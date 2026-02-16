EcoFlow River 2 Max Drops 43% For Presidents Day

A standout Presidents Day deal is slashing the EcoFlow River 2 Max portable power station to $268.98, a 43% cut from its $469 list price and the lowest pricing we’ve seen, tracked by deal watchers and price history services like Keepa. For anyone building a home backup plan or gearing up for spring camping, this is one of the most aggressive discounts on a mainstream, fast-charging power station this season.

Why This Presidents Day Deal Stands Out Now

Portable power stations have shifted from “nice-to-have” to essential kit as grid interruptions edge up and extreme weather becomes more common. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has reported average annual outage durations of several hours per customer in recent years, while NOAA notes a rising count of billion‑dollar weather disasters. Against that backdrop, a sub-$300 price for a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that charges from empty to full in about an hour is notable.

In plain terms, this deal collapses the cost of entry for a reliable 500‑watt class power station with modern battery chemistry, app controls, and genuine fast charging—features typically reserved for pricier models.

Key Specs and Real‑World Performance Overview

The River 2 Max pairs a 512Wh LFP battery with a 500W AC inverter (up to 1000W using EcoFlow’s X‑Boost on select resistive loads). In the U.S. configuration, you get four AC outlets, a 100W USB‑C port for laptops and tablets, three USB‑A ports, a 12V car socket, and two DC5521 outputs. At just over 13 pounds and roughly the size of a compact air fryer, it’s easy to move from closet to car trunk.

Speed is its calling card. Plugged into the wall, the unit can recharge from 0–100% in about 60 minutes thanks to EcoFlow’s high‑rate input. With solar, the built‑in MPPT controller accepts up to roughly 220W, translating to a 2–3 hour refill in strong sun with compatible folding panels. Car charging remains an option for road trips.

Battery longevity is another edge. LFP chemistry is rated for thousands of cycles; EcoFlow cites around 3,000 cycles to 80% capacity, and the River 2 line carries a 5‑year warranty. That durability matters if you plan to top it up frequently, store it for emergencies, or lean on it during longer outages.

For everyday needs, the 512Wh pack can keep a 10W Wi‑Fi router humming for well over a day, power a 30W CPAP for an estimated overnight session, or run a 60W mini‑fridge for much of a workday, with real runtimes varying by efficiency and inverter losses. The 100W USB‑C port fast‑charges modern laptops without a separate brick, and app controls over Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth let you adjust charging speeds, see input/output, and set safety limits. There’s also an “EPS” mode with roughly 30ms switchover that can keep small electronics powered during brief interruptions, though critical desktops typically prefer faster UPS systems.

How It Compares to Rivals at This Discounted Price

At this discounted price, the River 2 Max undercuts many peers with similar capacity. Bluetti’s EB55 (537Wh, 700W) offers extra inverter headroom and LFP chemistry but is heavier and often priced higher when not on sale. Anker’s 535 PowerHouse (512Wh, 500W) is competitive on capacity, yet its AC recharge isn’t as fast in most scenarios. Older Jackery models in the ~500Wh class remain reliable but often use NMC cells with fewer cycle lives than LFP.

What sets the EcoFlow apart at this moment is the combination of 60‑minute AC charging, a mature mobile app, four AC outlets in a compact chassis, and a deep discount that dips well below typical sale pricing for the category.

Who Should Consider Buying This Portable Power Station

If you want a grab‑and‑go backup for phones, laptops, medical devices like CPAPs, a router, and small appliances, this hits a sweet spot between capacity and portability. Renters who can’t install whole‑home solutions, campers who need silent power, and creators running cameras, lights, or drones in the field will appreciate the versatility. Homeowners can pair it with a small solar panel to trickle charge during daytime outages.

Before you buy, check the wattage labels on your must‑run devices. Space heaters, hair dryers, and kettles often exceed 1000W and will challenge any compact station. For those heavier loads, step up in class—or plan to use the River 2 Max strategically for essentials.

Bottom Line on the Deal for Presidents Day Shoppers

A 43% markdown brings the EcoFlow River 2 Max into “no‑brainer” territory for a fast‑charging, LFP‑based portable power station. With robust I/O, a proven app, long cycle life, and a price that undercuts much of the field, it’s a timely Presidents Day buy for emergency prep and off‑grid convenience—especially while it’s at a record low.