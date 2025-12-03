Dyson Supersonic Nural Is $150.99 Off at Amazon

One of Dyson’s most advanced hair tools just hit its lowest price point yet. The Dyson Supersonic Nural is currently available for $399 at Amazon, a discount from the $549.99 list price and one that calculates to approximately 27% off. This is the standout Dyson deal to keep an eye on for a model that doesn’t usually fall significantly in price.

Why this discount on the Dyson Supersonic Nural matters

Dyson’s next-gen dryer comes at a premium because it combines speedy drying with scalp-first protections and smart presets. That’s a rare sub-$400 price for the Nural: It has stuck close to MSRP (which is $450) since it was released. Price tracking tools that compare against other major retailers identify this as the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, which brings it close to what you’d pay for midrange competitors without compromising on the design legacy of Dyson.

If you’ve been considering the first Supersonic against the Nural, this price cut makes it easier to justify an upgrade to the smarter model. The Supersonic often falls well into the low $300s, but it doesn’t have the Nural’s distance-sensing heat control and attachment-learning features (both of which further actively reduce heat exposure over time).

What’s different about the Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer

The Nural comes with proximity-aware sensors, which determine the temperature and the force of airflow based on how close it is to your scalp. Dyson’s engineering team engineered this to keep drying powerful while reducing the risk of over-drying roots, which are the most delicate areas on your scalp.

It also has attachment intelligence: The dryer knows which magnetic accessory is attached, remembers your preferred settings and automatically adjusts heat and speed. There’s a heat capsule on the back that changes color to indicate when it’s reached your desired temperature — handy when you’re in the middle of styling with both hands and would rather not fiddle about with buttons.

Less guesswork is the big idea. Having the device take care of managing heat allows you to concentrate on finish — smoothing, lifting or defining texture — without having to move the way temperatures do all day.

Performance and hair health features of the Supersonic Nural

Powered by Dyson’s Hyperdymium V9 motor that spins at up to 110,000 rpm, which passes airflow through Air Multiplier tech for a high-velocity dry in a small space.

In reality, what that means is faster sessions for dense or long hair and more control for precise styling on shorter cuts and fringes.

The Nural comes with three speeds of airflow, four heat settings and a cold blast for setting shape.

Attachments generally range from a diffuser (for loose curls), a gentle air attachment (for fine or fragile hair), the wide-tooth comb (a pro tool for coiled manes), and a styling concentrator for straight looks, along with the flyaway tool to help tame frizz.

There is a sound science to moderating the heat. Dermatology groups have warned about the drying effects of prolonged high heat, and research published in cosmetic science journals connects too much heat with cuticle cracking and dullness. The Nural’s proximity-controlled conditioning aims to mitigate these pain points by turning the heat down when you’re closer to your scalp and cranking it up when you move away for speedier mid-length drying.

Who will benefit most from the Supersonic Nural’s design

Curly & coiled hair: Its even air distribution and low root temperature prevent over-drying and help avoid dreaded frizz.

Fine or damaged hair: Gentle air settings and automatic temperature control are there to take the stress off fragile strands, especially if you’re color-treating, bleaching or heat-styling often.

Sensitive scalps: Regulated, even heat when drying at the root can become more soothing and less dehydrating over time than a traditional dryer.

Speed enthusiasts: If you prize quick, polished blowouts — think salon results before your workday morning meeting — the motor and airflow control pay off each day.

How the Supersonic Nural compares on price and value

Competing systems like Shark’s own HyperAir and SpeedStyle give a lush run plus accessories for less, typically $199–$299. But it’s the Nural’s scalp-protective logic, attachment learning and elegant airflow that are Dyson’s differentiators — and those of the company elude most models under $500. At $399, the calculus changes: you’re getting Dyson’s top-end features at mid-premium pricing.

Shopping tips to know before buying the Supersonic Nural

Inventory and colorways can change fast during major sales, though, so if aesthetics are important to you, we recommend checking what finishes are currently available. Make sure the listing is marked as from Amazon or an authorized seller to ensure Dyson’s warranty support. Hang on to the packaging until you’re certain: Returns are easier that way. And if you’re giving, the combination of quick drying, intelligent heat control and a solid attachment set makes the Nural one of the most universally useful beauty purchases this season.

Bottom line: If you’ve been waiting for a time to pull the trigger on a splurge purchase, $150.99 off on the Dyson Supersonic Nural is a rare smart buy on something that’s actually worth buying at full price.