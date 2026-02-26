eBay Cuts 800 Jobs In Strategic Reorganization

eBay is eliminating about 800 roles, roughly 6% of its full-time workforce, in a restructuring aimed at tightening costs and focusing on higher-priority growth bets. The company said the move will “reinvest across our business and align our structure with our strategic priorities,” adding that it will support affected employees. Bloomberg first reported the layoffs.

The reduction implies a global headcount of a little over 13,000 prior to the cuts and marks eBay’s third workforce trim in three years. The company cut about 1,000 positions (9%) in early 2024 and around 500 roles (4%) in early 2023, underscoring a sustained push to streamline operations while reorienting around its strongest categories and services.

Why eBay Is Restructuring to Focus on Core Growth

Marketplace dynamics have shifted as shoppers split their time between mass platforms and niche resale communities. eBay has leaned into categories where it has durable advantages—certified refurbished goods, collectibles, luxury watches and sneakers, and Motors parts and accessories—supported by programs like its Authenticity Guarantee and vertical-specific experiences. The restructuring is designed to concentrate resources in those areas that deliver higher margins, stronger trust signals, and repeat purchase behavior.

The decision also follows eBay’s plan to acquire Depop for $1.2 billion in cash from Etsy, a move that would expand eBay’s reach with Gen Z and millennial shoppers who favor secondhand fashion. Industry research such as ThredUp’s annual Resale Report highlights the secondhand category as one of the fastest-growing segments in retail, propelled by price sensitivity and sustainability. Consolidating Depop’s social-first community with eBay’s scale could create a clearer funnel from discovery to checkout—if integration is executed cleanly.

Financial Backdrop and Ongoing Cost Discipline

Importantly, the cuts come alongside improving headline numbers. eBay’s most recent quarter showed revenue of about $3 billion, up 15% and ahead of analyst expectations, signaling momentum in transaction take rate and advertising products like Promoted Listings. Even so, capital is getting redeployed toward product quality, search relevance, and trust and safety systems—areas that tend to create operating leverage over time by boosting conversion and average selling prices.

eBay is not alone in tightening belts. Over the past two years, a number of commerce and marketplace players have trimmed staff while refocusing on core profitability. Shopify, for instance, reduced its workforce across multiple rounds, while larger platforms rebalanced headcount toward ads, logistics, and AI. Against that backdrop, eBay’s 6% reduction reads as a targeted reset rather than a wholesale retreat.

What The Cuts Mean For Teams And Sellers

While eBay did not specify which departments are affected, reorganizations of this size typically address overlapping layers in product, go-to-market, and corporate functions, with investments preserved in high-impact areas. The company has emphasized continuing to back trust initiatives, payments and protection programs, and vertical-specific enhancements—features that underpin seller confidence and buyer loyalty.

For the seller community, day-to-day marketplace operations are expected to remain stable. eBay’s focus on authenticity services, refurbished standards, and discovery tools should be net supportive, helping improve conversion and reduce return friction. Any savings realized from headcount changes will be judged by how visibly they translate into faster product improvements, more effective merchandising, and better buyer protection.

Investor Lens on Efficiency, Integration, and Growth Ahead

Investors will be watching three markers:

Operating expense as a share of revenue

Progress integrating Depop

Trends in gross merchandise volume and take rate

A smaller, sharper organization could expand margins without sacrificing growth if category focus and trust programs continue to lift purchase frequency and average order value.

The strategic question remains whether eBay can convert its strengths in authenticated goods, parts and accessories, and recommerce into durable GMV growth amid pressure from Amazon and fast-rising resale apps. Execution will matter: cleaner search, tighter buyer protections, and seamless cross-category experiences will determine whether today’s job cuts read as disciplined pruning—or a warning that the marketplace must move faster to keep its edge.