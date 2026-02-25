Emerson Alarm Clock With Wireless Charging Hits $11.99

A popular bedside upgrade just dropped into impulse-buy territory: the Emerson SmartSet Wireless Charging Alarm Clock Radio is available for $11.99, a $13 cut from its usual price. The deal is hosted by a major Amazon-owned discount outlet, capped at two units per customer, and backed by a 90-day store warranty rather than a manufacturer warranty.

A Compelling $11.99 Nightstand Upgrade With Wireless Charging

At this price, the pitch is straightforward—consolidate a bedside charger and an alarm clock into a single device for less than most standalone Qi pads. Basic wireless charging stands routinely sell for $15–$30, while no-frills digital clocks often land in the $20–$30 bracket. Combining both for $11.99 is unusual value, particularly for spare rooms, dorms, or anyone trying to keep the phone face-down at night without sacrificing power.

What You Get Beyond the Price in This Alarm Clock Deal

Despite its budget tag, the clock checks a lot of bedside boxes. Dual alarms let you set separate wake times for weekdays and weekends. A built-in temperature sensor gives a quick readout of room conditions. Emerson’s SmartSet Automatic Time Setting System assigns the correct time, date, and year on first power-up and adjusts for Daylight Saving Time after you select your time zone—useful if you’ve ever overslept after a clock reset.

There’s also a traditional radio onboard, a nod to users who still prefer a quick local station over streaming. The display and controls are intentionally simple, the kind of friction-free setup many people miss when relying on a phone for everything from alarms to weather checks.

Wireless Charging Reality Check for Overnight Top-Ups

The integrated Qi charging pad delivers up to 5W. That’s not fast charging by 2024 standards—many Android phones support 10W or more, and recent iPhones hit 7.5W on standard Qi—but 5W is designed for overnight top-ups. With modern smartphone batteries typically in the 4,000–5,000mAh range, an aligned 5W pad will comfortably replenish a day’s use while you sleep. The Wireless Power Consortium has long positioned 5W as the baseline for safe, universal Qi charging, trading speed for heat management and broad compatibility.

As with any Qi charger, case thickness and coil alignment matter. Flat, non-magnetic pads don’t “snap” into place the way emerging Qi2 chargers do, so setting the phone squarely over the pad is key. If you use a rugged case with metal or kickstands, charging speed may drop or fail—worth testing on arrival.

Why A Standalone Clock Still Makes Sense

Separating your alarm from your phone can be a quiet win for sleep hygiene. Sleep experts routinely caution that late-night notifications and blue light keep minds alert longer than intended. A dedicated clock helps you park the phone, charge it, and avoid doomscrolling at midnight. It’s also handy for guest rooms where you don’t want to share passwords or clutter outlets with multiple bricks.

Deal Details And Considerations Before You Buy

The offer is slated to run for a limited window or until inventory runs out, with a two-unit purchase limit per buyer. Note the 90-day store warranty instead of a manufacturer-backed term. That’s common for bargain-channel hardware, but it’s smart to unbox and test all features promptly—dual alarms, time auto-setup, radio reception, and the Qi pad’s alignment with your daily phone—to ensure everything works as expected.

Bottom Line: A Low-Risk $11.99 Nightstand Upgrade

For $11.99, this is a low-risk way to tidy a nightstand and add wire-free charging. You won’t get rapid power delivery or smart-speaker tricks, but you will get dependable alarms, automatic timekeeping, a temperature readout, and a universal 5W Qi pad—all for less than the price of a typical charging cable. If you’ve been debating a clutter cut, this is a timely nudge.