Early Black Friday Headphone And Earbud Deals: Up To 56% Off

As early Black Friday deals go live, premium audio offerings — including the popular Beats and Bose models, and other top names like Sony, Apple, and Sennheiser — are already seeing head-turning discounts of up to 56% off. The steepest discounts are being taken by best-sellers like noise-cancelling headphones and true wireless earbuds; even so, most of the options on this list match or exceed last season’s holiday lows.

Retailers are promoting doorbuster-level pricing sooner in order to extend the shopping frenzy and offload things, a dynamic analysts have been warning about since last season. Adobe Analytics tracked electronics hitting their highest average discounts of around 31% during Cyber Week last year, while early pricing this cycle signals an aggressive playbook is in store for audio as well.

Best Discounts On Popular Headphones And Earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless sit at the top of the heap of this crop of discounts, now down to around $199 from a list price that started out at $449 for an eye-popping 56% discount. Featuring adaptive ANC, battery life of up to 60 hours and a neutral, detail-rich signature, these are a travel and productivity sweet spot that seldom offers this much off.

Bose QuietComfort over-ears are landing at around $199 down from $349 — roughly 43% off — for those who value supreme comfort and class-leading hush in open offices and on flights. The company’s higher-end offerings, such as the QuietComfort Ultra, are also selling for well over $100 off depending upon color and configuration.

We’ve seen Sony’s WH-1000XM5, a long-running editor pick for good sound and strong ANC, drop by around 15–20% from its $399 price sticker; bundles (and color options) have had their say in what prices actually are.

Some smart features like multipoint Bluetooth and a useful Speak-to-Chat mode make them versatile all-rounders.

On the earbud front, Beats Studio Buds have routinely been on sale for around $80 down from their original $149 price — about a 47% discount — inclusive of ANC, Transparency mode and a fast connection to both iOS and Android. Workout-friendly shoppers can also snag the Powerbeats Pro at hefty discounts for secure hooks and long-lasting battery.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C case have been seen for about 30% off their $249 list price, a great deal for iPhone users who want Adaptive Audio, great mic quality and Find My integration. Similarly, for the Android-first crowd, you’ll find decent deals on both Samsung Galaxy Buds and Google Pixel Buds Pro, with discounts more often than not falling in the 20–30% range across doorbuster windows.

How These Prices Compare to Historical Lows

Another point to note is that over the past two holiday cycles, big ANC flagships have generally hit their lowest pricing on Black Friday to Cyber Monday week, at which point they’ve receded. The early drop-offs so far this year are already competing with those floors. Deal trackers and retail analytics firms say brands are pushing into earlier, deeper discounts to win shoppers before the weekend’s peak traffic.

That context is important too: 40–56% off is A-tier prices for a premium model this far out. While some of the lightning deals can swoop to several dollars later, the primary risk is sellouts on popular colors and limited-edition finishes. And for the AirPods Max and other premium SKUs that discount more stingily, expect modest cuts now and incremental dips as you get closer to the main event.

Pick The Right Pair For How You Listen Daily

Travel and commute: Over-ear ANC models such as Bose QuietComfort, Sony WH-1000XM5 or Sennheiser Momentum 4 provide the best isolation and battery life. You can expect 30 to 60 hours of wear per charge, a comfortable clamping force and sturdy mic arrays for calls.

Gym and running: You’ll want secure-fit buds like the Powerbeats Pro or a more compact pair of IPX4–IPX5 earbuds with wingtips so they’re not too conspicuous and are sweat resistant. You’ll give up some isolation for the stability and situational awareness.

Work-from-home calls: Focus on mic quality and multipoint. The latest from Sony, Bose and Apple have dependable beamforming mics and fast device switching. Cross-platform perks like Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, Personalized Spatial Audio and seamless handoffs help if you may switch between Android and iOS.

Audiophile lean: If you like a less bass-heavy signature, Sennheiser and some Sony profiles lean more neutral than Beats and what many sport-focused buds offer. Verify app EQ support to micro-adjust.

Smart Buying Tips To Lock In A Real Deal

Verify the exact model year and designation. Take Bose QuietComfort, which has been marketed across generations with the same name; newer iterations have improved both noise canceling and battery.

Scan critical specs that impact lifespan: multipoint support, Bluetooth 5.2 or 5.3, LE Audio readiness, USB‑C charging and replaceable eartips or cushions. These features future-proof your purchase.

Compare return windows and price-match policies.

Many retailers also have holiday returns and, if the same model is advertised for less, will match that price. Until you’re certain the fit or sound is what you want, leave boxes, accessories and anything packaging related sealed.

Watch for bundle value. Cases, cables and charging pads can also mean some real savings. On the other hand, you can bypass inflated “list prices” by researching average street pricing from past seasons as reported by reputable reviewers and market trackers.

Bottom Line: Early Black Friday Audio Deals Are Strong

Early Black Friday is already offering great headphone and earbud discounts, including up to 56% off Sennheiser Momentum 4 and a bounty of bargains on Beats, Bose, Sony, Apple, Samsung and Google. If you spot a reputable retailer discounting 40%+ on any current-gen ANC model, you’re staring down the barrel of a historically good buy. Prices won’t last for long (especially the best colors), so make a short list of what you want, verify the exact model, and pounce when it falls inside your target range.