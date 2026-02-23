Eufy SoloCam 2 Pack Hits Lowest Price With 57% Off

If you have been waiting to shore up your home security without adding another monthly bill, this is the moment. The Eufy SoloCam S220 two-pack has dropped to $99.99, a steep 57% off its $229.99 list price. You are getting two solar-powered, 2K smart security cameras with on-device AI and local storage for under $100—an unusually aggressive deal that undercuts most wire-free rivals even before subscriptions enter the picture.

Why this Eufy SoloCam S220 deal truly stands out today

Two wire-free cameras at this price typically means trade-offs or long-term fees. Here, the draw is the opposite: Eufy’s model stores video locally and runs on sunlight, so you avoid cloud plans and battery swaps. Price-tracking services have shown the SoloCam S220 two-pack rarely dips this low, and it matches the lowest pricing we have seen for this kit. For households covering a front approach and a side yard—or a driveway and a back door—this discount lands squarely in the security sweet spot.

What you get with the SoloCam S220 two-camera kit

The headline feature is the built-in solar panel: about three hours of direct sun per day keeps each camera topped up, eliminating ladders and charging cables. Video is captured in crisp 2K resolution, with person detection handled on the device to reduce false alerts from passing cars or moving foliage. Each unit includes local storage (no microSD card to buy) and two-way audio for responding to visitors. The weatherproof housing is rated to keep working through rain, dust, and temperature swings, and a small integrated spotlight assists low-light clarity for nighttime motion events.

In plain terms, you drill a single hole, align the panel for sun, connect to Wi-Fi, and let the cameras do their job. For many homes, that is enough coverage to monitor packages, driveways, and side gates without touching a recurring subscription.

Real-world solar power and performance in daily use

Solar matters more than it sounds. A typical battery-only outdoor cam needs recharging every few months depending on motion and weather. With solar assist, charge anxiety all but disappears—especially in sunnier regions. Even in mixed climates, a few hours of midday exposure can offset daily drain. In testing by multiple publications, Eufy’s solar models have shown consistent uptime when installers position them with a clear view of the sun and avoid heavy shade from eaves or trees.

On the software side, on-device person detection helps minimize noise. You will still get motion clips for animals or vehicles if you want them, but most users leave those filtered to keep notifications meaningful. That balance—useful alerts without spamming your phone—is what turns a security cam from novelty to daily tool.

No Subscription Required And Why That Matters

Many popular cameras lean on cloud plans for basic features like person detection, longer clip storage, or rich notifications—typically $3 to $10 per month per camera, or more for multi-cam households. Eufy’s pitch is different: person detection, event recording, and local playback work out of the box. Consumer advocacy groups such as Consumer Reports have repeatedly highlighted the long-term cost savings of gear that does not force subscriptions, and reviewers at major outlets have noted the privacy advantage of keeping footage in your home rather than in the cloud.

If you prefer optional cloud backup, you can add it later. But the headline savings from this two-pack are not eroded by required monthly fees, which is unusual at this price.

Setup tips before you buy and where to place cameras

Do a quick site survey. You want a spot with a few hours of direct sun and reliable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (2.4GHz travels farther outdoors than 5GHz). Mount 7 to 9 feet high, angled at 15–30 degrees to capture faces rather than the tops of heads, and use activity zones to ignore sidewalks or roads that can flood your feed with irrelevant movement. If you are in a dense neighborhood, be mindful of local guidelines on filming shared spaces; privacy regulators recommend avoiding direct views into neighbors’ windows or private areas.

Cold-weather users should note that lithium cells charge more slowly in freezing conditions. The solar buffer still helps, but positioning and power settings (such as tuning motion sensitivity) will make a bigger difference in winter months.

Who this two-pack fits best and ideal home scenarios

First-time buyers who want hassle-free coverage and experienced users replacing aging battery cams will both find value here. It is well suited to monitoring a porch plus a driveway, a pair of side entrances, or a front yard and backyard gate. Renters benefit from the wire-free setup, while homeowners gain set-and-forget solar convenience. If you already own a compatible hub or smart display, voice assistant support lets you pull up a live feed hands-free when a notification pings.

Bottom line: at $99.99 for two solar-powered, 2K cameras with built-in AI and local storage, this is a rare blend of capability and cost. With visible cameras known to deter opportunistic theft—something research from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte has noted in studies of burglar behavior—this markdown offers both savings and practical peace of mind.