about a new employee—an assignment that ruled out initial external compromise and underlined how much access he had to the company’s most sensitive systems.

Why Zero-Day Exploits Command Massive Payouts

Zero-days are the rarest currency in offensive security: they grant covert, sometimes persistent access to phones, computers, and servers without tipping off vendors or targets. Publicly posted prices from well-known brokers show bounties that reach into the millions for reliable, “zero-click” mobile chains—those that compromise a device without any user interaction.

Defensive bug bounty programs pay a fraction of offensive market rates, especially for full exploit chains that bypass modern mitigations. Google’s Project Zero and industry firms like Mandiant have documented a multi-year rise in in-the-wild exploitation, particularly against mobile platforms and widely deployed enterprise software, further inflating demand and payouts. That premium explains the economics at play: a single, stable exploit can enable access to the communications and data of high-value targets, recycled across multiple operations until it is discovered and patched. In that window, the leverage—and the risk—are enormous.

The Broker Behind the Bounty and Likely Marketplace

While the charging documents do not name the buyer, investigative reporting and details in the filings align with Operation Zero, a Russia-based exploit marketplace that has advertised up to $20 million bounties for top-tier mobile capabilities. The operation claims sales to Russian private and government entities only—a policy that, if accurate, would ensure Western-developed tools are pointed back at Western interests.

Williams’ first known sale was for $240,000, with additional payments guaranteed for validation and ongoing technical support—a standard practice in the offensive market, which demands that exploits continue to function even after software updates, firmware revisions, and vendor security hardening.

The breach did not occur as a result of a new hack; instead, it relied on trust. As general manager, Williams had unfettered visibility into Trenchant’s secure environment, including activity logs and repositories. This made him particularly difficult to track and positioned him to hide digital traces while moving files to removable media.

Experts point out many vulnerabilities the case reveals in classified and “walled-off” networks:

Insufficient segregation of duties for privileged users

Lack of two-person controls over sensitive exports

Excessive use of removable media in secure zones

Nonexistent or insufficient logging with an independent, tamper-evident audit trail

Robust countermeasures would include:

Hardware-enforced data diodes

Per-transfer approval workflows

Continuous recording of privileged sessions

Cryptographic watermarking or “canary” beacons in sensitive payloads to expose illicit resale

While air-gapping is critical, it does not prevent this. A trusted insider with physical access can bridge the air gap with an external drive and then use encrypted apps to monetize the theft outside national borders.

The Broader Damage and Likely Policy Responses Ahead

The immediate damage is twofold: Western services lose exclusive capabilities they helped fund, and adversaries gain tools tailored to the technologies their targets actually use. The longer-term risk is blowback. Once state-grade exploits escape their intended channels, they can seed global cyberattacks—remember how the exposure of the NSA-tied EternalBlue leak helped fuel ransomware and wiper plagues that disabled hospitals, logistics firms, and manufacturers worldwide.

For defense contractors, the episode is a rude reminder that insider risk is not an HR problem—it is a strategic threat. Tighter adherence to the Wassenaar export control regime for intrusion software, tougher zero-trust systems around crown-jewel repositories, and an industry-wide effort to demonstrate to government buyers that first-tier supply-chain controls can stand up to a determined insider with the keys to the kingdom can be anticipated.

Law enforcement and intelligence efforts, meanwhile, are likely to pivot next to scoping possible operational compromise: which exploit families were uncovered, which clients were targeting them, and whether they can be vaccinated before the same offensive actions are turned back on them. In a sector built on confidentiality, the hardest aspect can be realizing that sometimes the most insidious intrusion begins with someone already inside the vault.