ElevenLabs CEO says voice is the next AI interface

Voice is quickly moving from novelty to default, and ElevenLabs is betting big that spoken interaction will define how we use artificial intelligence. Fresh off a $500 million raise that values the company at $11 billion, co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski argues that as models grow more multimodal and agentic, we’ll spend less time tapping screens and more time talking — with phones back in pockets and voice steering the experience.

Why Voice Is Surging In AI Interfaces Today

Three forces are converging: accuracy, latency, and context. Automatic speech recognition error rates have plummeted over the past decade, with state-of-the-art models achieving near-human performance on benchmarks like LibriSpeech. Text-to-speech has leapt from robotic intonation to expressive, multilingual voices. Meanwhile, real-time inference and improved echo cancellation have pushed conversational latency toward the sub‑second range, the threshold where interactions begin to feel natural.

This tracks with demand. Juniper Research has estimated that the global installed base of digital voice assistants would reach 8.4 billion, exceeding the number of people on the planet. Consumers are already speaking to cars, speakers, and watches; the next wave extends voice into glasses, earbuds, and enterprise tools where screens are impractical or distracting.

Funding And Partnerships Signal A Speech-First Push

ElevenLabs’ new financing crystallizes investor conviction that voice will anchor the next interface layer. Beyond its core developer platform, the company is pushing into creator workflows — dubbing, localization, interactive storytelling — and enterprise uses such as support and training, where lifelike synthesis and instant translation can compress production timelines and costs.

Partnerships are already moving voice into mainstream products. ElevenLabs is working with Meta to bring advanced speech capabilities to services including Instagram and Horizon Worlds, and the company has signaled interest in smart glasses as a natural home for an always‑available assistant. The broader ecosystem agrees: OpenAI is leaning into real‑time voice with multimodal models, Google is weaving voice deeply into Gemini experiences, and Apple has quietly stacked voice‑adjacent assets through acquisitions such as VocalIQ and Voysis to underpin an on‑device, privacy‑centric approach.

Agentic AI Will Change How We Talk To Machines

The next shift isn’t just voice I/O — it’s the agent behind it. As models gain tools, memory, and situational awareness, they require fewer explicit prompts and can carry persistent context across conversations. That changes interaction design: instead of scripting commands, users will negotiate goals in natural language, and assistants will proactively clarify, schedule, and execute tasks across apps with appropriate guardrails.

Investors are reading the same tea leaves. At industry events like Web Summit, backers such as Iconiq Capital’s Seth Pierrepont have argued that keyboards and taps feel increasingly outdated for many tasks, especially as assistants learn to anticipate intent and handle multi‑step workflows.

The Architecture Shift: Cloud Plus On-Device

Until recently, high‑fidelity speech models lived in the cloud. ElevenLabs says the future is hybrid: keep heavy lifting in the data center when needed, but push recognition, wake‑word detection, and some synthesis onto devices where milliseconds matter. On‑device processing cuts round‑trip latency, improves reliability in spotty networks, and mitigates privacy concerns by keeping more audio local.

Hardware is readying for this. Apple’s Neural Engine, Qualcomm’s latest Hexagon DSP, and edge platforms from NVIDIA are enabling real‑time speech pipelines under tight power budgets. For truly conversational systems, designers target end‑to‑end turn‑taking latencies under roughly 200–300 ms — fast enough to allow natural interruptions, backchannels, and co‑operative overlaps that make machines feel less machine‑like.

Privacy And Safety In An Always Listening World

Embedding voice into wearables and home devices raises hard questions: what’s recorded, what’s processed locally, and who gets to see derived insights? Regulators are already circling. The European Union’s AI Act introduces transparency and risk management obligations for systems that handle sensitive data, while U.S. regulators have warned against deceptive uses of voice cloning and are moving to curb AI‑generated robocalls under telecom rules.

Technical responses are maturing. Companies are testing audio provenance via the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, watermarking for synthetic speech, and stricter consent flows. Expect enterprise buyers to demand configurable retention, audit trails, and red‑team reports for voice agents the same way they now vet text‑based copilots.

What Adoption Looks Like Next For Voice AI

Near term, watch for real‑time voice to spread from smart speakers into call centers, cars, and productivity apps. In automotive, assistant‑first UIs are becoming the safer default for navigation and controls. In customer service, live AI voice agents are beginning to triage routine calls and summarize outcomes, with early pilots reporting double‑digit gains in resolution speed and agent satisfaction.

If Staniszewski is right, the microphone becomes the new cursor. The winners won’t just sound natural; they’ll blend context, memory, and action — all while respecting boundaries. With capital flowing, platforms aligning, and hardware catching up, voice is no longer an add‑on. It’s the interface where the next generation of AI will be judged.