Epic Offers Dead Cells for Free on Epic Games Store

Epic continues showcasing one of the most awarded indie action games of the past decade with Dead Cells free to claim for a limited time on the Epic Games Store. It’s available worldwide for Android and PC, but on iOS it’s limited to EU countries in which third-party app stores are allowed.

What Epic Is Offering for Free with Dead Cells Promo

Dead Cells is a lightning-fast 2D roguelite platformer with time-travel elements, featuring very tight combat design and a focus on mobility while exploring swift and cunning level designs. Originally released in 2018 by the French studio Motion Twin (with vital long‑term assistance from partner studio Evil Empire), the game mashes together procedurally generated layouts with hand-crafted biomes, boss fights, and dozens of weapons and skills that dramatically change the way each run plays out.

The game has also won several awards, including Best Action Game at The Game Awards and Best Indie Game at the Golden Joystick Awards, and boasts solid aggregate review scores of high‑80s to low‑90s on Metacritic, depending on platform. Motion Twin achieved millions of sales worldwide, with player numbers increasing yet more following high‑profile DLC like the Return to Castlevania crossover.

Why Dead Cells Still Matters for Roguelite Fans Today

Dead Cells continues to be a benchmark for contemporary roguelites, getting the “one more run” cycle right without compromising its larger sense of progression. Blueprints unlock permanent gear, runes open up new routes, and three clearly defined build paths — Brutality, Tactics, or Survival — radically change the pace of play, alongside significantly ratcheted-up risk/reward. Whether you’re parrying The Concierge with a technically balanced blade, melting the Time Keeper thanks to toblerone turret synergies, or turtling behind a huge shield, experimentation is constantly being rewarded.

On mobile, the Playdigious port shines — there are responsive virtual controls with custom layouts, great controller support, and performance settings that can hit 60 fps on capable devices. It’s a rare purebred PC and console hit that feels right at home on a phone, with no concessions.

Where and How to Claim Dead Cells on Each Platform

For Android and PC, download and install the Epic Games Store app; sign in to your account or create one; then click on “purchase” Dead Cells for $0 during the promo window.

Once you claim it, it’ll be added to your library, and the store will note that the game is no longer available for free. The selection rotates weekly, typically refreshing on Thursdays, so double-check the store’s Free Games section when the offer does roll over.

On iOS, the free claim is currently limited to EU countries, which relates to recent regulations surrounding the Digital Markets Act and other app store alternatives. The iOS offer is not available in non‑EU regions.

The Bigger Strategy Behind Epic’s Weekly Game Giveaways

Epic’s weekly giveaways are a loss leader, bigger than just a game dropped into the mass or grist of the machine — and they’re a funnel that draws people toward its ecosystem. In previous annual reports, Epic has reported that hundreds of millions of free games have been redeemed on the store, which helps draw traffic and increases sales from add‑ons to those games — and also gives acclaimed titles a new life with new players. Need to beef up an already powerful online service, increase the size of your pool of instant classics, and create a steady drumbeat around your new platform? Providing a prestige roguelite with considerable replay value is practically cribbed from that playbook.

For players, the answer is relatively simple. Dead Cells is high on action, low on downtime, and a lot of fun to play whether you have only five minutes to spare or a whole evening. If you’ve never battled against the Clock Tower, or thrown together a bleed‑focused dual dagger build, this is the cheapest on‑ramp going — free.

After You Claim Dead Cells, Here’s What to Expect Next

The base game has dozens of hours already, with optional DLC packs that offer new biomes, weapons, and fresh endgame avenues to boot. With no add‑ons, the game supported daily challenges, unlockable difficulty tiers, and a gear sandbox deep enough for thousands of theorycrafted runs. If you’re looking for value, few action games give you as much mileage per run.

Bottom line: Get Dead Cells while it’s free, then get the DLC later if you want to. Watch the video below for even more information. It’s a marquee freebie, and a savvy one on Epic’s part to launch another week of must‑grab gaming deals.